Rapper SKG claims Big U put out a hit on her after previously alleging the music executive was involved in Nipsey Hussle's murder

SKG recently claimed that Big U put out a hit on her, days after she accused the music executive of being involved in fellow rapper Nipsey Hussle's death. During a March 21 interview with TMZ, the former Death Row rapper claimed Big U "definitely has something to do with" Hussle's murder, calling for justice for the late rapper.

For context, rumors that Big U put out a hit on Nipsey Hussle, who was fatally shot in 2019, circulated online following the executive's arrest regarding a RICO case on March 20, 2025. However, the authorities have not connected Big U, aka Eugene Henley, to Hussle's death as of this article.

During her appearance on the No Jumper podcast on April 1, "Suge Knight Girl," aka SKG, told podcast host Adam22 that Big U allegedly put out a hit on her, saying,

"After I got out of jail, I got a call a couple of days later that Big U had put a hit out on me. And so, a few people called and told me, but one person that called me was Moniece Slaughter, and we quit being friends because she was going around telling people that Big U had put a hit out on me."

She continued:

"And that was like, wow, like, 'You put a hit out on me because, what, I took up for myself, because I'm not gonna let you punk me?' Okay, that's fine. I'll handle that accordingly."

When Adam22 asked her how the alleged hit on her made her feel, SKG said she was not afraid anymore after spending years of her life being scared of Big U. However, she hoped to come forward and speak about her experience to inspire more people to share their stories.

"Something's gonna happen to you if you don't move from over here": SKG claimed she warned Nipsey Hussle before his death

Further in her interview with Adam22, SKG opened up about her rift with Nipsey Hussle and how they made up before the rapper's death. For the unversed, SKG claimed that Nipsey Hussle set her up to be physically assaulted by Big U when she was pregnant, which she revealed during her December 2023 interview with Tasha K.

Speaking on the No Jumper podcast, SKG said Nipsey Hussle denied setting her up. While the two were not on good terms following the alleged assault, SKG said they met in person and made up years after the incident.

When Adam22 asked how she felt on hearing about Nipsey Hussle's death, the rapper revealed she was "so hurt." However, she claimed she had earlier warned Nipsey Hussle that something was going to happen to him when they had met to patch things up, saying:

"I was very hurt because I seen what he had become, and he didn't deserve that. But when me and Nip made up that day, I told him, 'Something's gonna happen to you if you don't move from over here,' and he said, 'Why would you say that to me?' And I said, 'Because they don't respect you.' I told Nip that. Other people felt that."

SKG then recounted an alleged incident of Nipsey Hussle's shop getting robbed by a rival gang from a different neighborhood, whom the latter had previously vouched for, claiming the incident showed that others did not respect Nipsey Hussle.

SKG said she was in touch with Rayshawn Williams' family

During the recent No Jumper podcast episode, SKG also claimed that Rayshawn Williams' family contacted her following Big U's arrest. For context, authorities alleged that Big U murdered Rayshawn Williams, a 21-year-old rapper, in Las Vegas in 2021.

The late rapper was mentioned by his initials, R.W., in the indictment filed on March 19. Meanwhile, SKG also criticized people who were calling for Big U's freedom following his arrest, considering his alleged involvement in Williams' murder, whom she referred to as a "child."

"It was a child that lost their life... allegedly, by the hands of Big U. You have people... that are screaming 'Free Big U' and you have people that want justice for the child. What type of person are you?... Do you want justice for the child, or do you think a 60-year-old man needs to be free that killed a child whose family trusted him with this child?" SKG asked.

According to an indictment filed in California on March 19, Eugene "Big U" Henley was accused of heading a "mafia-like" organization using his authority as an alleged leader of the Rollin' 60s Neighborhood Crips gang.

The indictment also charged the music executive with "conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act," claiming his organization, Big U Enterprise, was involved in "various crimes, including murder, extortion, robbery, trafficking and exploiting s*x workers, fraud, and illegal gambling."

Big U denied these allegations in a series of social media videos, however, he turned himself in to the authorities on March 20, 2025.

