How long have Callum Turner and Dua Lipa been together? Relationship timeline explored as actor reveals how the couple met

Actor Callum Turner has revealed how a shared book sparked his romance with Dua Lipa. In an interview with The Sunday Times, published on October 19, 2025, the 35-year-old Eternity actor recalled meeting the pop star over drinks before a mutual friend’s birthday party in Los Angeles. Referring to the book Trust by Hernán Díaz, the actor said,&quot;We sat next to each other and realized we were reading the same book, which is crazy. I had just finished the first chapter and told her, and she said, ‘I just finished the first chapter too.’ I said, ‘So we’re on the same page.’&quot;Turner joked that the coincidence felt cinematic. &quot;In the movie version of it I look up to the sky and I’m like, I hear you. I understand. The signs are loud.&quot;Dua Lipa Hungary (Fan) @dlipahungaryLINK💬 | Callum Turner shares that he and @DUALIPA were reading the same book the night they first met (Via @thetimes)“We sat next to each other and realised we were reading the same book, which is crazy. It’s called Trust (by Hernan Diaz) and I had just finished the first chapter and I told her and she looked at me and said, ‘I just finished the first chapter too.’ I said, ‘So we’re on the same page.’”The actor’s comments mark the first time he has publicly detailed their meeting, nearly two years after romance rumors began. The pair were first linked in January 2024, when Dua Lipa attended the Masters of the Air premiere after-party in London to support Turner. The beginnings of Dua Lipa and Callum Turner's relationshipThough their public appearances began in 2024, Harper’s Bazaar reported on September 9, 2025, that Dua Lipa and Callum Turner’s connection actually started a year earlier in London. The singer reportedly met Turner at The River Café through co-founder Ruth Rogers, a friend to both. It wasn’t until a later encounter in Los Angeles that their relationship took shape, which is the same meeting Turner later described to The Sunday Times.Throughout 2024, the couple’s relationship unfolded gradually but visibly. The couple reportedly attended several high-profile events together, including after parties of the BAFTAs and the Grammys, as well as the Time100 Gala. According to Harper's Bazaar, the couple often sported understated by coordinated outfits, even when spotted by paparazziThe couple went Instagram official in May 2024, where Dua Lipa included a shot of the couple standing in each other's arms in her Instagram photo dump, captioned &quot;sunshineeeeeee:)))))&quot;Dua Lipa and Callum Turner go Instagram official (Image via Instagram/@dualipa)From then onwards, the couple seemingly became more comfortable in the spotlight, often being spotted in public and on each other's social media. In July 2024, Dua Lipa included Callum Turner in her July 2024 Glastonbury photo dump on Instagram, posted with the caption,&quot;dancing until you see the sunrise at stone circle is the glasto ritual&quot;Dua Lipa shares a photo with Callum Turner from the Glastonbury music festival 2024 (Image via Instagram/@dualipa)Later that summer, the two appeared together at the Sunny Hill Festival, as reported by Harper's Bazaar. By the end of the year, they were seen spending Christmas together, with Dua Lipa posting a festive selfie captioned, “Home for the holidays ❣️ sending you all so much love.”The couple was also reportedly spotted at date nights in London and on a romantic trip to Paris during Fashion Week. The couple confirmed their engagement in 2025Speculation about an engagement began circulating in early 2025, when fans noticed a chunky diamond ring on Dua Lipa’s finger in a photo that the pop star posted on Instagram. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShe confirmed the news months later, in June 2025, telling Harper’s Bazaar that she and Turner were indeed engaged. “Yeah, we’re engaged. It’s very exciting. This decision to grow old together, to see a life and just, I don’t know, be best friends forever-it’s a really special feeling.”Dua Lipa also revealed that Callum Turner had the ring custom-made after talking to her best friend and her sister, and that she was glad to know she was with someone who knew her well.&quot;I’m obsessed with it. It’s so me. It’s nice to know the person that you’re going to spend the rest of your life with knows you very well.&quot;Although excited, the couple is taking their time to declare any wedding plans. In an interview reported by Harper's Bazaar on September 9, 2025, Dua Lipa said that she plans to finish her tour and that Callum Turner is also focused on his films. They are both just enjoying this time.&quot;I want to finish my tour, Callum’s shooting, so we’re just enjoying this period. I’ve never been someone who’s really thought about a wedding, or dreamt about what kind of bride I would be. All of a sudden I’m like: ‘Oh, what would I wear?'&quot;Callum Turner spoke about their engagement for the first time while promoting his film Eternity at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 7, 2025. When asked by the publication etalk about his hopes and dreams, he replied, “I don’t know. Just be together forever.”Callum Turner, Miles Teller, David Freyne, Elizabeth Olsen, John Early, and Da'Vine Joy Randolph attend the premiere of &quot;Eternity&quot; during the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival (Image via Getty)Dua Lipa talks about being in loveIn the months following their engagement, both Dua Lipa and Callum Turner have often talked about their relationship. The pop star spoke in depth about love and vulnerability in her Harper’s Bazaar cover story from August 2025, describing how her outlook on romance has changed over time. She explained that she’s learning to let go of past hesitation, saying&quot;I love love. It is a beautiful thing. It’s a really inspiring thing. You find yourself so intensely falling all the time in the best way possible. That vulnerability is so scary, but I feel so lucky to get to feel it. I’ve spent a lot of time being guarded or protecting my heart, and so I’m letting go of that feeling and just being like, ‘Okay, if I’m supposed to get hurt, then this is what’s going to happen.’ I have to just allow love.&quot;Dua Lipa on the cover of the Harper's Bazaar Icons Issue in August 2025 (Image via Instagram/ @harpersbazaarus)From their first public outing in January 2024 to their engagement confirmation in mid-2025, the timeline of Dua Lipa and Callum Turner’s relationship reads like a modern celebrity romance. As stated by Harper's Bazaar, the couple is among the &quot;Hall of Hollywood Romances.&quot;While no wedding date has been announced, both have hinted that they are content taking things at their own pace.