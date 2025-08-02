Brad Marchand and siblings recreate eating Cinnamon Toast Crunch out of Stanley Cup photo from 2011 during BM63 Cup Party

This week, Florida Panthers forward Brad Marchand had his official day with the Stanley Cup and hosted a grand celebration at home with family, friends and a few fellow NHLers. Nova Scotia natives Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon also joined him for the festivities.Later that day, Marchand’s sister Rebecca shared two Instagram stories from the celebration. One of the stories showed a then-and-now comparison photo of the Marchand siblings including Brad, Jeff, Rebecca and Melissa recreating a moment from 2011 when they ate Cinnamon Toast Crunch out of the Stanley Cup.The original photo was taken after Brad won the Cup with the Boston Bruins in 2011. Fourteen years later, they recreated the same pose during his 2025 Cup day this time in their family kitchen all four of them dressed for the white themed party.via Instagram/@marchandrealtorRebecca also shared a few more stories from the party. One of the pictures saw Brad Marchand’s parents posing with the Stanley Cup in front of a custom “BM63 Stanley Cup Champions” backdrop. Both wore white outfits and Rebecca captioned the story:“Cuties.”Another story featured the interior of a large white tent with chandeliers and string lights. A central bar setup was stocked with drinks, and the counter displayed the phrase “IF YOU CAN’T HANDLE IT DON’T WIN.”via Instagram/@marchandrealtorThe third story showed Brad Marchand and his wife Katrina walking outside near a lake at sunset. Katrina wore a white dress and Brad carried the Stanley Cup.Brad Marchand and family bring out the mafia-vibes at sister Rebecca’s Italian weddingEarlier last month, Brad Marchand’s sister Rebecca married her partner Heather Tillsley in an outdoor wedding at Decugnano dei Barbi in Orvieto, Italy. She later shared a dramatic black-and-white reel from the wedding party.Set to Lana Del Rey’s “Radio,” the video saw Rebecca and Heather seated at the center, surrounded by the entire Marchand family. Everyone wore sleek black formalwear and sunglasses, giving off a cinematic “mafia family” vibe. Brad and his brother Jeff were seen puffing on cigars while the newlyweds turned together toward the camera.“Family 🤍,” Rebecca captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRebecca also reposted several wedding photos and videos on her Instagram stories. One showed her in her wedding dress posing indoors with her parents Lynn and Kevin. Others featured moments with her siblings, Brad, Jeff, and Melissa.She shared a live band performance clip with guests dancing including Brad Marchand’s daughter Sawyer in a floral dress. Rebecca wore a second dress at the reception and posed for a sibling selfie. Another photo showed the couple walking down stone steps in matching white dresses as flower petals fell around them.