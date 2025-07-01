How many children does Diana Ross have? Singer brings out her daughter Rhonda Ross on stage to perform her song "Count On Me"

Singer Diana Ross surprised the audience at the show in Liverpool on Monday, June 30, with a special guest. The 81-year-old invited her eldest child, Rhonda Ross, on stage for a duet performance at the M&S Bank Arena. For the unversed, this was Diana's first show in Liverpool since 2022.

Ad

Midway through the show, the singer called out for Rhonda so they could perform her 2021 track Count On Me together. Dressed in a black jumpsuit and corset, Rhonda took the stage to massive applause, according to The Liverpool ECHO. Count On Me is part of Diana's 2021 album, Thank You.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Diana Ross' rich legacy extends beyond her music to her close-knit family. She is a proud mother of five: Rhonda Ross Kendrick, Tracee Ellis Ross, Chudney Ross, Ross Arne Naess, and Evan Ross.

Everything to know about Diana Ross' five children

As noted, singer Diana Ross is the mother of five children. She has been married twice and had her children with three different men.

Ad

Rhonda Ross

In August 1971, Diana's eldest child, Rhonda Ross, was born to Berry Gordy, with whom she was romantically involved for a long time.

Rhonda, now a singer and actress, told The New York Post in 2015 that she learned about her biological father in her teenage years. She said that she and her sisters always considered Gordy as an uncle. The singer continued:

"The bottom line was, I looked just like [Gordy], and my sisters looked just like their father, a 6-foot-tall Jewish American man."

Ad

Rhonda had appeared in movies and shows like Out of Darkness, Another World, The Last Dragon, and Cosby. In 1996, she married pianist Rodney Kendrick, and in 2009, they welcomed their only child, Raif-Henok Emmanuel Kendrick. This marked Diana Ross' first time as a grandmother.

Tracee Ellis Ross

Diana and Robert Ellis Silberstein married in January 1971 and later welcomed their first child together—and Diana's second daughter—Tracee Ellis Ross in 1972. Tracee is an American actress known for her roles in movies like The High Note, Candy Cane Lane, Sue Lost in Manhattan, Far Harbor, and Daddy's Little Girls.

Ad

Ad

She has also starred in TV shows including Black Mirror, Broad City, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Girlfriends, Private Practice, and The Premise, to name a few. In the 2024 presidential elections, Tracee was one of the many celebrities who reportedly endorsed Kamala Harris.

In a 2018 InStyle interview, she talked about her relationship status and thoughts on motherhood:

"It's sort of fascinating to be 45 and single and childless. These are very big and very personal questions that aren't anyone's business but that somehow, like the right to choose, become fodder for public conversation."

Ad

Chudney Ross

In 1975, Diana Ross and Silberstein welcomed their second daughter, Chudney Ross. According to People, Chudney graduated from Georgetown University with a degree in English and fine arts. Her LinkedIn profile describes her as a creator and storyteller. In 2011, she opened Books and Cookies, a children's bookstore in California.

In 2020, in an interview with Veronica Beard, Chudney reflected on her mother's influence:

"My mom taught us that anything was possible with hard work, determination and passion..."

Ad

Ad

In 2012, Chudney and her long-time boyfriend Joshua Faulkner welcomed their daughter, Callaway Lane Ross-Faulkner. The couple married in 2015 in an intimate destination wedding in Hawaii. In 2019, they had another child, Everlee.

Diana Ross and Robert divorced in 1977.

Ross Arne:

In 1986, Diana married her second husband, Arne Næss Jr., and they had Ross Arne in 1987. According to People, Ross Arne shared his father's love for the outdoors and winter sports. In June 2017, he married his longtime partner, Kimberly Ryan.

Ad

Ross Arne and Kimberly have two children: Leif Naess, born in 2016, and Indigo Naess, born in 2017.

Evan Ross:

In 1988, Arne and Diana Ross welcomed their second son, Evan Ross. Evan became a musician, actor, and father of three children. As an actor, he is known for his work in ATL, 90210, The Hunger Games, and The United States vs. Billie Holiday.

In August 2014, Evan Ross married Ashlee Simpson. Together, they have two children: Jagger Snow Ross, born in 2015, and Ziggy Blu Ross, born in 2020.

Ad

Diana Ross with her family in 2017 (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Diana Ross and Arne Næss Jr. divorced in 2000. The singer has appeared at many events with her family members and has reportedly been a present and supportive grandmother.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aaratrika Bal Aaratrika is a celebrity trends writer at Sportskeeda, and she has also covered US Crime at for more than 1 year since 2022. She is a BA.LLB graduate and cites that it was her legal background that developed her interest in researching cases and ultimately becoming a news writer.



Aaratrika holds a strong 4-year writing experience in crime reporting and legal writing and believes in doing deep research through reliable sources on the web and social media platforms such as X and Facebook, to ensure complete accuracy in her articles. Her work has also led her to interview Mr. Nandan Kamath, the famous sports lawyer.



Aaratrika admires musician Lewis Capaldi and feels his groundedness is the most appealing thing about his music. When not researching crime stories, Aaratrika loves reading or watching anything related to the thriller genre, and listening to music. Know More