Could Bruins' Jim Montgomery's job be on the line if Boston endures series defeat to Maple Leafs?

The Boston Bruins are in some trouble, and coach Jim Montgomery has to be feeling the brunt of it.

After blowing a 3-1 series lead against the Florida Panthers in 2023, the Bruins are just one loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs away from doing it again.

Boston won Games 4 and 5 to take a commanding 3-1 series lead heading back home. But Toronto found a way to win the next two games and force a pivotal and dramatic Game 7 on Saturday from Boston.

If the Bruins win, it will be just a piece of history on their playoff run. But if they lose... Well, there may be some changes within the organization. And that usually starts with the head coach.

Would Bruins' coach Jim Montgomery's job be on the line with a Game 7 loss?

Jim Montgomery has been an excellent coach for the Bruins. After being fired by the Dallas Stars due to an off-ice incident, Montgomery worked his way back to the NHL and has been one of the best coaches ever since.

Last season, Montgomery led Boston to a record 65 wins and earned the Jack Adams Award as the best coach in the NHL. This year, he had his Bruins as the second seed in the Atlantic Divison and within one win of advancing to the second round.

But now, his Bruins are on the ropes and the pressure is turning itself around onto him. And when you look at his record in one particular area, it gets even worse.

Montgomery is 0-7 in his last seven games with the chance to eliminate an opponent.

Of course, the coach is not on the ice playing the games. But in a game against a team fighting for their lives, he has not been able to beat the guy on the other bench in seven straight. That is a tough pill to swallow.

Montgomery, being cool and collected as he usually is, seems calm and optimistic about the upcoming Game 7. And his team has followed suit.

"If someone told us at the start of the season that we’d be [in] Game 7 at home against Toronto, we'd take that all day," Bruins captain Brad Marchand said after Game 6 on Thursday. "So it doesn't matter how you get there. We're there. Gotta show up."

But cool and collected can only get you so far. At some point, you have to get results.

If the Bruins lose in Game 7 and blow 3-1 series leads in consecutive playoffs, I believe Montgomery will be in the hot seat. He has earned the chance to prove himself. But incredible regular seasons mean nothing if your team cannot win in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Do I think his job would be on the line with a Game 7 loss? Absolutely, I do. Especially in today's NHL.