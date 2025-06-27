Islanders 2025 NHL mock draft: Predicting Isles' draftees with seven picks ft. Mathew Schaefer

The New York Islanders enter the 2025 NHL Draft with the first-overall pick after a stunning Draft Lottery win. The Isles also hold one pick in every round. That situation gives the Islanders seven total picks in this year’s draft.

While the bulk of speculation is focused on who the Isles will pick first overall, the club’s other six picks could yield some potential stars.

So, here’s a look at the New York Islanders' 2025 NHL mock draft, as the team is set to make franchise history.

New York Islanders 2025 NHL mock draft

Round 1, pick 1: Mathew Schaefer

The New York Islanders could play it safe with the first-overall pick by taking the consensus top prospect. Schaefer projects as a high-end defenseman with top-pairing potential.

Trending

There are few flaws in his game, making him a safe bet. It’s unclear whether Schaefer can make the jump to the NHL straight away. Nevertheless, the Islanders will be careful about rushing Schaefer to the NHL.

It’s worth pointing out that James Hagens is a tempting pick here. But there’s no credible reasoning to take Hagens over Schaefer with this pick.

Round 2, pick 42: Eric Nilson

The New York Islanders could pivot to a forward with the 42nd pick. Eric Nilson out of Michigan State in the NCAA looks like a solid choice. The Isles need a center, and Nilson could be a great option.

NHL Central Scouting has him as the #7 European skater. He’s got speed and shows two-way center potential. His 38 points in 37 games for Djurgardens in the Swedish league this past season show he’s got plenty of potential.

Round 3, pick 74: Vojtech Cihar

Vojtech Cihar is described as a two-way forward with impressive speed. The 18-year-old Czech is listed as the #4 European skater by NHL Central Scouting. He’s listed in some rankings as low as 35, while as high as #113 by others.

For the New York Islanders, Cihar could be a great bottom-six forward with some offensive upside. He sounds like the sort of player Patrick Roy loves to deploy.

Round 4, pick 106: Dakoda Rheaume-Muller

The Isles could land their second blue liner with Dakoda Rheaume-Mullen at #106. Rheaume-Muller is a left-shot D-man listed as 6’0” and 181 pounds. He’s the #68 North American skater by NHL Central Scouting.

Rheaume-Mullen projects as Schafer’s counterpart, a solid, stay-at-home defenseman who could play in a defensive role with limited offensive upside. He scored just nine points in 35 games with Michigan in the NCAA this past season.

Round 5, pick 138: Elijah Neuenschwander

The New York Islanders could take goalie Elijah Neuenschwander with the 138th pick. The Isles could use more goaltending prospects in the pipeline. While Ilya Sorokin is penciled in as the starter for the foreseeable future, an opening behind him could be there.

The Islanders have prospects Henrik Tikkanen and Tristan Lennox in the system. So, adding one more goalie could boost the team’s overall pipeline.

The Swiss netminder looks solid on paper. He’s 6’4” and ranked as the #3 European goalie by NHL Central Scouting. Neuenschwander could be a steal in the fifth round.

Round 6, pick 170: Ashton Schulz

The Isles could continue bolstering their center depth with Ashton Schulz from the University of North Dakota in the NCAA.

The 18-year-old is a bit of an undersized forward at 5’11” but makes up for it with solid, two-way play. He could be a solid choice in the sixth round, as he’s ranked 83rd by NHL Central Scouting among North American skaters.

Schulz scored 14 goals and 39 points in 57 games with the Chicago Steel of the USHL. He’ll be heading to the NCAA next season.

Round 7, pick 202: Jonas Woo

Jonas Woo is an 18-year-old blue liner from Medicine Hat. He’s on the smaller side at 5’9” and 165 pounds. But his speed and quick movements make him too good to pass up as a seventh-round selection.

Woo’s offensive upside is tantalizing. He registered 11 goals and 43 points in 57 games this past season. If he can translate his skills to the NHL, Woo could go down as one of the most surprising late-round steals in recent history.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nestor Quixtan Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.



Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.



Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.



When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama