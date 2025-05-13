"She's still clinging on that 2010 relevancy" — Netizens react to Katy Perry saying it's "false" that she is the "most hated person on the internet"

Katy Perry recently addressed the backlash she has been receiving on social media over the past year during her recent "Lifetimes Tour" show. For the unversed, the pop star found herself in hot water after it was revealed that she collaborated with Dr. Luke on her song Woman's World from her latest album, 143. In 2014, Kesha had publicly accused the music producer of r*ping her, resulting in a decade-long back-and-forth legal battle between the two.

The hate against Katy Perry was further compounded by 143 receiving poor reviews following its release in September 2024, with a score of 4.5 on Pitchfork out of 10. However, the latest wave of criticism came after the singer joined the all-female crew of Blue Origin for an 11-minute flight to space in April 2025, which was heavily condemned by celebrities and social media users alike.

During Katy Perry's May 12 show at the United Center in Chicago, she was met with loud cheers while performing onstage, prompting her to proclaim that the perceived narrative of her being the "most hated person on the internet" was "false."

“Well, I thought I was the most hated person on the internet. I think that’s false.”

Katy Perry's statement during her latest show received divisive responses from netizens on X, with one user accusing the singer of clinging to her 2010 relevancy, the year she released her Grammy-nominated album, Teenage Dream.

"She's still clinging on that 2010 relevancy."

Several netizens accused Katy Perry of playing the victim and failing to take responsibility for her actions.

"She keeps bringing up her hate memes on tour is she not embarrassed," one person tweeted.

"Not her victimizing herself-, but I will say that while SOME of her hate is warranted due to her continuing to work with Dr. Luke, a large part of her hate comes from people bandwagoning on her current hate train, solely because she’s a woman, without knowing or caring about the whole situation with Dr. Luke," another user theorized.

"Doing anything but taking accountability," someone else commented.

"Did she forget that she was in her room where each person paid thousands of dollars just to clap for her?" another user wrote.

However, others defended Katy Perry, stating that the internet has always been harsh on female artists.

"There’s no reason to hate Katy Perry she’s an angel," one person wrote.

"I really hate this for her and female artists in general . they get so much hate online and it never translates to real life," another person added.

"She clocked the tea so bad & the packed show?? woah," someone else said.

"She's on planet unbothered and we love that for her. Hate online doesn't translate to the real world and it shows," another user said.

Fans purchased a Times Square billboard to show love for Katy Perry

On April 29, Katy Perry's fans, referred to as KatyCats, purchased a billboard in Times Square to celebrate the singer's successful first week of "The Lifetimes Tour" and to express their support amid the online criticism.

The news, shared on an Instagram fan page, received a comment of gratitude from the singer, who thanked her fans for being by her side amid the criticism. She also wrote that her fans have helped her remain true and honest with herself, adding that she was excited to have seen them grow up alongside her throughout her career.

She assured her fans that she was "doing ok" despite the "online world" trying to make her into a "human Piñata," and she shared that her years of therapy have helped her cope with the situation. She offered a piece of wisdom from her therapist, saying,

"No one can make you believe something about yourself that you don’t already believe about yourself."

She remarked that seeing her fans on tour was "healing" her, writing:

“What’s real is seeing your faces every night, singing in unison, reading your notes, feeling your warmth. I find people to lock eyes and sing with and I know we are healing each other in a small way when I get to do that."

Katy Perry continued that she was "not perfect," adding that she was on a "human journey playing the game of life," which may leave her "battered and bruised," but she always strived to get back on her feet.

“I’m not perfect, and I actually have omitted that word from my vocabulary, I’m on a human journey playing the game of life with an audience of many and sometimes I fall but… I get back up and go on and continue to play the game and somehow through my battered and bruised adventure I keep looking to the light and in that light a new level UNLOCKS,” she wrote.

The next stop on Katy Perry's "The Lifetimes Tour" is at the Target Center in Minneapolis on May 13.

