William Nylander's sister Ella shares inside look at her summer getaway in the Swedish Archipelago

By Anjum Rajonno
Published Aug 11, 2025 04:09 GMT
William Nylander
William Nylander's sister Ella shares inside look at her summer getaway in the Swedish Archipelago [via IG/@ella.nylander]

Over the weekend, Maple Leafs forward William Nylander’s sister Ella enjoyed a relaxing getaway in the Swedish Archipelago. On Sunday, she posted a carousel of photos on Instagram featuring special moments from her summer escape.

One of the pictures showed Ella standing by the water with her long blonde hair flowing down her back, dressed in a white bandeau top and denim shorts with the scenic rocky shoreline in the background. Another shot featured a close-up of a packed beach bag containing a brown “Greenwich” cap, a striped towel and a book.

“Swedish archipelago 🦋📖🌞🌞🕶️,” she captioned the post.

She also included snaps of a fresh summer meal with plates of salad being served outdoors, and another image of her plate with salad and grilled meat resting on her lap in the sunshine.

The carousel also included a view of a small red seaside cabin and another angle of Ella by the water, her hair catching the sunlight.

Ella Nylander’s Swedish getaway comes after she spent time in St. Tropez in the South of France. She also shared a carsouel featuring special moments from the trip. Her photos included a quiet cove where people lounged on rocky cliffs, a mirror selfie in a black-and-white striped sweater dress, and a bowl of sliced strawberries beside a loaf of bread.

She also posted a shot of her dog with its tongue out, a beach photo with “Ella” written in the sand and a final image of herself lounging on a patio with her dog by her side.

William Nylander linked up with with Rasmus Sandin on the golf course

Last month, William Nylander joined his brother Alex Nylander, Washington Capitals defenseman Rasmus Sandin and Swedish pro Linus Nässén for a golf outing. Alex shared a photo from the green which saw the group smiling beside the flagstick with William’s Bernedoodle Pablo also making an appearance.

In the middle, Alex crouched down while holding a golf ball having likely just scored an albatross.

Earlier in the offseason, Nylander spent time in Saint-Tropez, France, alongside Alex and Sandin. He posted a carousel of pictures on Instagram that featured an outdoor dinner under string lights, Sandin laughing at a restaurant and the group sunbathing shirtless on a yacht. Other shots saw gourmet dishes like lobster with sauce and caviar, a peaceful garden with a pool and a cozy hotel room scene with his dog.

Alex had also posted a story of himself, William and Sandin relaxing shirtless on a patio surrounded by hills from the trip, which William later reposted. The Nylander family had been enjoying the French Riviera trip since earlier in the summer.

Anjum Rajonno

Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the spectator sports industry. Raised in Bahrain, Anjum grew up close to the Formula 1 and GP2 scene, but it was ice-sports that she truly had a chance to play at school.

Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for Oil on Whyte, Leafs Herald, the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.

She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.

When not enjoying the game, Anjum can be found sailing, star-mapping or collaborating with fellow citizen scientists at NASA.

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Edited by Anjum Rajonno
