What is Drake's real name? Fans troll rapper after he bragged about not being on "s*x offender list" in The Heart Part 6

On Sunday, May 5, Drake dropped yet another diss track in what has become the biggest rap feud between him and Kendrick Lamar. The track, titled The Heart Part 6, takes a hit at Lamar’s promotional single from 2022—The Heart Part 5. The diss comes in response to two of Lamar’s diss tracks—Meet the Grahams and Not Like Us—in which he accuses Drizzy of preying on young women.

In Meet the Grahams, Lamar mentions Drake’s alleged interest in younger women and harboring people with similar interests at his label, OVO. Drake responded to K-Dot’s accusations in The Heart Part 6 in the following lines:

“Drake is not a name you gon’ see on no s** offender list/ Eazt-duz-it/ You mentionin’ A-minor, but ni**s gotta B sharp and tell the fans, ‘Who was it?’”

These lines from his latest diss have led to the rapper attracting many trolls, who have highlighted how “Drake” is not his real name but only his stage name. His real name is Aubrey Drake Graham - inspiring K-Dot’s diss track’s title - Meet The Grahams.

As The Heart Part 6 went viral, one of the track lines—where the rapper says his name is not on any “s** offender list”—caught the attention of netizens. This is because he used his stage name in the track, not his real one. Netizens have been pointing out the same on X.

"I'm way too famous is the worst defense on your own personal character, Aubrey," an X user wrote.

"Drake is not a name you will ever see on a s** offender list' - Drake. Having to say this is wild. Life comes at you fast," stated another netizen.

"Drake is not a name you will ever see on a s** offender list' very true very very true !!! cause your name is aubrey graham," wrote another user.

"Drake's real name is Aubrey Epstein," a netizen posted.

"We won't see Drake on a s** offender list because his real name is Aubrey Graham" another one shared.

Lamar’s remarks came after Drizzy accused him of being a domestic abuser in Family Matters, which dropped on Friday, May 3.

Drake admitted to changing his name because it was "shorter"

In July 2023, when Bobbi Althoff, the host of The Really Good Podcast, was interviewing Drake, the subject of his real name came up. In the podcast, Althoff argued with the rapper that "Aubrey" wasn't a boy's name, to which the 37-year-old shot back that it was.

Further in the conversation, when Bobbi said, "You don't even go by that 'cuz it's such a bad name," the rapper responded by revealing the real reason why he used his middle name as his stage name:

"[I go by my middle name] 'cuz it's shorter. You know people with two syllables are way less successful than people with one."

The Canadian rapper's podcast with Althoff was aired a couple of months before his eighth studio album, For All the Dogs, was released. It was a track from the same album featuring J.Cole's "big three" remark that upset Lamar and started the ongoing rap battle between the two award-winning rappers.

Kendrick Lamar accused Drake of being a "p*dophile" in Not Like Us

In Not Like Us, Lamar rapped about Drizzy being interested in younger women. Lamar raps, "Say, Drake, I hear you like 'em young," and calls him "certified p*dophile" later in the track.

Retorting at his insults, Drizzy said in The Heart Part 6:

"I never been with no underage but now I understand why this the angle that you really mess with/ Just for clarity, I feel disgusted, I'm too respected/ If I was f***ing young girls, I promise I'd have been arrested/I'm way too famous for this s*** you just suggested."

Further in his rap, the God's Plan rapper also hit Lamar back at his predator allegations, claiming that he is projecting his alleged childhood abuse trauma onto him.

"Ahh, wait a second, that's the one record where you say you got molested/ Aw, f*** me, I just made the whole connection/ This about to get so depressin'/ This is trauma for your own confessions/ This when your father leave you home with no protection, so neglected/ That's why these p*dophile rap is s**t you so obsessed with, it's so excessive."

After Drizzy dropped his diss on Sunday, it's just a matter of time before Kendrick Lamar hits back with his track. Fans of these rappers are eagerly waiting to hear what he has to say.