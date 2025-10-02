"SO unsuccessful and still SO annoying" - Internet reacts as Peter Rosenberg seemingly comments on Nicki Minaj and Cardi B's renewed feud

Hot 97 host Peter Rosenberg seemingly commented on Nicki Minaj's ongoing feud with Cardi B, which reignited on social media on September 29, 2025. For the unversed, Minaj's beef with Cardi B is well-known in hip-hop spaces. It is believed to have originated in 2017, culminating in a reported altercation between the two female emcees at a New York Fashion Week party in September 2018.On September 29, 2025, the rappers reignited their war of words on X, and the situation escalated as the two began targeting each other's children. On October 1, 2025, Peter Rosenberg took to X to post a single line, which read:&quot;Imagine being SO successful and SO miserable ...&quot;Peter Rosenberg @RosenbergradioLINKimagine being SO successful and SO miserable ...Notably, Nicki Minaj and Peter Rosenberg had their own feud in 2012/2013, which resulted in Minaj pulling out of Hot 97's Summer Jam concert in 2012 just hours before she was scheduled to go on stage. As of this article, it is unclear whether the tweet was intended as shade to either Nicki Minaj or Cardi B. However, fans have interpreted the post as a slight about the ongoing beef between the two rappers, with one user writing:&quot;Imagine being SO unsuccessful and still SO annoying.&quot;le @lestrxaLINK@Rosenbergradio Imagine being SO unsuccessful and still SO annoyingSeveral users echoed similar sentiments, accusing the radio host of complaining. CAPE ⟁ @UniversallyCAPELINK@Rosenbergradio Like how you a millionaire and still complaining?Just Looking By The Way @JustLooking_BTWLINK@Rosenbergradio This the problem with ya ppl, you ignore the fact Nicki was minding her business but Cardi kept subbing and saying she would outsell her then when she doesn’t Nicki starts talking her s**t &amp; Cardi plays victim &amp; it all spirals. The album is called “Am I The Drama” think about it🥊💨 DRAII 🚀💫 @DREUANTHEBARBLINK@Rosenbergradio Imagine being in the same position you were when she interviewed with yo bum a** all those years ago. Peter Parker. . . Spin a web and ride away‼️The main her 🎀 @SnatchyaS0ul1LINK@Rosenbergradio Imagine pushing 60 and have to look back , realize how much dik you suked and still losing the battle 🫠Imagine you a white man putting all your energy into sabotaging a black woman and she still on Top 🙂‍↔️Imagine the legacy you built is ruining hip hop 🤭Other fans began taking sides between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B in the comments. Some accused Minaj of being &quot;washed up&quot; and needing &quot;real help,&quot; while others bashed Cardi for not celebrating her current success following the release of her album Am I The Drama? and instead spending her time warring with people online.pocahantas42🐦‍⬛ @pocahantas42LINK@Rosenbergradio I think the problem is she’s not successful… she’s burnt out washed up and wants everything cardi has because she’s broke and not getting no offers .cassi💙 @joanne87781LINK@Rosenbergradio Onika needs help real talk. Like the people she surround herself with know she is bipolar and yet they don’t care. Cardi had every right to response expeditiously.Monique @DollaundertakrLINK@Rosenbergradio Exactly! #1 album that sold 199.6k and still hasn't showed a celebratory video spaces or live. Just dry ribs and stale tea.Sydnei✨ @SydNicolletteLINK@Rosenbergradio Y’all love to play revisionist history. Y’all (media, corporations) played in huge part in trying to discredit and dismantle this woman. It’s one thing to support an up and coming act but to discredit Nicki in the process was not fair or cool. Now she’s too successful to rant…Revisiting Nicki Minaj's beef with Peter RosenbergThe feud between Peter Rosenberg and Nicki Minaj began after the Hot 97 radio host called Minaj's 2012 song Starships &quot;bulls**t&quot; and not &quot;real hip-hop&quot; on the same day that Minaj was scheduled to headline Summer Jam 2012. According to Entertainment Weekly, Rosenberg aired his grievance about the lack of &quot;real hip-hop s**t&quot; while on stage at the Summer Jam concert, bringing up Starships as an example and saying:“Now hold on, before I get to the real hip-hop s**t of the day, because I see the real hip-hop heads sprinkled in here, I see ’em. I know there’s some chicks here waiting to sing ‘Starships’ later, I’m not talking to y’all right now, fuck that bulls**t. I’m here to talk about real hip-hop s**t. People here to see A$AP Rocky today. People here to see ScHoolboy Q on this stage. That’s that s**t I represent.”Following this, Lil Wayne pulled out his entire roster of Young Money artists, including Nicki Minaj, Busta Rhymes, and DJ Khaled from the show, and Minaj's slot was taken over by Nas and Lauryn Hill. The day after the festival, Minaj addressed the issue with Hot 97's Funkmaster Flex. Minaj admitted that she had been ready to perform at the festival despite Rosenberg's comments. However, she said Lil Wayne advised her against it and gave her &quot;a valuable lesson on self-worth.&quot; Rappers Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne perform at WHTA's Birthday Bash in 2017 (Image via Getty)Meanwhile, Rosenberg also addressed the issue in a subsequent episode of his show on Hot 97. He clarified that he merely &quot;gave an opinion about a song,&quot; adding that he would &quot;never apologize&quot; because Nicki Minaj pulled out of the concert.“I need it be clear. I gave an opinion on a song. And Nicki Minaj and Young Money decided to skip Summer Jam. Because of an opinion, not a personal attack, nothing derogatory because she’s a woman...She’s had a lot of good moments. ‘Starships’ ain’t one of them, and it represents the opposite of real hip-hop. Regardless of whether the time was good or not, the fact that she then pulled out and Young Money pulled out, means I will never apologize for that. Never,” he said.In May 2013, Peter Rosenberg and Nicki Minaj cleared the air when the rapper appeared on the radio host's show on Hot 97. Minaj admitted that she should have performed at the festival despite the radio host's remarks. She said she never found Rosenberg funny, smart, or entertaining, which added insult to the injury. However, she also added that it was &quot;water under the bridge,&quot; saying:&quot;I don't know your resume. I never found you funny. I never found you entertaining. I never found you smart. I just found you annoying. To me it was like, who are you? You don't have enough of a resume to make those comments. It's water under the bridge. I mean it's so long ago. I can't even act like I care anymore, but I appreciate you guys having me.&quot;In other news, Nicki Minaj and Cardi B continued taking shots at each other on October 1, 2025. In one post, the latter declared that she was ready to go to jail after Minaj posted &quot;Ima kick your gums back into formation,” which Cardi took as a threat against her eldest daughter, Kulture.According to Complex, the two rappers began pulling each other's children into the feud, with Minaj calling Kulture &quot;ugly&quot; and Cardi retorting, “Your son nonverbal cuz you f**ked him up wit them drugs.” The two emcees have also traded insulting nicknames, with Cardi calling Minaj &quot;Cocaine Barbie,&quot; and Minaj often referring to the Bronx native as &quot;Barney B.&quot;