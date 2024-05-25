"That’s one of the most beautiful wins" — NLE Choppa gave his take on the Kendrick Lamar-Drake beef

Rapper NLE Choppa weighed in on the beef between Kendrick Lamar and Drake. The beef between the two rappers has been going on since the early 2010s and was recently reignited with the two rappers releasing multiple diss tracks.

While the feud has mellowed down now, fans on the internet joined in to share their take on the beef. The matter seemed to have fizzled out after Lamar released Meet the Grahams, and Drake followed it up with Family Matters. While many fans and netizens have claimed that Kendrick won the feud, American rapper NLE Choppa had a different take on the debacle.

Billboard released a trailer for their upcoming interview with NLE Choppa where he voiced his opinion on the Kendrick-Drake diss battle. According to the 21-year-old, it boils down to how the two juggernauts feel in the end. He added that the best thing to come out of the feud would be if the two did a song together.

"I think that’s one of the most beautiful wins," Choppa said.

NLE Choppa's full take on the Kendrick Lamar and Drake feud

iHeartRadio’s Living Black 2023 Block Party (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio )

Billboard has released a sneak peek into NLE Choppa's interview, where he breaks down the diss track battle between Kendrick Lamar and Drake. The rapper also went on to reveal who he thought won the feud in the end.

NLE Choppa explained that what the two rappers felt at the end of the fight mattered more than who won. He added that the real win would be if Kendrick Lamar and Drizzy collaborated on a song together.

"I think the win is like, you know, how Kendrick go home and feel about it, and how Drizzy will go home and feel about it. I think the win would be like both of them coming together and doing a song together, I think that’s one of the most beautiful wins," explained NLE Choppa.

The Kendrick Lamar-Drake beef wasn't the only one NLE Choppa spoke about during the interview. He also discussed his recent beef with Blueface with whom he has been having an online feud. This came after Blueface challenged Choppa to a boxing match, but the latter refused.

In the interview, Choppa responded to Blue's invitation to challenge him for a fight. However, NLE Choppa expects to "kill" Blueface with his beats rather than fight him.

"I can kill you on the beat and then I call you and be like “Hey bro, I’m done [expletive] with you.” It gets real about the dangers of hip-hop taking it to the streets. At the end of the day, you don’t want to die, I don’t want to die. It can go either way," NLE Choppa said.

Kendrick Lamar and Drake's diss track battle summarized

LA Premiere Of HBO's "Euphoria" - Arrivals (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Kendrick Lamar and Drizzy are two of the biggest rappers of this generation and have been fighting it out with their beats for the last 14 years. Their collaboration as rappers started in 2011 with Drake's Take Care and Lamar's Good Kid, M.A.A.D City albums.

However, in 2013, Lamar seemingly incited the battle when he released Control, a track dissing Drake and several other rappers. He later mentioned that it was all a "friendly competition."

Things seemed to have mellowed down for a long time until Kendrick Lamar released Like That in March 2024, dissing J. Cole and Drizzy. A month later, Drake responded with Push Ups and Taylor Made Freestyle. Lamar released another track called Europhia on April 30 and 6.16 in LA on May 3. However, the feud was far from over.

Samsung At Austin City Limits Music Festival 2016 (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Samsung)

On the same day that Kendrick released 6.16 in LA, Drake released Family Matters and accused Kendrick Lamar of domestic violence. The track also alluded to one of Lamar's children being fathered by Dave Free.

In response, Lamar released Meet the Grahams within an hour. The diss track thrashed Drake and accused the Canadian rapper of s*x trafficking and having a secret child, among other things. Another track came out the very next evening from Kendrick. In that track, Drake was called a p*dophile and accused of lying about Lamar's family.

The last weapon in Drake's arsenal was The Heart Part 6, where he denied all accusations made by Lamar. He also suggested that Kendrick's team gave him false information about the Canadian rapper.

Although no new diss tracks have been released since The Heart Part 6, fans are unsure when and if either of the rappers will drop a diss track.