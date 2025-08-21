Did Tiffany Haddish have a baby with Jason Lee? Comedian & podcaster hilariously clears air after viral Instagram post

American stand-up comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish recently broke her silence on being a mother. The 45-year-old star sparked rumors of having a baby with her longtime friend and podcaster, Jason Lee, when he posted photos of them together with a baby on August 4 on Instagram, with the caption “Cats out the bag.”

Ad

On the August 20 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the actress cleared the rumors during the opening monologue when she appeared as a guest host. Tiffany Haddish confirmed that she doesn’t have a baby with podcaster Jason Lee.

“For some reason, people saw this and thought I had a baby. Like, there were articles about this everywhere. Even my own relatives was asking if I had a secret baby, which is kind of insulting because they all are living in my house and blocking me from getting any d*ck,” she said.

Ad

Trending

Ad

She then pointed out that Jason Lee was also among the studio audience, before addressing him directly.

“We just took a picture with a baby, and then that went crazy. So now, we got a godbaby... I went ahead and made it our godbaby. You the daddy... Jason, the offer still is on the table if you want to make a real baby together,” Haddish joked.

Ad

Lee then chimed in, joking that “they’ll have a meeting” about it, before Tiffany Haddish added that she was “traditional.”

“I’m still gay,” he remarked at the end of the exchange.

Also read: Perez Hilton speaks about his “final plea” against Blake Lively’s subpoena, calls Judge Liman actress’s “lap dog” & “corrupt in her pocket”

What did Tiffany Haddish say about motherhood?

During the August 20 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Tiffany Haddish confirmed that she was open to motherhood after her exchange with friend Jason Lee.

Ad

“So, just to be clear, I did not have a baby. But I’m open to it. Wide open to it,” she shared before jokingly adding, “I even have a list of potential baby daddies.”

This wasn’t the first time that Tiffany Haddish opened up about exploring motherhood. In an interview with E! News Daily Pop, published in May 2021, she talked about wanting to adopt.

Ad

“I’m taking parenting classes now to adopt. I’m looking at five and up, really like seven. I want them to be able to know how to use the restroom on their own and talk. I want them to know that I put in the work and I wanted them,” she said.

Meanwhile, in a January 25, 2023, interview on The Angie Martinez Show, Jason Lee also discussed wanting to start a family. He told host Angie Martinez that he and Tiffany Haddish had previously talked about having a child together, saying that the actress had “offered” to have a child together.

Ad

“She’s somebody that I love. We both were foster kids. I trust her. We’ve had the conversation about ‘Do you want to be involved or not?’” he said.

Tiffany Haddish at the 2025 Comic-Con International: San Diego (Image via Getty)

For the unversed, in April 2024, Tiffany Haddish opened up about her reproductive health battle with People magazine. She talked about having “debilitating pain” and suffering due to endometriosis, “I’m be like, ‘Am I dying?’” The actress has also dealt with several pregnancy losses. She told the outlet of experiencing a total of eight miscarriages, calling them “f*cking devastating.”

Ad

Read more: “Nonsense”: Piers Morgan says this is the real reason Rachel Zegler’s Snow White flopped after Gal Gadot’s shocking admission

Tiffany Haddish was married to William Stewart, an army vet. The pair reportedly got divorced twice during their relationship. Their first marriage lasted from 2008 to 2011, and they got divorced for a second time in the year 2013, although the date of their second marriage is not publicly known.

Meanwhile, she has also been in a relationship with rapper Common for a year. They reportedly met on the set of The Kitchen in 2019, but began dating the following year.

Also read: Meghan Markle reportedly thinks Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl reveal “hijacked” her Netflix comeback: Details explored

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Afreen Shaikh Afreen Islam Shaikh is a Food, Trending News, and Podcast writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's and Master’s degree in Management Studies, and is currently pursuing a Bachelor's program in Interior Design. Her love for television and world cinema, 90s artists, newspapers and magazines propelled her towards content writing.



Her work has been published in The Luxxemag, Mashable Middle East, and India Food Network. During her time at India Food Network, she hosted a program featuring restaurateur Riyaaz Amlani, alongside producing content on food, as she got privy to the multiple aspects of the industry beyond mere consumption.



Afreen strives to engage in ethical reporting, by employing contextual accuracy and relying on credible sources, while encouraging constructive feedback. When not working or studying, she enjoys reading, cooking, and watching Korean drama. Her favorite actor is the late Irrfan Khan, whom she admires for his acting prowess and humility. Know More