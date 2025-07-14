"He's only returning the energy after Roc Nation posted"- Fans react to Justin Bieber's repost and delete diss directed at Clipse

Justin Bieber reposted an Instagram Story by Kerwin Frost comparing his latest album SWAG with Clipse's new release Let God Sort Em Out. Both these albums dropped on the same day, July 11.

DJ and comedian Kerwin Frost praised Justin's work on his IG Stories on Sunday, July 13. He shared the song DADZ LOVE from Justin's album, featuring Lil B, alongside a photo of the young Baby Hitmaker with the caption, "Justice is served." Kerwin said the singer "emptied the clip" and further wrote:

"This is the only album that matters right now".

The comedian then aimed his jab at the hip-hop duo, Clipse:

"This album is way better than the Clipse. Clipse is for bitter grown men who collect Kaws dolls and shop at Kith and Union."

Justin Bieber reposted Frost's approval for his album and criticism of Clipse on his IG Stories. Soon after, Kerwin Frost shared a screenshot of Justin's story and wrote:

"Birds of a feather crash out together."

Although Justin Bieber later deleted his IG story, it was captured by several popular accounts on X, leading fans to share their reactions. One person claimed Justin was only giving back the energy directed at him from Clipse's label, Roc Nation:

"Lmaoooo, he's only returning the energy right back after Roc Nation posted this"

Fans react to Justin's deleted Clipse diss repost. (Image via X/@FearedBuck)

For context, Roc Nation shared Justin Bieber's 2014 mugshot on their IG Stories to announce and promote Clipse's album last week. Thus, several fans believed Justin's now-deleted IG repost was an alleged jibe at the record label and their artist.

"Travis and Justin vs Clipse is like the diet version of Drake v KDot," wrote an X user.

"Bieber fans are not Clipse fans and Clipse fans are not Bieber fans. There’s no discussion to be had here," one person said.

Some people joked Justin would not be ready for it when Clipse member Pusha T drops a diss track about him.

"Lmao, Now Pusha T gon have to diss Justin Bieber & Travis Scott," said one person.

"Pusha T finna be dissing Justin Beiber for the next 10 years," commented another person.

"Manufactured beef, everyone knows pusha has to release disses to stay relevant, and surely that’s coming next," one person speculated.

Justin Bieber's SWAG chosen as fans' favorite music against Clipse and other artists

Justin Bieber's seventh studio album, SWAG, was a surprise release for fans who have been eagerly waiting for new music from the singer. His last album, Justice, was released four years ago, in 2021.

SWAG, released on Friday, features 21 tracks with collaborations with several artists, including Dijon, Gunna, Lil B, Sexyy Red, Marvin Winans, Eddie Benjamin, and Cash Cobain. Comedian Druski also appeared in three short skits.

On July 11, Billboard posted a poll for fans to vote on their favorite new music released that week. Other singles/albums included in the poll alongside Justin's album were Clipse's Let God Sort Em Out, Tyla's single Is It, Deftones' new track My Mind is a Mountain, GIVĒON's Beloved, and K-Pop girl group TWICE's album This Is For and BLACKPINK's new drop Jump.

Justin Bieber's SWAG earned 40.34 percent of votes from fans, with BLACKPINK's Jump giving it a close competition with 37.21 percent of votes. Clipse's new release, on the other hand, scored 0.73 percent of votes.

