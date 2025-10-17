Which 56 cover songs has Dua Lipa performed on her ‘Radical Optimism’ tour?

Dua Lipa kicked off the latest leg of her Radical Optimism tour back in March in Melbourne. But besides the songs from her third studio album, she also kick-started singing covers every show throughout the tour, a plan she opened up to the Melbourne crowd on March 17. She addressed the audience at the show:&quot;To make my life a little bit harder, I thought, 'Why don't I do a new song every night?' Let's do a local artist in every place we're in.&quot;Dua Lipa covered AC/DC's Highway to Hell on the first show, and over 50 shows in 16 countries later, she has performed 56 cover songs throughout her Radical Optimism tour. She also brought some of the artists she was covering to help her sing one of the biggest hits onstage.Some of those who joined Dua Lipa onstage include Chaka Khan, Lionel Richie, Czech singer Ewa Farna, Lenny Kravitz, and more. Her own father, Dukagjin Lipa, also joined her onstage in Kosovo. He was originally from there, and they performed a song in Albanian.Read more: What ethnicity is Dua Lipa?From AC/DC's Highway to Hell to Green Day's Wake Me Up When September Ends, here are all 56 covers Dua Lipa performed View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAC/DC's Highway to Hell in Melbourne, Australia, March 17Natalie Imbruglia's Torn in Melbourne, March 19Kylie Minogue's Can't Get You Out of My Head in Melbourne, March 20Rush performed with Troye Sivan in Melbourne, March 22Riptide performed with Vance Joy in Melbourne, March 23INXS's Never Tear Us Apart in Sydney, March 26She was also joined by psychedelic artist Kevin Parker of Tame Impala, who is set to release a new album on October 17.The Less I Know the Better performed with Tame Impala's Kevin Parker in Sydney, March 28Big Jet Plane performed with Angus Stone in Sydney, March 29Lorde's Royals in Auckland, New Zealand, April 2Don't Dream It's Over with Crowded House's Neil Finn in Auckland, April 4Enrique Iglesias' Hero in Madrid, Spain, May 11Manu Chao's Me Gustas Tu in Madrid, May 12Indila's Derniere Danse in Lyon, France, May 15Daft Punk's Get Lucky in Lyonne, May 16Nena's 99 Luftballons in Hamburg, Germany, May 19Scorpions' Wind of Change in Hamburg, May 20Alizee's Moi Lolita in Nanterre, France, May 23Vanessa Paradis' Be My Baby in Nanterre, May 24Ewa Farna's Na Ostri Noze in Prague, Czechia, May 27Na Ostri Noze performed with Ewa Farna in Prague, May 28Alphaville's Forever Young in Munich, Germany, May 31Milky Chance's Stolen Dance in Munich, June 1Andre Hazes' Bloed, zweet en tranen in Amsterdam, Netherlands, June 3For her second show in Amsterdam on June 4, Dua Lipa performed her song with Dutch DJ Martin Garrix, Scared to Be Lonely, which they released back in 2017.Read more: Callum Turner net worth and fortune explored as Dua Lipa confirms engagement with the British actorDua Lipa Radical Optimism Tour (Image via Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)Raffaella Carra's A far l'amore comincia tu in Milan, Italy, June 7Axelle Red's Sensualite in Antwerp, Belgium, June 11Un jour me marierai un ange performed with Pierre de Maere in Antwerp, June 12Fever performed with Angele in Antwerp, June 13Virtual Insanity with Jamiroquai's Jay Kay in London, UK, June 20360 with Charli XCX in London, June 21Valerie performed with the Zutons' Dave McCabe in Liverpool, June 24Beatles' Hey Jude in Liverpool, June 25Sinead O'Connor's Nothing Compares 2 U in Dublin, Ireland, June 27Gjurmt's Era performed with Dukagjin Lipa in Pristina, Kosovo, August 1Read more: Dua Lipa holding 3 citizenships after being granted Kosovan citizenship confuses the internetNelly Furtado's I'm Like a Bird in Toronto, Canada, September 1Name of God performed with Mustafa the Poet in Toronto, September 2Ain't Nobody with Chaka Khan in Chicago, September 5Earth Wind &amp; Fire's September in Chicago, September 6Aerosmith's I Don't Wanna Miss a Thing in Boston, September 9Donna Summer's Bad Girls in Boston, September 10OutKast's Hey Ya in Atlanta, September 13TLC's No Scrubs in Atlanta, September 14Alicia Keys' No One in New York, September 17Blondie's One Way or Another in New York, September 18Le Freak performed with Chic's Nile Rodgers in New York, September 20It Ain't Over 'Til It's Over with Lenny Kravitz in New York, September 21Gloria Estefan and Miami Sound Machine's Conga in Miami, September 26Ariana Grande's One Last Time in Miami, September 27Kelly Clarkson's Since U Been Gone in Dallas, September 30Beyond with Leon Bridges in Dallas, October 1Fleetwood Mac's The Chain in Los Angeles, October 4Mamas &amp; the Papas' California Dreamin' in Los Angeles, October 5All Night Long with Lionel Richie in Los Angeles, October 7No Doubt's Don't Speak performed with Gwen Stefani in Los Angeles, October 8Janis Joplin's Piece of My Heart in San Francisco, October 11Wake Me Up When September Ends with Green Day's Billy Joe Armstrong in San Francisco, October 12The Story with Brandi Carlisle in Seattle, October 15Dua Lipa's Radical Optimism tour will continue until December 5, 2025, so there will be more cover songs to expect from the singer. She has one last stop in Seattle on October 16 before going to Latin America, starting on November 7.Read more: Did Nicki Minaj tour with Britney Spears?