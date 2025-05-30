"An Innocent Black Man is in Jail" — DJ Sean Money apologizes to Tory Lanez and calls for him to be freed after rapper's team makes evidence public

DJ Sean Money publicly apologized to Tory Lanez, claiming he was wrong about the rapper after his legal team launched a new website with never-before-seen evidence that allegedly proved his innocence in the 2020 shooting involving Megan Thee Stallion. On May 29, 2025, Money took to social media to apologize for his previous comments about Tory Lanez, calling for his release.

Ad

DJ Sean Money posted:

"I was Wrong about Tory Lanez and I'm sorry for it an Innocent Black Man is in Jail Falsely and it's Unjust I'm still not the biggest fan of his music but that man needs to be released. #FreeToryLanez."

Sean Money @Darealseanmoney I was Wrong about Tory Lanez and I'm sorry for it an Innocent Black Man is in Jail Falsely and it's Unjust I'm still not the biggest fan of his music but that man needs to be released. #FreeToryLanez

Ad

Trending

In a series of follow-up tweets, he bashed Megan Thee Stallion for allegedly lying about Lanez shooting her, likening her to "Satan." This came after Money had previously called out men for supporting Lanez in an X post in December 2023, a few months after the rapper was sentenced to 10 years for shooting Megan.

"The Black Woman isn't Protected at all and you N***as that love and Support Tory Lanez is a Prime Example of that s**t," he had written.

Ad

Tory Lanez's legal team has been calling for the rapper's freedom since he was stabbed multiple times at the California Correctional Institution on May 12, claiming that they had new evidence that would exonerate him. Lanez was moved to another correctional facility following his prison attack.

Exploring the alleged evidence on Tory Lanez's website

On May 29, 2025, Tory Lanez's legal team launched a website, 36hourslater.com, to document new evidence and never-before-released witness interviews that allegedly cleared the rapper of all wrongdoing in the 2020 shooting incident.

Ad

For the unversed, Lanez, Megan Thee Stallion, her former friend Kelsey Harris, and Lanez's driver/bodyguard had been driving from a Hollywood Hills party when the shooting occurred in July 2020. While Megan has testified that Lanez shot at her feet during the Canadian rapper's trial, his legal team claimed during a recent press conference that Kelsey Harris was behind the shooting.

The website released bodycam footage and alleged police interviews of eyewitness Sean Kelly, who had previously testified at Lanez's trial in 2022. In the police interviews, the witness is heard talking about an alleged fight between Harris and Megan, after which a woman (presumed to be Kelsey) started "drop shooting into the car."

Ad

"I see it, what appears to be the girl standing here and going in...drop shooting into the car. That's what it looked like to me. But it was dark and I'm above so...but then the guy gets out again from the back," a voice presumed to be Kelly is heard saying.

Ad

The website also calls into question the forensic findings presented during the trial, claiming that Lanez's DNA was either missing or negligible on the gun and magazine. It also claimed that Megan Thee Stallion's injuries on her feet were due to her stepping on glass, not gunshot wounds.

Additionally, a bodycam video of the Hiss rapper claiming she stepped on glass in the aftermath of the shooting incident was also publicly released around the same time the website was launched. In the video, Megan can he heard saying:

Ad

“I really cannot go to jail. I cannot have that on my image… Glass. I didn’t get shot.”

Megan Thee Stallion responds to the new website

Meanwhile, Megan Thee Stallion and her legal team have strongly maintained that Tory Lanez is guilty. Following the website's launch, the Houston rapper's attorneys have accused Lanez and his legal team of "peddling misinformation" in a statement dated May 29, 2025, to multiple outlets.

Ad

"Tory Lanez's team can't keep a story straight. They continue to rehash old evidence from trial and re-package it as new information to desperately sway public opinion. There was no new evidence displayed today - simply a sad attempt from Tory's team to copy our presentation format to peddle misinformation," the statement read.

Furthermore, Megan Thee Stallion also accused the internet of making her "relive" the shooting in a TikTok post on May 19. She also dubbed Lanez a "demon" and pleaded with him to leave her alone.

Ad

FearBuck @FearedBuck Megan Thee Stallion goes off about people still doubting she was shot by Tory Lanez. She’s frustrated that fans keep spreading lies even after the court found him guilty and wants to be left alone. “TORY PLEASE LEAVE ME ALONE you a f*cking demon.”

Ad

A Change.org petition advocating for Tory Lanez's pardon has received over 315K signatures as of this article, with public support from fellow rappers like Drake, Kanye West, and Chris Brown.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juhi Marzia With a strong love for the English language cultivated from a childhood filled with reading, Juhi aims to take her readers on a literary journey with every word she writes.



When she's not busy putting her pen to paper, Juhi can be found indulging in her hobbies, such as embroidering and crocheting, while binge-watching TV shows. Know More