"Stalker vibes" — Internet reacts to NBA YoungBoy hiring a fan as his tour DJ after seeing him wait for 2 nights to meet him

A video reposted by My Mixtapez on X, on July 29, suggesting that NBA YoungBoy hired a fan as his tour DJ had been going viral. Shortly after this tweet surfaced, the clip began getting amplified on other social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok. According to the tweet, the fan seemed to have waited outside for two days just to meet the rapper.The video captured the rapper asking the man to introduce himself to viewers, to which he identified himself as Peter Inski. YoungBoy then asked him to recall how they met.&quot;I was waiting for him a long time. I really, really pray for this moment right here,&quot; Inski said.The rapper then said that he had seen Inski for two days in a row.&quot;If I ain't mistaken, I see this lil ni**a talked to me two nights in a row. And yesterday night, I'm pulling out this b*tch in the van. Man, this ni**a running on the side of the car,&quot; he said.He then claimed that Inski seemed drunk and &quot;reeked of liquor.&quot; When asked about himself, Inski then told the rapper that he was a DJ. NBA YoungBoy then said that he didn't have a DJ for his upcoming Make America Slime Again (MASA) Tour.This video, capturing the interaction between Inski and the rapper, amassed a number of views and reactions from netizens. While many users condemned the fan's behavior, others thought that YoungBoy showed a kind gesture.&quot;Stalker vibes..... no thankyou,&quot; one user tweeted.🩸🇺🇸We R nOt Da SaMe🇺🇸🩸 @WeAreNotDaSame1LINKStalker vibes..... no thankyouSome others also reacted similarly, finding the incident strange.&quot;Yea, I'm not letting a stalker that close to me. Good for him though,&quot; a user wrote.&quot;If he got the time to wait outside 2 nights in a row… He already winning We got bills to pay around here no days off!!!!&quot; exclaimed a netizen.&quot;I don't get fans. Sh*t is weird,&quot; added another user.Many fans praised NBA YoungBoy for his gesture.&quot;My goat who else doing this for the youth,&quot; a fan praised.&quot;Notice how he prayed for the moment,&quot; tweeted another.&quot;Thats is loyalty!! Shot out to nba for looking out!!&quot; wrote an X user.NBA YoungBoy recently dropped his eighth studio album titled MASA View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNBA YoungBoy has recently been making headlines since he released his eighth studio album named MASA (Make America Slime Again). The album, dropped on Friday, July 25, also features artists like Playboi Carti and Mellow Rackz.MASA is a follow-up to his seventh album, titled I Just Got a Lot on My Shoulders, released back in 2024. MASA was released a little over a month before the commencement of NBA YoungBoy's Make America Slime Again (MASA) Tour.Some of the songs from this 30-track project are Games Of War, Get Up with Us, Fire Your Manager ft. Playboi Carti, I'm Ready, Morocco, Slimretta, Cold World ft. Mellow Rackz, When Time Pass, Top Tingz, If You Need Me, Priorities, Where I Been, and Diesel. Meanwhile, the upcoming tour is set to commence on September 1, 2025, with the first show in Dallas.The rapper will cover a number of cities during his tour, including Houston, Oklahoma City, San Antonio, San Diego, Glendale, Birmingham, Atlanta, Miami, and Columbia, to name a few. The final show will take place on November 12, 2025, in Seattle. According to reports by Rolling Out, the album production was handled by producers like LondnBlue, Mally Mall, Simo Fre, and TnTXD.The rollout of the studio album began with the release of the lead single Top Tingz, on May 23, 2025. Tracks like Kickboxer, Over, and Diesel were dropped along with music videos, prior to the album release. Meanwhile, during the tour, the concertgoers are expected to witness performances from other artists like DeeBaby, EBK Jaaybo, and K3.The MASA tour will be NBA YoungBoy's first headlining tourThe upcoming concert tour will be the first one that NBA YoungBoy will be headlining. The album was released months after he received a pardon from President Donald Trump, back in May 2025. For the unversed, in December 2024, a federal judge sentenced the rapper to 23 months in jail.According to reports by The Guardian, the sentencing was based on some gun-related charges.The outlet reported that at the time, the rapper expressed remorse to the judge and his family. In April of this year, he was released on probation. A month later, in May 2025, NBA YoungBoy received a pardon from President Trump.Stay tuned for more updates and news.