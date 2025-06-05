Did Eddie Murphy testify in Diddy's trial? Viral courtroom video claim debunked 

A rumor surfaced recently that Hollywood actor, comedian, and singer Eddie Murphy reportedly testified at the Sean “Diddy” Combs federal trial that has been ongoing in Manhattan, New York City, since May 5, 2025.

The claim was first shared by the Elite Vault YouTube channel on June 1, 2025, with the caption,

“1 MINUTE AGO: Eddie Murphy Testifies, “I Left Hollywood Because of Diddy’...”

The video description further expanded on the caption, reading,

“In a stunning courtroom revelation, comedy legend Eddie Murphy has reportedly taken the stand and confessed the real reason he vanished from Hollywood for years — and it all leads back to Sean “Diddy” Combs. With the world watching, Eddie declared, ‘I left Hollywood because of Diddy,’ sending shockwaves through the courtroom and beyond.”

The post amassed nearly 18,000 views at the time of writing. However, the now-viral courtroom video claim is fake. Eddie Murphy did not take the stand at the Diddy trial, nor has he ever blamed the rapper for his departure from Hollywood.

In fact, the Emmy winner is still active in the industry and appeared in the action-comedy drama Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F in 2024 and is slated to voice the character of Donkey in the animated fantasy comedy Shrek 5, which will release in 2026.

According to an ABC News report dated June 3, 2025, Eddie Murphy’s name does not appear on the list of those who have testified in the Combs’ trial to date.

Meanwhile, the video rumor also loses its credibility due to the disclaimer included in its description.

“The stories presented on this channel are entirely fictional and crafted solely for entertainment. Any resemblance to real events, individuals, or situations is purely coincidental and unintentional. These narratives are not intended to depict, reference, or represent any actual occurrences, persons, or entities,” it read.

It is noteworthy that there is no known connection between Eddie Murphy and Diddy’s alleged criminal activities. However, he was name-dropped in the trial by Combs’ ex-girlfriend and R&B singer Cassie Ventura during her testimony, but was not accused of any wrongdoing.

Eddie Murphy did not take the witness stand at the Diddy trial

One of the recent videos posted by the Elite Vault YouTube channel about Eddie Murphy’s alleged testimony at Sean Combs’ racketeering and sex trafficking trial presents a false narrative.

For instance, the thumbnail featured a computer-generated collage of the duo, including an image of Murphy and Combs in bed together. However, it had tell-tale signs of artificial intelligence. Additionally, the caption is unsubstantiated by the claim,

“Breaking News: Diddy F**ked Me…”

Meanwhile, the video description read,

“In this video, we uncover what Eddie Murphy allegedly experienced, the disturbing events he claims drove him away from the spotlight, and how this bombshell testimony could become a defining moment in Diddy’s ongoing legal battle. What Eddie revealed might explain more than just his absence — it may expose an entire hidden world behind the scenes.”

However, this too is vague and has no factual standing.

The video description of the Eddie Murphy debunked video. (Image via YouTube/ Elite Vault)

The video also begins with a disclaimer that further discredits it.

“Viewer discretion is strongly advised. The following is for educational and entertainment purposes only,” it read.

The Elite Vault channel doesn’t provide any real sources or proof for its claims. Instead, it shares made-up stories—like saying Eddie Murphy testified on May 21, 2025, during day 12 of the Diddy trial.

But ABC News reported that day’s witnesses were Diddy’s former assistant George Kaplan, psychologist Dawn Hughes, and Homeland Security agent Gerald Gannon. The video also falsely claims it includes “verbatim federal courtroom testimony” from the trial, supposedly reported by Inner City Press.

However, Inner City Press, which has been extensively covering the trial, has not reported on any alleged testimony by Eddie Murphy. Instead, the United Nations-backed investigative journalism group shared Cassie Ventura’s cross-examination from the trial, where she read aloud a text exchange with Diddy from July 2013 mentioning the Tower Heist actor.

“Eddie Murphy and Paige [Butcher] took his kids away on their own,” the text read, seemingly drawing a contrast between Combs and the actor’s personal lives.

Elsewhere, Inner City Press has been focusing on actual testimonies from witnesses, including Cassie Ventura, Regina Ventura, Dawn Richard, David James, Mia, Capricorn Clark, and Kid Cudi, among other former associates and employees of the defendant.

Other clickbait videos posted by Elite Vault channel. (Image via YouTube/ Elite Vault)

Furthermore, the Elite Vault channel’s bio also had a warning that read,

“All content on this channel is purely fictional and created for entertainment purposes only. Any similarities to real-life events are purely coincidental. Viewer discretion is advised. We hope you enjoy the journey!”

Elite Vault has posted other similar misleading videos about non-existent testimonies from the trial, including those of Paris Jackson, Tom Cruise, George Clooney, Bill Cosby, Denzel Washington, Kim Kardashian, and Taylor Swift, among others. All of these claims could be viewed as satires meant for virality.

Other YouTube channels, including Black Is Best and WhatIsMyStarWorth, have also been making similar parodical videos, including those about Eddie Murphy.

Fact-checking websites like Snopes have refuted many of these claims, citing AI-detection tools that have found inconsistencies throughout the scripts and voice narrations of the videos.

As of this writing, there are no official or confirmed reports suggesting that Eddie Murphy will testify at the trial. The actor hasn’t addressed the rumor and has also not commented on Sean Combs’ ongoing legal troubles.

Meanwhile, TMZ founder Harvey Levin told Fox News Digital last week that he heard from trusted sources about several celebrities who were worried about being called to testify and have “even lawyered up trying to fight that.”

The trial is set to resume on Thursday, June 5, 2025, with the cross-examination of former Diddy associate and Cassie Ventura's close friend cum fashion designer, Bryana "Bana" Bongolan.

