“Fans deserve the truth!” — Internet reacts Asuka Kirara questions Ju Haknyeon’s removal from The Boyz, says agency was “trying to cover something”

On Thursday, July 3, Japanese influencer Asuka Kirara addressed the recent controversy surrounding THE BOYZ's Ju Haknyeon during her TikTok livestream. As she talked about various updates in her life, she also moved quickly to discuss her alleged ongoing scandal with the K-pop idol, who was recently removed from both the group and the agency.

She suggested there must've been more behind the idol's removal, saying it seemed like too quick a decision made soon after the controversy surfaced online. Here's what she stated:

“How did it go so far as getting fired? That's the part I really don't understand. Can I just say what I honestly think? I feel like they wanted to kick him out from the start... I think they were trying to cover something else up.”

When this part of the livestream reached fans, they were happy to see that the influencer continued to support Ju Haknyeon and advocated for him by clarifying the rumors that spread online. Some of them were surprised to learn that the controversy might not have been the sole or main reason for the agency's decision to terminate his contract. One netizen on X commented:

"Asuka Kirara spilling tea on Ju Haknyeon’s exit from The Boyz?! Is One Hundred hiding something? Fans deserve the truth!"

"They were clearly looking for a reason to drop him and fabricated a story to do so. Both parties involved have denied it and we’re to believe the billion dollar corporation" another fan said

"This is first time I'm seeing both the party speaking up" one person added

"and she is absolutely right bc for what fucking reason did he get kicked from the group" commented a netizen

More fans and netizens appreciated the influencer for speaking up on the issue in support of THE BOYZ's Ju Haknyeon.

"Big fan of asuka and haknyeon for defending themselves and trashing that company" stated a fan

"she 100% had no obligation to publicly state something like this as she's been of a victim of this whole situation but like the fact that she did is ... wow" added an X user

"i feel so bad for both haknyeon and kiarara, just goes to show how companies think of themselves first rather than their artists." said a netizen

"She deserves so much better with how many people treated her. And she is absolutely right." commented another X user

THE BOYZ's Ju Haknyeon denies prostitution allegations, files legal action against malicious articles

On June 18, THE BOYZ's agency, One Hundred, released a statement announcing that Ju Haknyeon will no longer be part of the K-pop boy group or the agency. While their statement didn't mention the direct reason for his departure, they shared that it was related to events related to his personal life.

The announcement coincided with the article published by News1 on the same day. The article alleged that the K-pop idol solicited prostitution services from former Japanese adult video actress Asuka Kirara on May 29. The two were allegedly spotted together at a bar in Roppongi, Tokyo.

However, the idol soon released a handwritten letter to fans denying these allegations. Here's part of the statement he shared through his Instagram stories on June 18:

"I did attend a private gathering with an acquaintance, and it is true that i was at that location. However, i want to make it very clear that i have never engaged in prostitution or any illegal activities, contrary to what has been reported in the articles and rumors. I am deeply reflecting on my actions and once again sincerely apologize to everyone who was surprised or disappointed.”

Soon after, on June 20, Ju Haknyeon released another statement through his Instagram account informing fans about the legal action he would be taking against media outlets that spread malicious rumors about him. He also claimed that the agency never discussed the controversy with him before deciding on his departure:

"I have not withdrawn from the team, nor have I agreed to the termination of my exclusive contract. Even though there are no grounds for contract termination explicitly stated in the contract, my agency is trying to fabricate such reasons."

Ju Haknyeon further shared that the agency had reportedly offered him 2 billion KRW to leave the company. Even though he turned down the offer, they proceeded with terminating his contract. He firmly stated that he would not accept the contract's termination.

On the other hand, Asuka Kirara also addressed the issue during a TikTok livestream on June 21, explaining that she has never been involved in prostitution.

