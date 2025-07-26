Who was Cleo Laine married to? All about her husband and kids as Jazz singer and Tony nominated star passes away

Jazz singer Cleo Laine died on July 24, 2025, at the age of 97. Known for albums like Once Upon a Time and Born on a Friday, she was also a star in Into the Woods and was married to John Dankworth. John was a famous pianist who formed groups like Dankworth Seven and composed the soundtracks of films such as The Idol, Perfect Friday, The Servant, The Criminal, and more.

The UK arts center, The Stables, confirmed her death. While the cause hasn't been announced, The New York Times reported that she passed away at her home in Wavendon, England.

In a statement posted on The Stables’ official website, chairman David Meadowcroft described Cleo Laine as a “remarkable performer” whose performances always left a positive impression. The statement also reads that Laine was committed to providing music access to the young generation.

Netizens also recalled Cleo’s contributions to the music industry over the years. Singer and actress Melissa Manchester praised Laine’s work and presence in a Facebook tribute post. The post also read:

“I was honored to have my song Grand Reunion co-written with #AdrienneAnderson included on her album Woman 2 Woman, produced by her equally talented husband, the late #johndankworth. The heavenly choir will be blessed by her presence.”

Back in 1979, Cleo was honored with an OBE, and a few years later, she became a Dame Commander of the British Empire. She even worked on stage for some time, appearing in plays like Flesh to a Tiger, Show Boat, and Boots with Strawberry Jam. She was additionally nominated for a Tony Award in 1986.

Cleo Laine developed an interest in singing during her childhood, and she addressed the same while speaking to Elsewhere in 2009, as she said:

“When I started it was not easy to get in and nobody wanted me anyway because I wasn’t considered a commercial singer, I didn’t have a commercial sound. Then I auditioned for an out-and-out jazz band in shape of the Johnny Dankworth Seven. They were very democratic so they all had to approve of me.”

Cleo Laine had three children: Personal life and other details explained

Outside the music industry, the Southall, Middlesex native had a family, and her relationships grabbed a lot of attention for different reasons. According to The Guardian, Cleo did many jobs before entering the music industry, at places such as a pawn shop and a library.

During her teenage years, Cleo Laine also tied the knot with a man named George Langridge, who was a roofer, as per BBC News. The pair was married for ten years from 1947 to 1957 and also became the parents of a son named Stuart, who passed away in 2019.

When she was married to George, The Muppet Show star also went to audition for a band called Dankworth Seven, which was formed by John Dankworth. Laine slowly started going on tours with the group. Cleo once recalled her audition during a conversation with The Guardian by saying that the band liked her at the time and added:

“I was amazed they liked me. I had begun to think auditions were my hobby, I’d been rejected on dozens of them, and talent competitions too.”

A year after her divorce from Langridge, Cleo Laine exchanged vows with John. Dankworth was an expert in the saxophone and collaborated with artists such as Kenny Wheeler, Rod Argent, and many others. In addition, he composed the music for TV shows and films such as Modesty Blaise, The Avengers, and Darling. Cleo and John had two children, including a son named Alec Dankworth and Jacqui Dankworth, also active in the music industry.

Alec had gone on tours to places such as Europe and had performed alongside artists like Spike Robinson and Michael Garrick. He has a list of projects in his credits as part of a collaboration with the late pianist and composer Dave Brubeck, including The Crossing and Double Live from the U.S.A. and U.K. On the other hand, Jacqui has built a huge fan base with her solo albums such as As the Sun Shines Down on Me, Back to You, Detour Ahead, and more.

As mentioned, Cleo Laine’s cause of death is yet to be confirmed, and further details related to her funeral have not been revealed.

