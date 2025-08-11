William Nylander's sister Ella shares inside look at her summer getaway in the Swedish Archipelago

Over the weekend, Maple Leafs forward William Nylander’s sister Ella enjoyed a relaxing getaway in the Swedish Archipelago. On Sunday, she posted a carousel of photos on Instagram featuring special moments from her summer escape.One of the pictures showed Ella standing by the water with her long blonde hair flowing down her back, dressed in a white bandeau top and denim shorts with the scenic rocky shoreline in the background. Another shot featured a close-up of a packed beach bag containing a brown “Greenwich” cap, a striped towel and a book.“Swedish archipelago 🦋📖🌞🌞🕶️,” she captioned the post.She also included snaps of a fresh summer meal with plates of salad being served outdoors, and another image of her plate with salad and grilled meat resting on her lap in the sunshine.The carousel also included a view of a small red seaside cabin and another angle of Ella by the water, her hair catching the sunlight. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostElla Nylander’s Swedish getaway comes after she spent time in St. Tropez in the South of France. She also shared a carsouel featuring special moments from the trip. Her photos included a quiet cove where people lounged on rocky cliffs, a mirror selfie in a black-and-white striped sweater dress, and a bowl of sliced strawberries beside a loaf of bread.She also posted a shot of her dog with its tongue out, a beach photo with “Ella” written in the sand and a final image of herself lounging on a patio with her dog by her side.William Nylander linked up with with Rasmus Sandin on the golf courseLast month, William Nylander joined his brother Alex Nylander, Washington Capitals defenseman Rasmus Sandin and Swedish pro Linus Nässén for a golf outing. Alex shared a photo from the green which saw the group smiling beside the flagstick with William’s Bernedoodle Pablo also making an appearance.In the middle, Alex crouched down while holding a golf ball having likely just scored an albatross.Earlier in the offseason, Nylander spent time in Saint-Tropez, France, alongside Alex and Sandin. He posted a carousel of pictures on Instagram that featured an outdoor dinner under string lights, Sandin laughing at a restaurant and the group sunbathing shirtless on a yacht. Other shots saw gourmet dishes like lobster with sauce and caviar, a peaceful garden with a pool and a cozy hotel room scene with his dog.Alex had also posted a story of himself, William and Sandin relaxing shirtless on a patio surrounded by hills from the trip, which William later reposted. The Nylander family had been enjoying the French Riviera trip since earlier in the summer.