DJ Vlad reflects on the "reality of the legal system in America" after Metro Boomin was found not liable on all 4 counts of sexual assault

DJ Vlad recently commented on Metro Boomin's recent civil s*xual assault trial after a nine-panel jury found the record producer not liable on all four counts of r*pe and s*xual battery after an hour of deliberation. On September 25, 2025, the jury ruled that plaintiff Vanessa LeMaistre did not show sufficient evidence to prove her claims that the producer r*ped her in a hotel in Southern California in 2016. The allegations first arose in a lawsuit that LeMaistre filed against the musician, whose real name is Leland T. Wayne, in October 2024. According to People Magazine, LeMaistre claimed that she took a shot of alcohol and half a bar of Xanax while at a recording studio with Wayne in September 2016.In the lawsuit, she claimed that she &quot;blacked out&quot; and woke up to the record producer r*ping her in a Beverly Hills hotel room. The lawsuit also alleged that LeMaistre became pregnant as a result of the alleged assault and underwent an abortion in November that year.Following the jury's verdict clearing Metro Boomin of all counts of r*pe and s*xual battery, DJ Vlad took to X to comment on the &quot;reality of the legal system in America.&quot; Vlad noted that the record producer probably paid half a million dollars to take his case to court, while implying that the plaintiff faced no consequences for her civil lawsuit.&quot;So Metro Boomin was just found not liable on all 4 counts of sexual assault. He probably spend half a million taking it court because he refused to settle. Do you know what happens to the accuser? Nothing.&quot;DJ Vlad @djvladLINKSo Metro Boomin was just found not liable on all 4 counts of sexual assault. He probably spend half a million taking it court because he refused to settle. Do you know what happens to the accuser? Nothing. She had a lawyer on contingency so the whole case was free. She gets to go back to her private life like nothing happened while Metro is out half a ticket and will always have some people think that he actually got away with it because he had high priced lawyers.In a follow-up tweet, Vlad addressed the comments that suggested that Metro Boomin could sue the woman. Vlad replied that a counter suit would be pointless because even if Metro won the case through default judgment, the plaintiff had no means to pay the producer, resulting in him walking away with nothing.&quot;For everyone saying he should sue her back, here's why that's pointless. He can file a lawsuit, but she won't be able to afford a lawyer, now that she doesn't have a free one. So she won't show up to court, and he will win a default judgment. He won't be able to collect any money from her because she doesn't have any real money. So after spending $100k on legal fees, he walks away with nothing. That's the reality of the legal system in America,&quot; he wrote.Exploring the allegations against Metro BoominIn October 2024, Vanessa LeMaistre sued Metro Boomin in a Los Angeles court concerning an alleged r*pe and s*xual assault incident in 2016. According to court documents, LeMaistre claimed that she met the record producer in the spring of 2016 in Las Vegas while “deeply distraught and in mourning” over the death of her nine-month-old son earlier that year.She claimed that she and Metro Boomin “developed a friendly bond&quot; after he invited her to his recording studio. On the day of the alleged assault in September 2016, she claimed that she had been at the studio with the record producer and had consumed a shot of alcohol and half a Xanax bar.Following this, she claimed that she and Metro Boomin talked about their “mutual depression,” which stemmed from the loss of her son for her and the end of his long-term relationship for him.According to People Magazine, LeMaistre claimed she &quot;blacked out&quot; and woke up to the record producer allegedly r*ping her in a hotel room, with the lawsuit adding that she was “in and out of consciousness for an unknown amount of time but awoke again at some point to Wayne performing oral s*x on her.” Following the alleged encounter, the lawsuit stated that LeMaistre found out that she was allegedly pregnant and decided to have an abortion in November 2016. Additionally, LeMaisstre claimed in her lawsuit that Metro Boomin referenced the alleged assault and subsequent pregnancy in the 2017 song Rap Saved Me, which he produced for 21 Savage and Offset. The lyrics in question were:“She took a Xanny, then she fainted. I’m from the gutter, ain’t no changing. From the gutter, rap saved me. She drive me crazy, have my baby.”Akademiks TV @AkademiksTVLINKTMZ reports that Metro Boomin was sued by a woman who alleged he r*ped her in his studio in 2016She claims she was impregnated by Metro because she didn’t have s*x with anyone else at that time.She alleges this was referenced in the lyrics of “Rap Saved Me” “She took a Xanny / Then she fainted / I'm from the gutter ... ain't no changing.”In the trial, which began on September 23, 2025, LeMaistre’s lawyer mentioned the lyrics again during his closing argument, saying it was “far too big a coincidence that a song produced by [Wayne] literally recounted what happened the night of the s*xual assault.” However, Metro Boomin testified that he neither wrote the song nor suggested the lyrics to his collaborators. Furthermore, he vehemently denied r*ping LeMaistre, adding that their s*xual encounters were consensual.According to Variety, Metro Boomin said he was &quot;grateful and thankful to God&quot; in a statement following his verdict, saying:&quot;I'm grateful and thankful to God that I can finally put all of this nonsense behind me. Based off of how I treat others and represent myself, never in a million years would I have thought I could be accused of such a disgusting and heinous act.&quot;He continued:&quot;From the beginning I have said these allegations were false and that I would not be a part of a shakedown. She attacked who I am as a person and how I was raised, and I could not let her get away with that. I would never do what she accused me of to anyone. I am deeply thankful to my legal team, my loved ones, the jury, and everyone who stood by me. I’m relieved that the truth came out in court.&quot;Meanwhile, Young Thug attended Metro Boomin's trial to lend support to his friend. In a statement to Rolling Stone, Metro thanked Thug for showing up, calling the YSL rapper a &quot;close friend&quot; and &quot;brother.&quot;