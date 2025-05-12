Where does Denise Bidot hail from? Age, ethnicity, and all about the supermodel amid Lil Wayne breakup, abuse claims

Lil Wayne’s on-again and off-again girlfriend, Denise Bidot, claimed on May 11, 2025, that the rapper kicked her and her daughter out of his house on Mother’s Day. Bidot, 38, is a supermodel with Puerto Rican and Kuwaiti lineage. She was born and raised in Miami, Florida, and is an American national. Initially, she took to her Instagram Stories and wrote:

"Breaking up with someone on Mother's Day is diabolical. Prayers up though. God always pulls me through. Walking with faith."

A few hours after her Instagram Stories, Bidot went live on the platform and accused Lil Wayne of physical and emotional abuse.

“It’s not just the emotional abuse. This man has actually laid a f**king hand on me. And I took it. And you know what’s crazy is, they always say we’re so stupid for love, and I thought it was a mistake. But I know other women he’s put his hands on,” Denise claimed.

The supermodel continued by sharing how she was unable to lift boxes due to her recent surgery (Mommy Makeover). However, Wayne reportedly sent his assistants to “help kick us out today and broke up with me on Mother’s Day, through text.”

Meanwhile, a female voice, presumably her daughter, added from behind the camera that it’s her birthday next weekend. Denise shared she was “absolutely unsure” on how to process her emotions, adding, she has been “nothing but supportive to this man” and “loved him ‘til the end of the world.”

“And I leave for New York this week for all the Sports Illustrated press… He has two girls being flown in today, and who knows how many plethora of girls he has… But, like, you literally flew me, uprooted me from New York City where I was living, and brought me here for this bullsh*t?” Bidot claimed.

The supermodel concluded by calling the situation “absolutely crazy” and a “new low, even for him,” adding, “these men really be taking advantage.” She even shared screenshots and claimed one of the girls Wayne was reportedly flying in was reality TV star Lannette West. Bidot called West a “homewrecker.”

All you need to know about Denise Bidot amid her claims against Lil Wayne

Denise Bidot is a plus-size supermodel who has also worked as an actress, reality TV star, and makeup artist. She was born on June 13, 1986, and raised in Miami to a Puerto Rican immigrant mother and a Kuwaiti immigrant father, and she embraces both her Latina and Middle Eastern roots.

The 38-year-old moved to Hollywood at 18 to try her luck as an actor. However, when she began auditioning, she was constantly told to lose weight, as she recollected in her The Fashion Spot profile, published in June 2017. Later, she even attended Studio Makeup Academy in Los Angeles and had a brief stint as a makeup artist.

"Growing up, I always knew I wanted to be a part of the entertainment industry, but because I wasn't petite or tall, there was never a thought in my mind that I would become a model," Bidot shared in her profile.

She further added,

"I thought it was a joke because I never even knew (the plus-size) industry existed. I thought to myself, 'What? I can model at my size, and people will accept that?'"

Since then, Denise has modelled for notable brands including Kohl's, Macy's, Target, Levi's, Nordstrom, Forever21, Old Navy, Lane Bryant, Zizzi Clothing, and Good American, among others. She was also the first-ever plus-sized model to walk the New York Fashion Week in 2014 for CHROMAT and HSN. The model is a body-positivity advocate, often posing “unretouched” in photoshoots and on social media. In 2017, her unfiltered and unedited images appeared in a Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue.

At the time, she told PEOPLE MAGAZINE she was “pretty unapologetic about my body.” Likewise, during a 2022 bikini photoshoot posted on her Instagram, the Miami native flaunted her stretch marks, cellulite rolls, and more. In 2016, Denise launched the “There Is No Wrong Way To Be a Woman” campaign to promote body positivity, inclusivity, self-love, and confidence among women and create “a safe place for women from all stages in life to come together without judgment.”

The mother of one has also appeared in the NUVOtv reality series, Curvy Girls, HBO’s Habla Women, documentary film Straight/ Curve, and the Spanish web series, Mama vs. Mama. Denise Bidot has a daughter named Joselyn (born in 2008) from a previous relationship with her childhood sweetheart, Joshua Adams. The mother-daughter duo shares a close bond and has walked the ramp together.

Looking back at Denise Bidot's relationship with Lil Wayne

Lil Wayne and Denise Bidot met in 2019 and went official with their relationship in June 2020 via Instagram. They broke up in November of that same year, reportedly due to political differences. Since then, they have broken up and reconciled several times.

In September 2021, for his 39th birthday, Denise Bidot posted on Instagram, calling Weezy the “greatest love of my life” and “favorite human on this or any planet.” She also described him as her teacher and friend, and called him the GOAT.

In April 2021, the rapper previewed an unreleased song and video and dedicated it to Denise Bidot. The same month, he shared a cryptic tweet reading, “Today is the beginning of our forever,” which stirred social media speculations that the pair was engaged. However, Lil Wayne later clarified on an IG Live with Nicki Minaj that he wasn’t getting married.

It remains unclear for how long Denise Bidot and her daughter stayed at the Lollipop singer's house. However, according to her recent allegations against him, Wayne seemingly abused her physically and emotionally before reportedly kicking them out of his house.

In her May 11 Instagram Live, she shared going back to the house they “live in together” and then see “what really goes down.” Denise Bidot claimed that despite giving the rapper years of her life, he seemingly treated her and her daughter like “strangers.”

While the New Orleans artist hasn’t responded to the accusations yet, the supermodel shared she was considering legal action against him.

