"First normal video of Carti" — Internet reacts to Playboi Carti and Giovanna Ramos dancing to WHIM WHAMIEE in a TikTok video

A recent video of Playboi Carti and Giovanna Ramos dancing to Pluto and YK Niece's 2025 song WHIM WHAMIEE, has gone viral on social media platforms. The video was reportedly first posted on TikTok by Gio, before it began getting circulated on several other platforms including X. Carti later shared it on his Instagram Story too.

Gio and Carti's relationship rumors had been flying around for quite some time now. Meanwhile, @FearedBuck reshared the video on X on July 3, 2025. The clip has garnered more than 220K views as well as over 2.1K likes since the time it was uploaded.

It also amassed a large number of reactions from netizens. The reactions were mixed, with many people complimenting the rumored couple's vibes while some urging that the rapper focused on dropping more music rather than making TikTok videos. One user wrote on X:

"First normal video of Carti 😭."

yoxic @yoxics LINK first normal video of Carti 😭

Another netizen tweeted:

"Carti lowkey got more aura."

"She got carti in tiktoks 🤣🤣 bro is in love," added a tweet.

"Ofc Carti is Aura farming in the back😭🔥," wrote a fan.

A lot of other similar responses were found on the social media platform. One netizen commented:

"Playboi Carti and Gio dancing to Whim Whamiee on TikTok is the most random crossover of 2025 & I’m loving it 😭🔥."

"Drop music not tiktoks Carti!" exclaimed a user.

"Carti and gio really be vibing," stated a user.

According to XXL, it is unclear as to when Gio and Carti met each other and began dating. Referring to a 2024 video by Young Dabo that featured Gio, the news outlet speculated that the couple had a professional relationship initially.

Everything to know about Playboi Carti and Giovanna Ramos

As aforesaid, the origin of Gio and Playboi Carti's relationship could not be determined. In 2024, Young Dabo posted a video with the title, "I Hired Playboi Carti’s Stylist To Style Me (Gio)." This fueled rumors among fans that Carti and Gio met through a professional setting.

In April 2025, the duo was spotted together at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, for the game between Atlanta Hawks and the Portland Trail Blazers. A month later in May, Carti shared a couple of photos with Gio on Instagram. In the caption, he even wrote that he was "banned" from attending the Met Gala. The caption of the viral Instagram post read:

"MET GALA BANNED ME FELT LIKE WE GOT KICKED OUT OF PROM BUT WE GOOD @ft.gioo WITH ME IM A HAPPY MAN F**K EM."

The same month, speculations arose as to whether Gio and Playboi Carti were married to each other. This stemmed from an Instagram Story that was uploaded by Summer Walker. In May, Walker put up a story expressing gratitude to Carti for helping her finish her album. She further described the rapper as a "gentleman" and said that his "wife" was "sweet and funny."

This immeditely prompted fans to speculate that Walker was talking about Giovanna Ramos when she made the reference of a "wife." Despite the rumors, no confirmed statement addressing them had been issued either by Giovanna or Carti.

According to XXL, Giovanna Ramos is an Atlanta-based model who had been in the profession since the year 2019. Along with being a model, she is also a content creator and has 1 million followers on Instagram. She also has been quite active on social media.

The outlet also reported that Gio was seen on the cover art of Lil Yachty's 2023 single Slide. She reportedly also made an appearance in the video for the song.

Fans got to know about Giovanna Ramos particularly through Lil Yachty and not Carti

While Gio currently has been getting associated with Playboi Carti for dating rumors, she was first known to the public through rapper Lil Yachty. As mentioned before, the model worked for Yachty's Slide. Gio told Complex that she initially just wanted to give modelling a shot.

"I had just moved back to NYC and decided that I would give it a shot and see where it takes me… Honestly, I just like to have fun with [modeling]," she said.

She further added that what she enjoyed the most about modelling was getting to be in her true self. Gio believed that due to this behavior, she possibly gained popularity so fast. Talking about her work in Slide, Gio revealed that she had no clue that she was going to work for the video.

Gio revealed that she had told Yachty so many times that she loved the single. The model was reportedly elated when she became a part of the project.

No additional details about Playboi Carti and Gio are available currently.

