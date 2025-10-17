  • home icon
Which 56 cover songs has Dua Lipa performed on her ‘Radical Optimism’ tour?

By Kinette Sumadia
Modified Oct 17, 2025 00:21 GMT
iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM Jingle Ball &ndash; SHOW - Source: Getty
Dua Lipa at the iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM Jingle Ball (Image via Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Dua Lipa kicked off the latest leg of her Radical Optimism tour back in March in Melbourne. But besides the songs from her third studio album, she also kick-started singing covers every show throughout the tour, a plan she opened up to the Melbourne crowd on March 17. She addressed the audience at the show:

"To make my life a little bit harder, I thought, 'Why don't I do a new song every night?' Let's do a local artist in every place we're in."

Dua Lipa covered AC/DC's Highway to Hell on the first show, and over 50 shows in 16 countries later, she has performed 56 cover songs throughout her Radical Optimism tour. She also brought some of the artists she was covering to help her sing one of the biggest hits onstage.

also-read-trending Trending

Some of those who joined Dua Lipa onstage include Chaka Khan, Lionel Richie, Czech singer Ewa Farna, Lenny Kravitz, and more. Her own father, Dukagjin Lipa, also joined her onstage in Kosovo. He was originally from there, and they performed a song in Albanian.

From AC/DC's Highway to Hell to Green Day's Wake Me Up When September Ends, here are all 56 covers Dua Lipa performed

  • AC/DC's Highway to Hell in Melbourne, Australia, March 17
  • Natalie Imbruglia's Torn in Melbourne, March 19
  • Kylie Minogue's Can't Get You Out of My Head in Melbourne, March 20
  • Rush performed with Troye Sivan in Melbourne, March 22
  • Riptide performed with Vance Joy in Melbourne, March 23
  • INXS's Never Tear Us Apart in Sydney, March 26

She was also joined by psychedelic artist Kevin Parker of Tame Impala, who is set to release a new album on October 17.

  • The Less I Know the Better performed with Tame Impala's Kevin Parker in Sydney, March 28
  • Big Jet Plane performed with Angus Stone in Sydney, March 29
  • Lorde's Royals in Auckland, New Zealand, April 2
  • Don't Dream It's Over with Crowded House's Neil Finn in Auckland, April 4
  • Enrique Iglesias' Hero in Madrid, Spain, May 11
  • Manu Chao's Me Gustas Tu in Madrid, May 12
  • Indila's Derniere Danse in Lyon, France, May 15
  • Daft Punk's Get Lucky in Lyonne, May 16
  • Nena's 99 Luftballons in Hamburg, Germany, May 19
  • Scorpions' Wind of Change in Hamburg, May 20
  • Alizee's Moi Lolita in Nanterre, France, May 23
  • Vanessa Paradis' Be My Baby in Nanterre, May 24
  • Ewa Farna's Na Ostri Noze in Prague, Czechia, May 27
  • Na Ostri Noze performed with Ewa Farna in Prague, May 28
  • Alphaville's Forever Young in Munich, Germany, May 31
  • Milky Chance's Stolen Dance in Munich, June 1
  • Andre Hazes' Bloed, zweet en tranen in Amsterdam, Netherlands, June 3
For her second show in Amsterdam on June 4, Dua Lipa performed her song with Dutch DJ Martin Garrix, Scared to Be Lonely, which they released back in 2017.

Dua Lipa Radical Optimism Tour (Image via Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)
Dua Lipa Radical Optimism Tour (Image via Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)
  • Raffaella Carra's A far l'amore comincia tu in Milan, Italy, June 7
  • Axelle Red's Sensualite in Antwerp, Belgium, June 11
  • Un jour me marierai un ange performed with Pierre de Maere in Antwerp, June 12
  • Fever performed with Angele in Antwerp, June 13
  • Virtual Insanity with Jamiroquai's Jay Kay in London, UK, June 20
  • 360 with Charli XCX in London, June 21
  • Valerie performed with the Zutons' Dave McCabe in Liverpool, June 24
  • Beatles' Hey Jude in Liverpool, June 25
  • Sinead O'Connor's Nothing Compares 2 U in Dublin, Ireland, June 27
  • Gjurmt's Era performed with Dukagjin Lipa in Pristina, Kosovo, August 1
  • Nelly Furtado's I'm Like a Bird in Toronto, Canada, September 1
  • Name of God performed with Mustafa the Poet in Toronto, September 2
  • Ain't Nobody with Chaka Khan in Chicago, September 5
  • Earth Wind & Fire's September in Chicago, September 6
  • Aerosmith's I Don't Wanna Miss a Thing in Boston, September 9
  • Donna Summer's Bad Girls in Boston, September 10
  • OutKast's Hey Ya in Atlanta, September 13
  • TLC's No Scrubs in Atlanta, September 14
  • Alicia Keys' No One in New York, September 17
  • Blondie's One Way or Another in New York, September 18
  • Le Freak performed with Chic's Nile Rodgers in New York, September 20
  • It Ain't Over 'Til It's Over with Lenny Kravitz in New York, September 21
  • Gloria Estefan and Miami Sound Machine's Conga in Miami, September 26
  • Ariana Grande's One Last Time in Miami, September 27
  • Kelly Clarkson's Since U Been Gone in Dallas, September 30
  • Beyond with Leon Bridges in Dallas, October 1
  • Fleetwood Mac's The Chain in Los Angeles, October 4
  • Mamas & the Papas' California Dreamin' in Los Angeles, October 5
  • All Night Long with Lionel Richie in Los Angeles, October 7
  • No Doubt's Don't Speak performed with Gwen Stefani in Los Angeles, October 8
  • Janis Joplin's Piece of My Heart in San Francisco, October 11
  • Wake Me Up When September Ends with Green Day's Billy Joe Armstrong in San Francisco, October 12
  • The Story with Brandi Carlisle in Seattle, October 15
Dua Lipa's Radical Optimism tour will continue until December 5, 2025, so there will be more cover songs to expect from the singer. She has one last stop in Seattle on October 16 before going to Latin America, starting on November 7.

Kinette Sumadia

