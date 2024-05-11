"Drake's my favorite artist" — Kurupt says he prefers Drizzy's style despite calling Kendrick Lamar "my killer"

Rapper Kurupt spoke to Hot New Hip Hop in an interview dated May 10 and weighed in on the ongoing rap feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar.

The rapper was accompanied by his fellow bandmate, Daz Dillinger. On being asked about Drake and Kendrick, Dillinger said Lamar is Kurupt's "little kid". Kurupt joined in, calling Lamar as his "killer." He said—

"He’s [Kendrick Lamar] grown, but that is my killer. "

Kurupt then went on to explain that although both of them are his "friends", Drake is his "favorite artist." The rapper said—

"I just found out about the situation a couple of days ago. I listened to one of Kendrick’s records that they played for me, then my nephew MarMar Oso that night played me Drake's. I heard that one like damn, they both bussin’ though. See, ‘cause they both my friends. Except, Drake's my favorite artist."

Kurupt explains why he likes Drake's 'style' although Kendrick Lamar is his 'killer'

Speaking further in the aforementioned interview with Hot New Hip Hop, Kurupt explained that Drake is his favorite artist because of his 'style'. He said—

"Hell yeah, I tell everybody in every interview. They say “who ya favorite artist?” Drake, because his style man. He’s all over the place with his shit. He could give you melodies to your heart ass, he can give you this mic. "

He continued—

"He's everywhere. And when he gives you the mic, he's Trump tight on it. He’s got rhymes. But Kendrick is my killer, see? So it’s awkward. It’s like ah."

Speaking further about Kendrick Lamar, Kurupt wished people did not forget about Lamar's other name, Kdot. The rapper began using it as a stage name during his "prepping phase" in 2003. The Tha Dogg Pound rapper said—

"I don't know how they got into it, but I hope people didn't forget about KDot. The Kendrick thing, maybe they got it confused. Kendrick Lamar. That’s like me calling myself Ricardo Brown, but they forget about Kurupt Young Gotti."

He went on to call Kendrick Lamar "a beast", but later indicated that he does not know enough to give an opinion about the ongoing beef. He said—

"People must have forgotten about KDot or something, because why would you want to feud with this guy? This guy is a beast. This kid, he got the key to the city. From murder though. Not because he’s a great artist, he got it from the mic. War. I'm just like ah. I don't know enough to really give up an opinion."

The interviewer also asked Kurupt's bandmate, Diz Dillinger's opinion on the Lamar-Drake beef. Dillinger said he believes "KDot is winning", as Drizzy is bad at the club but Kendrick is bad in the streets. The rapper replied—

"KDot. Because every n**ga in the hood banging and dancing. Drake’s s*it in the club, but Kendrick’s s*it in the street. A lot of n**gas in the streets can’t get to the club, so we in the street."

On being asked if the feud will continue, Dillinger felt that Drizzy had "pulled out the white flag" as the fight is "wearing him out." The interviewer also asked the two rappers to choose their favorite songs from the battle.

However, neither of the two members named any song in particular. Dillinger referred to an "eight-minute" long song, while Kurupt said he is "out of touch" as he is "an old man."

Speaking about how the Lamar-Drake beef compares to how they were 'coming up' in the music industry, Dillinger said it doesn't compare to that time at all. Dillinger commented—

"It don't. It don’t compare. Ain’t no ambulance being called."

Kurupt laughed in agreement. The duo were supposedly saying that the feuds today aren't violent like it used to be back in their times, so no "ambulance" is being called.

Kurupt previously advised Drake and Kendrick Lamar to "stop" their feud

Earlier this month on May 7, Kurupt appeared on the Bootleg Kev Show and heard Lamar's diss track, Not Like Us, for the first time. Although the rapper found the track "banging", he also spoke about the consequences of having such rap battles on the show.

The rapper explained that it is "not healthy", and warned Drake that he could "break his toe" while fighting with Kendrick. He said—

"This is why this is not healthy, my n**ga. Anything can happen. Drake could fall and break his toe and 'Oh that's what you get for f*cking with Kendrick.' Don't do that."

Kurupt then found out about the recent shooting that took place near Drake's Toronto mansion. The rapper further advised Drizzy to stop as "life is precious" and it is better to stop if they don't plan on fighting each other physically. He said—

"This sh*t's real, cuz life is precious, my n**ga. So if y'all ain’t gonna fight, stop it…"

He further spoke of the times when he "went to war" with other rappers and wanted to fight. However, he said the Lamar-Drizzy beef "ain't real". The rapper explained—

"This ain't funny,. When I went to war, I wanted to fight. It was real! When 'Pac and Biggie was into it, it was real. This sh*t ain't real."

The last diss track was released by Drake on May 6, titled The Heart Part 6. Kendrick Lamar is yet to respond to the track.