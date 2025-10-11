Matthew & Brady Tkachuk's sister Taryn celebrates their mom’s birthday with heartfelt message

Matthew and Brady Tkachuk’s sister, Taryn Tkachuk, shared a sweet birthday message for her mom, Chantal, on Instagram on Saturday. She posted two pictures from a beachside restaurant, showing her mom enjoying the day.

In the first photo, Taryn wrote:

“Happy birthday mom.”

In the second, she added:

“Love you to the moon and back.”

via Instagram/@taryntkachuk

Taryn’s brothers, Matthew and Brady Tkachuk, are both NHL players, and their dad, Keith, also had a long NHL career. Taryn played NCAA Division I field hockey at the University of Virginia. She often shares family moments on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of their life.

The birthday posts came after a big moment for the family. On June 18, Matthew and the Florida Panthers won their second straight Stanley Cup, beating the Edmonton Oilers in six games. Taryn shared photos from the arena, including one of Matthew holding the cup with her and Brady.

“It was always the rats…,” Taryn captioned the post.

Matthew also had a big personal achievement recently. He married his longtime partner, Ellie O’Connell, on July 19 in St. Louis. Many NHL teammates and friends attended the wedding. During the reception, Keith Tkachuk was lifted onto a chair while Chappell Roan’s “Pink Pony Club” played, creating a fun moment for everyone.

Even in everyday life, the Tkachuk family shares funny and loving moments. In February, Keith described his sons, saying:

“Those two are lunatics. … They’re great kids off the ice, but on the ice, you know, they’re funny. I love the personality.”

Keith and Chantal's unique way of watching Matthew and Brady Tkachuk’s games

In August, Keith Tkachuk addressed the trade rumors about his son, Brady Tkachuk. He referenced Matthew’s trade from Calgary to Florida in 2022 but made it clear Brady’s situation would be different.

“But Brady loves it there. Brady has really cemented himself in the community,” Keith said.

He added that Ottawa has a strong group of young players, and Brady Tkachuk wants to stay and be part of the team.

Earlier in the year, Keith and his wife, Chantal, shared how they watch their sons’ games at home. They set up three TVs so they could watch Matthew and Brady at the same time. Keith said:

"If I can get a chance to watch them, I am gonna watch them both at the same time. And the guy who is playing better that game, gets the middle TV, the bigger one."

Chantal added that sometimes they end up in different rooms, with Keith staying calm while Chantal cheers loudly.

