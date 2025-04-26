"She is the industry plant y'all want Doechii to be": Internet buzzes as Maroon 5 announce new collaboration with Blackpink's Lisa

Maroon 5 has recently announced their collaboration with Blackpink star Lisa, throwing the internet into a frenzy. The Grammy-winning band took to Instagram on Friday, April 25, to post a video of their frontman, Adam Levine, along with the 28-year-old Thai rapper.

Ad

Two weeks ago, Adam Levine confirmed that Maroon 5 is set to release their next single in an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. The three-time Grammy winner also revealed that the band had plans to embark on their next world tour shortly.

Rumors of Lisa's involvement began when Maroon 5 posted a silhouette of Adam Levine and a mysterious woman against a city skyline. Blackpink fans were quick to speculate that the woman was Lisa. Three days later, the band confirmed fans' conjecture with their latest Instagram post.

Ad

Trending

It features Levine and Lisa posing together with multiple candid snaps being taken of them. The Lost Stars hitmaker is seen sporting an all-black suit with black boots, while Lisa boasts a patterned black-and-white dress with black stilettos. The caption also declares the name of their upcoming collaboration, i.e., "PRICELESS FT. LISA."

Ad

The news of the collaboration was shared by pop culture handles like @PopCrave on X, resulting in several netizens penning down their opinion on the same. Among them, X user @supernutsurals compared Lisa with Doechii, writing:

"She is the industry plant yall want Doechii to be."

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Maroon 5 x LISA? Interesting collab, can't wait to hear it," commented another.

"The song is really vibing. I can see myself vibing with it with my friends n partner. Chilling outside in a full moon and dancing," claimed a user.

"Maroon 5 and LISA? That’s a collaboration we didn’t know we needed but now can’t wait for. Expect the visuals to be straight fire," wrote a netizen on X.

Ad

Many users, however, criticized the collaboration of the band and the singer.

"We’re in the big year of 2025 and Maroon 5 still thinks we need to keep hearing new music from them…," argued a user.

"Out of all people to collab with and she choose this mess?!" wrote a person

"A washed out band escaping from the khia asylum trying to get a hit," claimed another netizen.

Ad

The recent Instagram clip announcing the collaboration between Maroon 5 and Lisa has already amassed close to 500k likes within just eight hours at the time of writing.

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine explains why he made a comeback to The Voice after a 5-year hiatus

2012 Formula 1 Singapore - Source: Getty

In an interview with NBC Insider (published on February 3, 2025), Adam Levine explained why he returned to the coaching panel of The Voice after leaving the show in season 16. The 46-year-old was one of the founding coaches of the reality television show, joining the judges' panel in 2011. Levine continued his role for over eight years before leaving in 2019.

Ad

In the NBC Insider interview, Levine claimed that his return in season 27 wasn't preceded by too much overthinking. The Maroon 5 frontman joined because it felt right.

"It didn’t involve too much deliberation or overthinking. I kind of just felt ready. I was really happy to come back and experience it again with these three wonderful [coaches]," he said.

The singer added:

Ad

"The only way to sum it up is that just energetically...the opportunity came at the right moment and I was really ready, and we started talking about it and one thing led to another and here I am. It was that simple."

In a 2019 appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Levine explained that he left the show because he needed a little hiatus after working as a coach for such a long time.

Ad

"I was ready to not be doing it anymore ... for a little bit. When it all naturally happened, I was like, 'OK, this feels right.' For better or worse, the moment in which we decided to walk away felt really good. This was the right time for me to go," he said.

Levine also said that after being "so busy" for over eight years, his priorities had shifted. The singer explained that he wanted to spend time with his family, which ultimately fueled his decision to take the hiatus.

Ad

Read More: "IS THAT NICKI" — Internet speculates as Maroon 5 tease a collaboration with a female artist

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajarsi Chakraborty Rajarsi is a writer at Sportskeeda with a special focus on European football and Pop Culture. An undergraduate degree holder in Physics, he has a work experience of over 2 years and has previously worked at Epic Media Labs for 18 months. A stickler for accuracy, he believes in cross-checking information only from trusted websites like Sofascore and Transfermarkt.



A Barcelona supporter, Rajarsi's tryst with the beautiful game began after watching Argentina's 2010 FIFA World Cup opening tie against Nigeria. He has been an ardent fan of Lionel Messi since then and him lifting the trophy in 2022 is his all-time favorite FIFA World Cup moment.



Rajarsi, who played football at college level and chess at district level in his childhood, considers Messi as his favorite footballer and Pep Guardiola as his favorite manager. He feels Guardiola's decision to play the left-footed Argentine in a false nine role at Barcelona is one of the most iconic tactical decisions in history.



Despite believing that no two players can emulate Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's respective careers, he feels Lamine Yamal and Arda Guler could replicate the two legends' rivalry. Apart from Europe's top five leagues, he follows Major League Soccer (MLS), Brazilian Serie A, and Argentine Primera Division. He likes to read books, write fiction, and play chess in his spare time. Know More