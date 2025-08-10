Brad Marchand's sister Rebecca shares snaps from 'wholesome weekend with family'

Brad Marchand’s sister Rebecca tied the knot with her longtime partner Heather in a destination wedding in Italy last month. The event was attended by the whole Marchand family including the Panthers forward.

Rebecca spent some quiet family time this weekend with her partner and her in-laws. On Sunday, Rebecca shared a series of stories on her Instagram featuring a seafood session and a golfing day out.

The first story featured a tray piled high with bright red lobsters alongside a metal dish of seafood tools. In the caption, she wrote:

“Whoelsome weekend with family,” followed by a white heart emoji.

via Instagram /@marchandrealtor

The second story captured a candid shot of Rebecca and Heather walking side-by-side on the golf course, each pushing a golf cart. The final picture showed Rebecca and Heather posing with mother-in-law Margaret and her father-in-law.

Brad Marchand and siblings recreate eating Cinnamon Toast Crunch out of Stanley Cup photo

Last week, Brad Marchand enjoyed his official day with the Stanley Cup and he hosted a big celebration at home in Nova Scotia. Family, friends and several NHL stars including fellow Nova Scotians Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon were in attendance at the event.

Marchand’s sister Rebecshared several stories ca from the special day on her Instagram. One highlight was a then-and-now photo of the Marchand siblings Brad, Jeff, Rebecca and Melissa recreating a memorable 2011 moment when they ate Cinnamon Toast Crunch out of the Cup. This time 14 years later they posed in their family kitchen during a white-themed party.

via Instagram/@marchandrealtor

Rebecca also posted a picture of their parents standing with the Stanley Cup in front of a custom “BM63 Stanley Cup Champions” backdrop. Another photo showed the inside of a large white tent decorated with chandeliers and string lights, and a central bar featuring the phrase “IF YOU CAN’T HANDLE IT DON’T WIN.”

She also posted a pic featuring a sunset scene by the lake where Brad, carrying the Cup, walked alongside his wife Katrina.

Katrina Marchand had shared more behind-the-scenes moments from the “BM63 Stanley Cup party.” Her stories included photo booth strips with friends, a snap of her in a white mini dress on the dance floor and a look at the decorated tent with “SORRY FOR BRINGING IT” printed on the floor.

She also posted clips of Brad being hoisted onto the Stanley Cup in front of the custom backdrop, shots with their kids gathered around the trophy including daughter Sawyer scooping treats from it, and group photos of family and friends posing with the Cup outdoors.

About the author Anjum Rajonno Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the spectator sports industry. Raised in Bahrain, Anjum grew up close to the Formula 1 and GP2 scene, but it was ice-sports that she truly had a chance to play at school.



Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for Oil on Whyte, Leafs Herald, the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.



She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.



When not enjoying the game, Anjum can be found sailing, star-mapping or collaborating with fellow citizen scientists at NASA. Know More

