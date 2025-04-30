“BTS PAVED THE WAY” — Fans applaud j-hope’s humble take on his role in shaping K-pop’s global rise and history

In a recent sit-down with Zane Lowe on Apple Music, BTS' j-hope offered a refreshingly modest perspective on his individual contribution to K-pop's worldwide success. While acknowledging the group's collective synergy and each member's unique artistic identity, he humbly downplayed personal achievements and credited his fellow members and ARMY for shaping the genre's global narrative.

Ad

During the April 29, 2025, segment on The Zane Lowe Show, j-hope addressed being raised in a strict household, which further shaped his visions of the world and the kind of person he needed to be. He recalled how his father, a school teacher back in the day, taught the idol the ways of the world and has now become j-hope's "No. 1 supporter." He said:

“I was raised strictly because my dad was a teacher. But now, more than anyone, he has been very supportive. 'Oh, I'm so proud of what you're doing. I'm always thinking about how I'll be your No. 1 supporter as a father.'”

Ad

Trending

J-Hope added that he feels honored to be "able to play a significant role in K-pop," saying:

“I'm very flattered that I was able to play a significant role in K-pop. Every time I hear that, it gives me a sense of responsibility. If that helps pave the Way for other K-pop artists to shine in a positive light, I would be most honored.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans immediately took to social media to hail his humility, praising how he honors both BTS' shared legacy and the broader cultural phenomenon of K-pop. This article explores the key moments from the interview and highlights fan reactions across platforms. It examines why j-hope's grounded approach resonates deeply as K-pop cements its place in music history.

One fan wrote:

"YES KING, SPEAK ON IT. BTS PAVED THE WAY."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Within hours of the interview airing, social media buzzed with admiration at hearing the BTS rapper's views and journey. This groundswell of fan support underscored how j-hope's modest approach not only deepened his bond with existing fans but also highlighted BTS members' down-to-earth nature.

"I love how humble they are, but I also just love how they explain how they just paved the way. Just straight up facts and be proud about it how huge an impact you are," a fan wrote.

Ad

"Paving the way comes with a responsibility and BTS is always being so responsible of the move they're making, either as a group or as a soloist. People should learn, "paving the way" is not about how early you are getting into it, it's not about who is the first to do it," another fan said.

Ad

"YES THEY DID!! Still don’t understand how ppl debate this! Complain all you want but this doesn’t change the fact that BTS PAVED THE WAY," another fan emphasized.

Fans asserted that BTS members should know that they "revolutionized the entire industry."

"I feel happy whenever I see tannies knowing exactly WHO paved the way for kpop to shine outside of kpop and get a chance to win or perform at American shows," a fan wrote.

Ad

"You guys didn't just pave the way Hobi, you revolutionized the entire industry!" another fan said.

"It is about time BTS shouted out that they paved the way for all the wanna be to shut up," another fan added.

BTS' j-hope’s journey to global influence and highlights of the Zane Lowe interview

Ad

Ad

During the April 29, 2025, segment on The Zane Lowe Show, j-hope addressed BTS' pending reunion post-military service, expressing genuine excitement about rediscovering their collective energy:

“Over time, we each refined our unique identities as each of us worked on our own music, came out with our solo projects, and did our own thing. The funny thing for me is when our identities, which have taken shape in various ways, come together as BTS, I’m curious to see what it’ll look like.”

Ad

When pressed on what it means to reunite after fulfilling national service—an experience he described as "a very important part of j-hope's life"—he emphasized duty to country and personal growth, underscoring how both inform his artistic perspective.

Asked about his place within K-pop's global ascent, he deflected attention from singular accomplishments, instead highlighting the power of collaboration with his bandmates and fans:

“I don’t consider myself alone responsible for K-pop’s rise. It’s the teamwork, our fans, and every artist who’s come before us that paved the way.”

Ad

This measured reply, devoid of self-aggrandizement, struck a chord with listeners who see j-hope as a symbol of K-pop's collective success story.

j-hope, born Jung Ho-seok, debuted with BTS in 2013 and quickly established himself as a dynamic dancer, rapper, and songwriter whose optimistic style set the tone for the group's early days.

His mixtape Hope World broke records upon release, topping iTunes charts in 63 countries within five hours and ultimately leading the album to No. 1 in 71 regions worldwide.

Ad

On the live stage, he made history as the first K-pop artist to headline a major U.S. festival at Lollapalooza in 2022. This milestone foreshadowed his solo arena tour across North America in 2025, during which he paid homage to his BTS roots during his concert at Los Angeles's sold-out BMO Stadium on April 4 and 6.

Beyond music, the ARSON rapper has upheld a reputation for philanthropy and mentorship, reflecting the values he brought into his interview on The Zane Lowe Show.

Ad

Meanwhile, j-hope is set to fly to Jakarta to perform at the Indonesia Arena, GBK, on May 3 and 4, 2025. These dual concerts are a part of his ongoing HOPE ON THE STAGE solo world tour, which will conclude on June 1, 2025, in Japan's Kyocera Dome.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Banhisha Kundu Banhisha covers Korean entertainment in her role as a popular culture journalist at Sportskeeda. She specializes in K-pop news, and reporting on breaking developments in the Korean entertainment scene is her forte.



Banhisha has a degree in Journalism & Mass Communication along with 7 years of content writing and copywriting experience under her belt. After working as a digital marketing manager for over five years, Banhisha joined Sportskeeda to pursue her calling as a K-pop journalist.



A huge admirer of BTS, Banhisha’s journey as an ‘ARMY’ member has equipped her with critical insights that she brings to her writing. This is evident in the profile deep-dives and music reports she curates, which rely heavily on deep research work to present information in a new light.



Banhisha loves to read as much as she likes to write, and her favorite authors are Jeffery Archer, Hanya Yanagihara, Haruki Murakami, Khaled Hosseini, Taslima Nasrin, Orhan Pamuk, and Kazuo Ishiguro, among others. When not thinking and writing about K-pop, she likes to practice Boxing and play Badminton. Know More