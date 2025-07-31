What did Marilyn Manson say about Ozzy Osbourne? "Sweet Dreams" singer attends late rocker's funeral after farewell concert backlash

  • home icon
By Pratyasha Sarkar
Published Jul 31, 2025 20:44 GMT
Popular singer Marilyn Manson was spotted at the funeral of the late legend Ozzy Osbourne in Buckinghamshire, England, on Thursday, July 31, 2025. The Prince of Darkness breathed his last on July 22 at the age of 76, with the music world mourning his demise.

On July 31, Ozzy Osbourne was laid to rest in a private funeral surrounded by his family, friends, and admirers. Among them was Marilyn Manson, who attended the funeral with his wife, Lindsay Usich. In an X post on the same day, Manson paid his tribute to Osbourne, calling him a "beloved friend."

"Today we laid to rest a beloved friend. I am eternally grateful that you let me into your life Ozzy. Your inspiration and love will always be with me. Thank you Sharon and family for a reverent, beautiful ceremony. Your legacy lives on," Manson wrote.
Manson's appearance at Osbourne's funeral came after the rockstar also made a video appearance at the Prince of Darkness's farewell show on July 5. The farewell concert, where Osbourne united with the members of Black Sabbath, saw Manson claiming he was lucky to perform alongside him.

"It is a great honor to be here via this video and I'd like to say congratulations, and I love you very much, Ozzy," Manson had said.
Manson's appearance received mixed reactions from the audience, with most of the crowd booing him during the concert. Many also shared their disapproval on social media, as reported by The Mirror.

However, despite the backlash, Marilyn Manson paid his respects to Ozzy Osbourne at his funeral. Other major names from the music industry who were spotted at the event include Slipknot leadman, Rob Zombie, and Osbourne's lead guitarist, Zakk Wylde.

"He had this strange mystique" - When Marilyn Manson revealed how he came across Ozzy Osbourne's music

In a 2020 interview with The Consequence of Sound, Marilyn Manson shared details about how Ozzy Osbourne and his music inspired him. The two rock stars are believed to have shared a close relationship, with Manson also appearing on Osbourne's farewell concert through a video message. In his interview, Manson said:

"I remember getting [Ozzy's solo debut] 'Blizzard Of Ozz' when I was in Christian school. My mother took me to get it at the record store when it was highly frowned upon and forbidden in Christian school. But I just remember that he had this strange mystique that he's never really escaped from, despite the fact that he even had a reality TV show."
Manson then elaborated on the 'mystique' quality of Ozzy Osbourne:

"Somehow his music outlived that [show]. That's something I would not have done, 'cause I would never want to share my personal life on reality TV. But his music completely exceeds that, which I find to be amazing."

It is worth noting that Marilyn Manson has also appeared on the popular reality TV show based on Ozzy Osbourne's family, titled The Osbournes. The show aired between 2002 and 2005, featuring 52 episodes across four seasons. Manson appeared in a few episodes of the reality show, including one deleted scene.

In his aforementioned interview, Marilyn Manson also opened up about how he ended up touring alongside Osbourne. He continued:

"I remember having a 'Shot In The Dark' poster on my wall, in 10th grade, I think, and it was so great to have gotten to tour with him and with BLACK SABBATH as well. And he's always been a very quiet and interesting person. We bonded over painting, strangely enough, at one point on tour."
In 2019, Marilyn Manson and Ozzy Osbourne announced that they were going on a joint tour in the United States. The tour was supposed to take place in 2020, but had to be called off due to the Prince of Darkness's health issues. Osbourne underwent neck surgery and also caught pneumonia during that time.

Ahead of his funeral on Thursday, Osbourne's coffin went on a procession on Wednesday, July 30, giving his fans a chance to pay the legendary rock star their last respects. Osbourne's wife, Sharon Osbourne, and his children also walked in the procession.

Edited by Bharath S
