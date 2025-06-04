"Donald Trump is going to pardon him on his way out of office" – Wack 100 weighs in on Diddy's fate and possible prison sentence

Music manager and record executive Wack 100 appeared on VLAD TV recently and weighed in on Sean “Diddy” Combs’ potential prison sentence and Donald Trump’s possible pardon.

In a video uploaded on June 4, 2025, on DJ Vlad’s official YouTube channel, Wack 100 claimed Diddy will get one to two decades in federal prison but be pardoned by Trump on his way out of the Oval Office in 2028.

“I think they are going to give Diddy 10 to 20 years, and Donald Trump is going to pardon him on his way out of office. That’s what I think. I think they are going to convict, and he is way out of office, three years, four years from now, whenever it is. Donald Trump is going to let him go,” Wack 100 stated.

It was Wack 100’s response to DJ Vlad asking him about the “final verdict” of the ongoing Sean Combs federal trial. When Vlad pointed out that NBA YoungBoy was recently pardoned by the POTUS, Wack agreed and added that Larry Hoover was pardoned as well.

The discussion came amid Trump’s comment last Friday during a White House press conference that he would “look at the facts” of Diddy’s case before making his potential pardon decision.

“Nobody’s asked. But I know people are thinking about it. I think some people have been very close to asking,” Trump stated.

More about Wack 100’s recent remarks about Diddy

During his latest interview with DJ Vlad, Wack 100, whose real name is Cash Jones, discussed the ongoing Diddy trial. According to Jones, when Combs’ houses in Miami and Los Angeles were raided by the Homeland Security in March 2024, he went and talked to important and influential people to make his incoming case easier for him to beat.

“I think Diddy had the sense to go position himself, meet, talk to the right people, and do the right things prior to him being locked up. Although he thought he was going to get bail. So, that’s already in place. I don’t think he is chasing that, I think that’s already established,” Cash stated.

Wack 100 also pointed out that Diddy offered $50 million and later $100 million for his bail, so he had financial resources to look after himself.

When DJ Vlad claimed that the federal trial against Combs is “crazy,” Cash Jones stated that all the rapper did was do “freak-offs,” while dismissing Kid Cudi's testimonies that Diddy might have been involved in the break-in at his house as well as his car explosion in 2012.

Wack 100 also hinted that Combs’ former assistant, Capricorn Clark, might have lied on the witness stand, and addressed DJ Akademiks to refute the testimony on his behalf.

It is noteworthy that on May 30, 2025, Fox News reporter Peter Doocy asked Donald Trump if he would consider pardoning Sean Combs if he were convicted of the racketeering and sex trafficking charges for which he is currently on trial.

“I haven’t seen, I haven’t spoken to him in years. He used to really like me a lot. I think when I ran for politics, that relationship busted up, from what I read. I don’t know, he didn’t tell me that... But I’d read some… nasty statements in the paper all of a sudden,” Trump stated.

The billionaire politician also mentioned that running for politics made him a "different person" than what Diddy knew of him when they ran in the same circles in the late 1990s and early 2000s. However, if he did other things, he was sure the hip-hop artist would "like me."

" It's not a popularity contest, so I don't know. I would certainly look at the facts. If I think somebody was mistreated, whether they like me or don’t like me, it wouldn’t have any impact on me,” the POTUS added.

Meanwhile, hip-hop mogul 50 Cent has been sharing posts on Instagram trying to dissuade Donald Trump from even considering pardoning Sean Combs. The G-Unit boss shared that he was going to “reach out” to the President so he knows how he felt about the Love Album rapper and to convey how Diddy felt about Trump’s political career.

Sean Combs was arrested in September 2024 and charged with five counts of federal felonies, including two counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, one count of racketeering conspiracy, and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

His trial began in Manhattan, New York City, on May 5, 2025, and is expected to last until July.

