Leafs' Max Domi sends a heartfelt message to ex-Knights teammate Bo Horvat and wife as couple welcomes baby girl Lainey

This weekend, New York Islanders alternate captain Bo Horvat and his wife Holly announced the arrival of their third child.On Sunday, Holly shared a carousel of photos on Instagram featuring their newborn daughter Lainey alongside the parents and her two older siblings.&quot;Lainey Lynne 💕,&quot; she captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMaple Leafs forward Max Domi, who played junior hockey with Horvat, took to Instagram Stories to celebrate the news. Domi reposted Holly’s family pictures and added a warm note:“Woohoo!!! Congrats @holl.horvat &amp; @bohorvat Love you guys!”via Instagram /@maxDomi and Horvat were teammates with the London Knights in the OHL from 2011 to 2014. During that time, they won back-to-back OHL championships in 2012 and 2013, and had strong chemistry on the ice.Max Domi cheers on Toronto baseball teamEarlier last month, Max Domi showed his support for the city’s local baseball scene when he attended a Maple Leafs Baseball Club game at Christie Pits. The club, which plays in the Intercounty Baseball League, carries on the Maple Leafs name after Toronto’s former Triple-A team left the city in 1967.Domi later shared a series of stories on his Instagram from the ballpark. In one story, he filmed his friend Luca Boscarino on the field.“Proud of this guy! If you haven’t been to a @mapleleafsbaseball game to check them out!” Domi captioned one of the stories.He later added another shot smiling alongside Luca, tagging him in the post and once again giving the team a shoutout. The Maple Leafs Baseball Club was founded in 1969 and has since won eight league titles. Longtime owners Jack and Lynne Dominico ran the team for decades with the league’s championship trophy now carrying their name.Domi had previously traveled to Paris with his siblings and girlfriend Estelle Phillips to surprise his mother Leanne on her birthday. Estelle shared a carousel of photos from the trip, including snapshots by the Seine River, boat rides with the Eiffel Tower in the background, and a special moment where the Domi siblings embraced their mother after the surprise.Earlier in the offseason, Domi and Phillips also enjoyed a summer outing at Kelly’s Strawberries in Ontario. The forward posted stories of himself picking berries, smiling with a box of fresh strawberries and snacking on them straight from the container.