Brad Marchand's sister Rebecca shares snaps from 'wholesome weekend with family'

Brad Marchand’s sister Rebecca tied the knot with her longtime partner Heather in a destination wedding in Italy last month. The event was attended by the whole Marchand family including the Panthers forward.
Rebecca spent some quiet family time this weekend with her partner and her in-laws. On Sunday, Rebecca shared a series of stories on her Instagram featuring a seafood session and a golfing day out.
The first story featured a tray piled high with bright red lobsters alongside a metal dish of seafood tools. In the caption, she wrote:
“Whoelsome weekend with family,” followed by a white heart emoji.
The second story captured a candid shot of Rebecca and Heather walking side-by-side on the golf course, each pushing a golf cart. The final picture showed Rebecca and Heather posing with mother-in-law Margaret and her father-in-law.
Brad Marchand and siblings recreate eating Cinnamon Toast Crunch out of Stanley Cup photo
Last week, Brad Marchand enjoyed his official day with the Stanley Cup and he hosted a big celebration at home in Nova Scotia. Family, friends and several NHL stars including fellow Nova Scotians Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon were in attendance at the event.
Marchand’s sister Rebecshared several stories ca from the special day on her Instagram. One highlight was a then-and-now photo of the Marchand siblings Brad, Jeff, Rebecca and Melissa recreating a memorable 2011 moment when they ate Cinnamon Toast Crunch out of the Cup. This time 14 years later they posed in their family kitchen during a white-themed party.
Rebecca also posted a picture of their parents standing with the Stanley Cup in front of a custom “BM63 Stanley Cup Champions” backdrop. Another photo showed the inside of a large white tent decorated with chandeliers and string lights, and a central bar featuring the phrase “IF YOU CAN’T HANDLE IT DON’T WIN.”
She also posted a pic featuring a sunset scene by the lake where Brad, carrying the Cup, walked alongside his wife Katrina.
Katrina Marchand had shared more behind-the-scenes moments from the “BM63 Stanley Cup party.” Her stories included photo booth strips with friends, a snap of her in a white mini dress on the dance floor and a look at the decorated tent with “SORRY FOR BRINGING IT” printed on the floor.
She also posted clips of Brad being hoisted onto the Stanley Cup in front of the custom backdrop, shots with their kids gathered around the trophy including daughter Sawyer scooping treats from it, and group photos of family and friends posing with the Cup outdoors.
