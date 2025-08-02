  • home icon
Brad Marchand and siblings recreate eating Cinnamon Toast Crunch out of Stanley Cup photo from 2011 during BM63 Cup Party

By Anjum Rajonno
Modified Aug 02, 2025 10:30 GMT
Brad Marchand and siblings recreate eating Cinnamon Toast Crunch out of Stanley Cup photo from 2011 during BM63 Cup Party
Brad Marchand and siblings recreate eating Cinnamon Toast Crunch out of Stanley Cup photo from 2011 during BM63 Cup Party [via IG/@marchandrealtor]

This week, Florida Panthers forward Brad Marchand had his official day with the Stanley Cup and hosted a grand celebration at home with family, friends and a few fellow NHLers. Nova Scotia natives Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon also joined him for the festivities.

Later that day, Marchand’s sister Rebecca shared two Instagram stories from the celebration. One of the stories showed a then-and-now comparison photo of the Marchand siblings including Brad, Jeff, Rebecca and Melissa recreating a moment from 2011 when they ate Cinnamon Toast Crunch out of the Stanley Cup.

The original photo was taken after Brad won the Cup with the Boston Bruins in 2011. Fourteen years later, they recreated the same pose during his 2025 Cup day this time in their family kitchen all four of them dressed for the white themed party.

via Instagram/@marchandrealtor
via Instagram/@marchandrealtor

Rebecca also shared a few more stories from the party. One of the pictures saw Brad Marchand’s parents posing with the Stanley Cup in front of a custom “BM63 Stanley Cup Champions” backdrop. Both wore white outfits and Rebecca captioned the story:

“Cuties.”

Another story featured the interior of a large white tent with chandeliers and string lights. A central bar setup was stocked with drinks, and the counter displayed the phrase “IF YOU CAN’T HANDLE IT DON’T WIN.”

via Instagram/@marchandrealtor
via Instagram/@marchandrealtor

The third story showed Brad Marchand and his wife Katrina walking outside near a lake at sunset. Katrina wore a white dress and Brad carried the Stanley Cup.

Brad Marchand and family bring out the mafia-vibes at sister Rebecca’s Italian wedding

Earlier last month, Brad Marchand’s sister Rebecca married her partner Heather Tillsley in an outdoor wedding at Decugnano dei Barbi in Orvieto, Italy. She later shared a dramatic black-and-white reel from the wedding party.

Set to Lana Del Rey’s “Radio,” the video saw Rebecca and Heather seated at the center, surrounded by the entire Marchand family. Everyone wore sleek black formalwear and sunglasses, giving off a cinematic “mafia family” vibe. Brad and his brother Jeff were seen puffing on cigars while the newlyweds turned together toward the camera.

“Family 🤍,” Rebecca captioned the post.
Rebecca also reposted several wedding photos and videos on her Instagram stories. One showed her in her wedding dress posing indoors with her parents Lynn and Kevin. Others featured moments with her siblings, Brad, Jeff, and Melissa.

She shared a live band performance clip with guests dancing including Brad Marchand’s daughter Sawyer in a floral dress. Rebecca wore a second dress at the reception and posed for a sibling selfie. Another photo showed the couple walking down stone steps in matching white dresses as flower petals fell around them.

About the author
Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the spectator sports industry. Raised in Bahrain, Anjum grew up close to the Formula 1 and GP2 scene, but it was ice-sports that she truly had a chance to play at school.

Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for Oil on Whyte, Leafs Herald, the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.

She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.

When not enjoying the game, Anjum can be found sailing, star-mapping or collaborating with fellow citizen scientists at NASA.

Know More

Edited by Anjum Rajonno
