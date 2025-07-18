"SZA is a Jhene Aiko knockoff" — Azealia Banks reacts to Zach Campbell's criticism of Nicki Minaj's tweets

Azealia Banks recently responded to YouTuber Zach Campbell's take on the latest feud between SZA and Nicki Minaj. In his one-hour-long video posted on July 17, Zach happened to call out Nicki for several remarks that she made about the Snooze artist.Amid the heated back-and-forth, Azealia Banks weighed in. On July 18, she referenced Zach's video in a tweet that included a remark directed at him. She criticized Campbell, calling him a &quot;tragic black f*ggot.&quot; Apart from criticizing Campbell about Zach Campbell, Azealia also made comments about SZA, writing:&quot;Zach is dragging it with &quot;the Sza&quot; no , Sza is a Jhene Aiko knockoff without an original bone in her body. Sza is not Kelela . She is not in that sensual s*xy black female r&amp;b bag. She’s a full neurodivergent black dw*eb. Poster child for better help.&quot;Banks went on to say:&quot;She's not punk, she's not hiphop, she's not funny, she's not s*xy, she's iconic. she IS , JUST there.&quot;She emphasized that, in her opinion, the music industry would have no impact if SZA &quot;disappeared tomorrow.&quot; This sentiment closely resembled a tweet posted by Nicki Minaj on July 15, in which she implied that SZA’s presence in the industry wasn’t particularly significant. At the end of the tweet, Banks added that the same could be said about Jason Lee and Zach Campbell. In his video, Campbell had criticized Nicki Minaj for allegedly body-shaming the Kill Bill rapper and making personal remarks, stating:&quot;How could you bodyshame another woman like that when you're also cosmetically enhanced as well?... I'm disgusted at Nicki bodyshaming a girl like that.&quot;Campbell also reacted to SZA's tweet about focusing on her tour, saying:&quot;And that's how you do that. Cuz I'm going on tour. I'm I'm on my tour. While you're at home tweeting, Miss Minaj, you doing all that? I'm on tour.&quot;Azealia Banks and Nicki Minaj once had a feud that they reportedly ended in 2017While Azealia Banks currently seems inclined towards Nicki Minaj, the two haven't always been on positive terms. The artists were once involved in a feud until they decided to squash it back in 2017. According to reports by the BBC, the tension between the two began as early as 2012.Banks reportedly declined an opportunity to tour with Nicki Minaj to concentrate on her debut album Broke With Expensive Taste. According to the outlet, both Azealia and Nicki exchanged jabs over the years, sometimes in a subliminal way and at other times more directly.For instance, in 2016, Azealia reportedly made some remarks about Nicki Minaj's body, stating that she should &quot;slim down a bit&quot; and &quot;decrease her butt size&quot;. However, on September 28, 2017, Azealia Banks took to Instagram to share an apology with the Pound The Alarm artist.She seemingly messaged Nicki and wrote a message that read:&quot;I really do enjoy your artistry and think you're so intelligent and clever. You have a really brilliant art mind and often times remind me a lot of myself.&quot;Banks also promised Nicki that she would never say &quot;negative or catty things&quot; about her ever again in the future. She added that they all had a &quot;little black girl&quot; inside of them, and the last thing she would want was to see her cry.According to reports by Billboard, Azealia received a response from Nicki Minaj. In her response to Banks' apology, Nicki first called her &quot;talented and smart&quot; and then urged that she should be focused on what mattered. Banks reportedly later revealed that she &quot;cried a bit&quot; upon seeing Nicki Minaj's response.Azealia Banks criticized SZA last year after the latter worked with RZAIn September 2024, XXL reported that Azealia Banks had criticized SZA after the latter decided to work with RZA. This criticism surfaced after Azealia accused RZA of trying to &quot;pimp&quot; her out to actor Russell Crowe. In a tweet posted on September 22, Azealia wrote:&quot;Sza is really such an ugly person for having rza on her album after asking me to be on it, Me politely and honestly declining, after news of him trying to pimp me out to Russell Crowe broke. That was really a huge slap in the face and truest sign of a b**ch who will always be ugly.&quot;Azealia Banks @azealiaslacewigLINKSza is really such an ugly person for having rza on her album after asking me to be on it, Me politely and honestly declining, after news of him trying to pimp me out to Russell Crowe broke. That was really a huge slap in the face and truest sign of a b*tch who will always be uglyThe outlet further reported that Azealia posted several other tweets, in which she mocked SZA and claimed that the singer had undergone surgical procedures to enhance her beauty.As of now, SZA has not responded to the recent remarks made by Azealia Banks. YouTuber and singer Zach Campbell had also not yet reacted to Bank's comments on the ongoing feud between Nicki Minaj and SZA.