What is the drama involving Tori Brixx and Rich the Kid? Tory Lanez posts controversy explored

In a series of Instagram stories, rapper Rich the Kid's fiancé Tori Brixx claimed that Canadian hip-hop artist Tory Lanez has reportedly been calling and bothering her from prison. Brixx who is an American musical artist, DJ, TV host, and actress posted the Stories in the early hours of May 18, 2025.

She tagged Lanez and asked him to “stop calling my phone.” She also called Tory a “finesser” and mockingly thanked him for the “house” and the “rent.” Later, she took to her feed and posted, “STOP F**KING CALLING ME.”

Fans of Rich the Kid and Tori Brixx were confused after they saw the stories and while some demanded some more context and details, others claimed that she made the posts to seek clout. Meanwhile, a few alleged that Rich the Kid had reportedly hacked his fiancé’s account.

However, hours later, the couple separately issued clarifications, with the Plug Walk rapper taking to his Instagram Stories to make a statement.

“I rebuke the devil. I love my family. Idc wtf a mf say. Happy Sunday,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Tori Brixx removed all the posts related to Tory Lanez and wrote in her IG Story, “Clearly, that wasn’t me posting.”

Amid Brixx's denial, it remains unclear who was behind the posts and the reasons behind the same.

Tory Lanez, who was recently a victim of a prison stabbing, hasn’t addressed the matter yet.

More about the Tori Brixx and Rich the Kid drama surrounding Tory Lanez

Over the weekend, Tori Brixx shared a carousel of posts on social media about Tory Lanez, asking him to stop calling her. In a follow-up IG Story, the DJ wrote that the rapper "ain't none but a finesser."

"Stop calling tryna persuade me to do sh*t,” she wrote.

In a separate Story, she continued, “@torylanez, thanks for the house your paid for and the rent.” The fourth message came with a screenshot of a 2-minute and 50-second-long audio clip that appeared to be a voicemail from 2:43 am on March 4, 2025.

“I want to love. I love you and love one’s I find it crazy that you know me so well. Ooh. Down to I love one of you. F**king me like you know more. You know just what I want. I’ll keep you. I’ll keep you all. Let me get you away, yeah. I’ll get you away. Bring you this, your song,” part of the transcription read.

The Story was captioned, “N***A MADED A HALF SONG.” The fifth post from Tori Brixx read, “manipulation and finesse… at the highest point.”

In the final message, Tori wrote, “YOU CAN STOP FANTASIZING ABOUT ME.” It was accompanied by a screenshot of Spotify playing the single TB’s Interlude, a song from Lanez’s March 2025 album, Peterson. It seemingly hinted that the track was inspired by Brixx.

Hours later, Rich the Kid distanced himself from the rumors and refuted the online theory that he was behind the posts. Likewise, Brixx deleted all the posts and denied ever uploading them.

Subsequently, Rich the Kid took to Instagram Story to claim that he took “full responsibility” for the drama. He wrote that he had "been in the wrong," adding that Tori had been "more than a great woman to me."

“I’ve messed up before, and I take full accountability. She is an outstanding mother and a great person. St8up,” the rapper wrote.

Posts about Tory Lanez were shared on Tori Brixx’s Instagram account less than a day after she reposted her fiancé’s post from a family trip to Disneyland, dated May 17, 2025. It showed pictures of Rich the Kid, his four children, and Tori Brixx spending the weekend together.

It was captioned, “Family first, everything else comes after… Live life, give thanks,” and also included a photo of the couple sharing a romantic moment in a bathtub.

Tori Brixx and Rich the Kid began dating somewhere between 2017 and 2018, and got engaged in early 2025. They have a child together named Dimitri, who was born in 2019 amid their on-and-off dating reports.

Meanwhile, Tory Lanez is behind bars since August 2023 following his conviction in the Megan Thee Stallion July 2020 shooting case. However, while serving his 10-year sentence, the Canadian rap artist was stabbed 14 times by a fellow inmate on May 12, 2025. The incident took place inside the housing unit of the California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi.

In the aftermath of the incident, he was taken to the hospital where he underwent treatment and was later declared critical but stable. According to a statement released via Tory Lanez’s official Instagram, he suffered 7 wounds to his back, 4 to his torso, 2 to the back of his head, and 1 to the left side of his face.

“Both of his lungs collapsed, and he was placed on a breathing apparatus. He is now breathing on his own. Despite being in pain, he is talking normally, in good spirits, and deeply thankful to God that he is pulling through,” the post read.

The statement ended with thanks to his fans and followers for their continued prayers and support. Other details about the case, such as the motive or identity of the attacker, remain unknown, and the matter is under investigation.

Lanez has continued to maintain his innocence in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting, and his legal team has been appealing against his conviction/sentence.

