Who is Lefty Gunplay? Chrisean Rock denies dating the rapper after viral gas money plea video

Chrisean Rock recently denied Lefty Gunplay's claim that the two were dating after a video of the latter asking a stranger for gas money went viral on social media. For the uninitiated, Lefty Gunplay (real name Franklin Scott Holladay) is a Latino rapper from Baldwin Park, Los Angeles. He rose to fame after he was featured on TV Off from Kendrick Lamar's 2024 album, GNX.

On July 1, 2025, No Jumper took to its official X page to post a video of Lefty Gunplay talking to someone in what looked like a fast food drive-through. In the video, Gunplay can be heard telling the stranger, "Chrisean Rock is my new girl," before asking the person for their phone and some cash for gas. The video garnered over 1.3 million views at the time of writing this article.

Following this, Chrisean Rock took to her social media to address the situation, denying that she and Lefty Gunplay were romantically involved. Furthermore, she expressed concern for the rapper, adding that he looked like he was on drugs in the viral clip.

"I don't know what Lefty is talking about, but leave me out of that chat. Bro looked like he needed some milk. Y'all over there like, 'What's he saying,' but not asking if he's really okay. Like, he took some drugs and lost everything he had on him. Where is his car, where's his phone, where's anything? He looked out of touch with life," Rock said.

She continued that she had run into Lefty Gunplay on one occasion before, and that was where their association ended, adding that she didn't "want no enchilada" before bursting into laughter.

Lefty Gunplay is signed to OTR Records

According to his June 2024 interview with Passion of the Weiss, Lefty Gunplay grew up in a mobile home park in Baldwin Park with his mother and grandmother. His mom was Guatemalan, and his dad was white. Gunplay's interest in music reportedly began in elementary school, where he won a talent show by performing Kanye West and 50 Cent tracks.

Lefty Gunplay reportedly started gangbanging as a kid and was arrested for discharging a gun at a party when he was 18. He served a nine-year sentence for the crime and was released in 2023. Following his release, he began to professionally pursue music.

In December 2023, Gunplay was approached by OTR Records, a Los Angeles-based independent record label. Following his deal with OTR, Gunplay released four albums in 2024, including his debut LP, Rookie Of The Year. When asked what made him decide to become a rapper in his Passion of the Weiss interview, Lefty Gunplay responded:

"I really figured it out when I was sitting in prison this last time. I was having dreams about it. I’ll dream about it and the dreams felt so real. I’ll wake up and I’ll see it in my head. I can see myself in my head doing what I’m doing right now. Probably about a year ago, I really sat there and said I’m gonna be a rapper, but I’ve always felt I had a little bit of flow and I was always telling people I’m gonna be a rapper. People always told me I was a superstar, and that I should be doing something else. So I just always knew that I was different."

In 2024, he hit mainstream success after he was featured on Kendrick Lamar's TV Off. During an interview with Bootleg Kev in November that year, Gunplay claimed Lamar had a deluxe version of the album lined up, adding that the two rappers had collaborated on two to three songs. However, this has not been confirmed by Lamar or any official source at the time of writing this article.

In other news, Lefty Gunplay was arrested for alleged drug possession in El Paso in February 2025. The rapper had been in El Paso for a performance when he was arrested and had to cancel the event.

He was released a few days later after paying the $35,000 bond for his two charges, which included "possession of a controlled substance" and "bringing a prohibited substance/item into a correctional facility or civil commitment facility."

