"Acting like high school gossipers" - Internet reacts as OVO Chubbs seemingly calls out LeBron James for skipping Toronto's Caribana weekend

Drake's right-hand man, OVO Chubbs, recently sparked a wave of online reactions after he seemingly called out LeBron James for skipping Toronto's annual Caribana weekend. On August 3, 2025, X user Kurrco shared a screenshot of Chubbs' Instagram Story, where the longtime OVO affiliate addressed LeBron's absence in a light-hearted yet seemingly pointed tone.In his Instagram Story, Ovo Chubbs wrote:&quot;Mans stayed home this Banna??? Lolololol Thought it was tradition&quot;Since 2017, LeBron James has been a familiar face at Caribana, often seen alongside Drake at high-profile venues like Lavelle and Cabana Pool Bar. But his absence this year, clubbed with Chubbs' cryptic post, fueled speculation about an alleged rift between the basketball icon and the Toronto rapper.The aforementioned X post, with Chubbs' Instagram Story screenshot, soon garnered plenty of reactions from netizens. While some users saw his remark as trivial, others defended it as an expression of disappointment over a broken tradition.One user even criticized OVO Chubbs for calling out the basketball star over a petty issue like not attending the Caribana festival in Toronto.&quot;These guys are pushing 40+ years old, acting like high school gossipers,&quot; the X user wrote.Others wrote comments that disapproved of OVO Chubbs &quot;taking shots&quot; at LeBron James.&quot;Chubbs has been taking shots at everyone that Drake currently doesn't like,&quot; another X user commented.&quot;Chubbs still ain't crash nothin,&quot; a netizen added.&quot;who does chubbs think he is? bro you are only known as drake's right hand man…this is LEBRON james,&quot; another netizen remarked.Some users, however, sided with Chubbs, arguing that LeBron James' close bond with Drake made his absence feel more personal.&quot;Shame on Lebron,&quot; an X user wrote.&quot;Worst thing is bron could have pulled upped and talked it out,&quot; a netizen remarked.&quot;I think out of everything in this beef , LeBron going to the pop-out show hurt Drake the most,&quot; another X user wrote.LeBron James' alleged beef with OVO Sound founder, Drake, at a glanceDrake with LeBron James (Image via Getty)Once considered one of pop culture's most high-profile friendships, the relationship between OVO Sound founder Drake and NBA legend LeBron James has significantly changed in recent months.The two had been close since 2007, forming a decade-long bond that often played out publicly. In 2018, LeBron even joined Drake on stage during a Los Angeles concert. After the concert, LeBron opened up about their long-standing friendship and said they had gotten closer with each passing year.Drake, in turn, showed support for LeBron James' son, Bronny James, by wearing his AAU jersey in the 2019 Money in the Grave music video. In 2023, both LeBron and Bronny even made appearances on Drake's It's All A Blur tour.However, by 2024, their dynamic started to shift, seemingly caught in the crossfire of the explosive rap feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar. The feud seemed to put several mutual friends, including LeBron James, in a precarious position. While fellow NBA stars like Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant stayed silent, LeBron initially seemed diplomatic.LeBron even tweeted an owl emoji, which was a nod to Drake's OVO brand, alongside fire emojis at the beginning of the rap feud on April 14, 2024.LeBron James @KingJamesLINK🦉🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥The same day, a few minutes later, he also tweeted:&quot;Nothing like 2 heavyweights doing What They Do Best! For the love off of the sport&quot;LeBron James @KingJamesLINKNothing like 2 heavyweights doing What They Do Best! For the love off of the sportAt the time, fans interpreted this as LeBron enjoying the feud from both sides, especially since tracks like Drake's First Person Shooter and Kendrick Lamar's Like That had just hit streaming platforms.However, things escalated quickly. By May 2024, Lamar had fired back with Euphoria and 6:16 in LA in response to Drake's Push Ups and Taylor Made Freestyle.Then came Drake's Family Matters and Buried Alive Interlude, Pt. 2. However, Drake's tracks were soon overshadowed by Lamar's scathing Not Like Us, where he called Drake a &quot;certified p*dophile.&quot; In an even more pointed attack, Lamar released Meet the Grahams, where he warned public figures against associating with Drake.In the song, Lamar called out LeBron and Curry directly and rapped:&quot;Ayy, LeBron, keep the family away, hey, Curry, keep the family away / To anybody that embody the love for their kids, keep the family away / They lookin' at you too if you standin' by him, keep the family away&quot;After this, the fallout between LeBron James and Drake became even more visible.In June 2024, LeBron was spotted attending Lamar's The Pop Out concert in Inglewood, California. Video footage showed the NBA star enjoying the concert in the crowd as Lamar performed some of his diss tracks live.During a February 2025 performance, Drake revised the lyrics to his 2018 hit Nonstop, removing the original LeBron James reference and rapping instead:&quot;How I go from 6 to 23 but not LeBron, man&quot;Earlier this year, Drake was also spotted having covered up his tattoo of LeBron James with a new one honoring Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.LeBron also seemed to have responded in kind. He allegedly sang Lamar's diss track of Drake, Not Like Us, alongside high-profile figures like Jeff Bezos at a gathering. He also appeared with Pusha T, a longtime Drake rival, in a music video for Tyler, the Creator.However, neither the OVO Sound founder nor LeBron James has directly addressed any conflict between them.At present, LeBron James plays for the Los Angeles Lakers. His contract is now entering its final year, a deal he opted into at the end of June 2025, as per The New York Times.Drake recently released Some Sexy Songs 4 U, a collaborative album with fellow OVO Sound artist PartyNextDoor. This album was released on February 14, 2025.