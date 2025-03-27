Former NHL player Ryan Whitney was incensed by Canada's Prime Minister, Mark Carney, attending the Edmonton Oilers' pre-game skate last week.

Ad

Carney, a lifelong Oilers fan, laced up his skates and took the ice wearing an Oilers jersey ahead of their game against the Winnipeg Jets.

Speaking on the Spittin' Chiclets podcast, Whitney vented his frustration with Carney's appearance:

"This Carney guy, Mark Carney is his name. This guy is out there in a pre game skate… I don't care which way he leans politically. It could be the right wing guy or the left wing guy. You don't have a politician on the ice during pre game skate, not to mention a politician who can't skate."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Mark Carney is Canada's new prime minister, having succeeded Justin Trudeau. The lifelong Oilers fan wore jersey number 24, matching his status as the 24th Prime Minister of Canada.

"Don't bring politicians on the ice, let alone a practice day. We're talking pre game skate. Do you think that, like Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, wants some politician standing next to him before a game, you have your preparations." Whitney said.

Ad

While Carney was clearly excited for the opportunity as an Oilers fan, Whitney believed it was inappropriate and questioned the timing of having a politician on the ice so close to game time.

He suggested it could be a distraction for players preparing mentally and could even lead to a "Carney curse" on the team's performance.

Connor McDavid on PM Mark Carney's visit

PM Mark Carney was born in Fort Smith, NWT, in 1965 and grew up in Edmonton. He played on outdoor rinks in Parkview and Laurier Heights before becoming a goalie at Harvard University, where he roomed with future Oilers GM Peter Chiarelli.

Ad

Edmonton's captain, Connor McDavid, commented on Carney's appearance, saying:

"Obviously, nice to have him here. He's an Oilers fan, a lifelong Oilers fan. Oilers fans are welcome here, for sure. I don't know if his security detail would appreciate that too much. But, of course, a special thing to bring him here. It was great to meet him."

Ad

Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch also appreciated Carney's visit, calling it a "special moment" for the team to host the Prime Minister. With a smile, Knoblauch added:

"Not too many former Prime Ministers have been Oilers fans, so it's nice to have one that cheers for the good team."

Carney spent around 15 minutes on the ice with the team and fist-pumped after scoring his first warm-up goal. He had a quick chat with goalie coach Dustin Schwartz and took a few shots from Connor Brown as Calvin Pickard tended the net.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama