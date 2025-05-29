"It's really BTS year" — Fans celebrate as Jin's 'Close to You' wins 'Best OST' for When The Stars Gossip at the 2025 Asia Star Entertainer Awards

BTS' Jin won Best OST at the 2025 Asia Star Entertainer Awards on May 29, 2025, for his track Close to You, the official soundtrack for the drama When The Stars Gossip. The event was held at Yokohama's K-Arena in Japan.

The track, released on January 26, 2025, quickly struck a chord with listeners worldwide. It also surged to No. 2 on the Worldwide iTunes Song Chart.

Following the announcement of Jin's Close to You winning "Best OST" at the 2025 Asia Star Entertainer Awards, fans erupted in celebration across social media platforms. One fan commented on X:

"It’s been back to back wins for us these past weeks. It’s really BTS year."

The win, seen as another milestone in BTS's ongoing reign this year, sparked a wave of emotional and joyful reactions online.

"Congratulations worldwide handsome and talented Jin Congratulations!" said one netizen.

"You know, it's so nice, it feels so good, when every member of BTS receives awards, whether given by fans or by music critics," shared an X user.

"KING KING KING KING KING KING KING I'M CRYING I'M SO HAPPY." wrote another fan.

"One victory after another the world turns purple again," said this netizen.

Fans shared their emotional connection to the song and admiration for Jin's artistry. Many took to X to express how the track remains a constant on their playlists and how proud they are of the vocalist's achievement.

"Deserved!!! This song is the best, really! It's still on the 'On Repeat' playlist," wrote an individual on X.

"I listen to 'Close To You' every day too~! Congratulations Jin I'm happy to hear so many congratulations today" mentioned this fan.

"Kim Seokjin the successful superstar you are," added this X user.

Jin's stellar May: Close to you wins best OST at ASEA as ECHO debuts at No. 3 on Billboard 200

The Best OST honor at the 2025 Asia Star Entertainer Awards was awarded through a combination of fan votes and evaluations by a panel of music and drama industry experts. This year, the category featured 10 tracks from recently released Korean dramas, including OSTs like Close to You (When The Stars Gossip), Sudden Shower and A Day (Lovely Runner), and Back Packer (Study Group).

Previously, Jin had contributed two tracks as drama OSTs. These were Yours for Jirisan (2021) and teamed up with BTS' V for It's Definitely You in Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth (2016).

Close to You is a love ballad that speaks of being irresistibly drawn to someone whose presence shines like a star. The song is composed by Nam Hye-seung and written by Kim Kyung-hee.

The song is first played in episode 7 of When The Stars Gossip, during a key emotional moment between the two protagonists, played by Gong Hyo-jin and Lee Min-ho.

In another achievement, Jin's latest album Echo ranked No. 3 on the Billboard 200 on May 25, 2025. It marked his highest entry on the chart to date, surpassing the singer's previous record with Happy, which peaked at No. 4.

In addition, on May 29, 2025, the K-pop idol not only won the Best OST award but ECHO's lead single, Don’t Say You Love Me also secured the top spot on M Countdown.

Jin's second mini-album, ECHO, was released on May 16, 2025, and it features seven tracks. The singer was closely involved in shaping the album's direction, having written and composed four tracks himself—Nothing Without Your Love, Loser (featuring YENA), Rope It, and With the Clouds. The project was led by the hit single Don't Say You Love Me, with additional songs like Background and To Me, Today.

ECHO opened with solid performance metrics across several markets. In the UK, the album entered the Official Albums Chart Top 100 at No. 63. It also ranked No. 3 in album downloads, No. 8 in album sales, and No. 15 in physical albums, based on the May 23 update.

The lead single, Don't Say You Love Me, debuted at No. 58 on the Official Singles Chart and topped the single downloads, single sales, and physical singles charts.

On Spotify, the track reached No. 2 on the global daily top songs chart and placed No. 7 on the weekly version. The album appeared at No. 11 on Spotify’s Weekly Top Albums Global chart.

The eldest BTS member is also launching his first solo fan concert tour, RUNSEOKJIN_EP, to celebrate the album and connect with fans worldwide.TOUR. Kicking off on June 28 in Goyang, South Korea, the tour is set to cover nine cities across several countries, including stops in Japan, the U.S., the UK, and the Netherlands.

When the stars gossip (별들에게 물어봐) is a 2025 South Korean drama featuring Lee Min-ho, Gong Hyo-jin, Oh Jung-se, and Han Ji-eun. Set aboard a space station, the story revolves around an unexpected meeting between a space tourist and a seasoned astronaut. The series is available to stream on Netflix in select regions.

