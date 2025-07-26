“A very iconic fight scene” — Zack Peter reacts to the old clip of Sharon Osbourne beating up Megan Hauserman to defend her husband, Ozzy Osbourne

Just days after Ozzy Osbourne's passing, Zack Peter reacted to a viral video from Rock of Love: Charm School, where Sharon Osbourne fiercely defends her husband, Ozzy, by confronting Megan Hauserman.In his YouTube video dated July 25, Peter reminded his audience of the show and Sharon Osbourne's &quot;iconic fight scene&quot; as the host.&quot;I don't know if you guys remember this, but Sharon Osbourne was on a show called Rock of Love: Charm School, and there was a very iconic fight scene.&quot;The incident dates back to the 2008 run of Sharon's show, when Megan Hauserman took a dig at her, saying the only thing she had done as a &quot;celebrity&quot; was watch her husband's &quot;brain turn into a vegetable.&quot;&quot;The only thing you’ve managed to do as a celebrity is to watch your husband’s brain turn into a vegetable,&quot; Hauserman mocked.As the audience gasped in shock, Sharon Osbourne turned to them and remarked, &quot;I feel so sorry for her,&quot; before calmly standing up, taking a sip of her drink, and hurling it at Megan with full force. The altercation caused VH1 reality TV's security guards to rush onto the stage as Sharon charged toward Megan.Reacting to the viral clip, Zack Peter stated:&quot;So, I remember watching this as it was all unfolding at the time, cuz I loved all of these shows. I loved Charm School. Like, it was all such good time. So much fun. Reality TV escapism, right?&quot;Peter also explained that the clip resurfaced online because it showcases Sharon's admiration for her late husband and demonstrates her determination to defend him against the &quot;disparaging&quot; and &quot;derogatory&quot; comments.&quot;Normally, the hosts are not attacking the contestants&quot; — Zack Peter reflects on Sharon Osbourne and Megan Hauserman's altercationAs Megan Hauserman was pulled off the stage in between the fight, Sharon Osbourne looked at the camera and remarked:&quot;They can f**k with me… I don’t give a sh*t — but not my family.&quot;In response to Sharon's remarks, Zack Peter suggested that this was likely why she threw her drink on Megan, noting that it was &quot;crazy&quot; since hosts typically don't engage in fights.&quot;And so, that's when she decided to throw whatever was in her glass on Megan, and then hit her and like attack her on stage, which is crazy because normally the hosts are not attacking the contestants. Normally, it's the contestants fighting with each other. But in this case, we saw what we saw,&quot; Petez said.Shortly after the fight, Megan was eliminated from the show in the fourth episode and went on to file a lawsuit against the former X Factor judge for &quot;battery and distress&quot; in March 2009, per The Mirror.Sharon Osbourne filed a countersuit, saying Megan had accepted the risks by joining Rock of Love: Charm School and broke their agreement by suing her. After two years, the legal battle ended in February 2011 with a settlement for an undisclosed six-figure amount.Sharon Osbourne's husband, Ozzy Osbourne, dies at 76 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOn July 22, 2025, Ozzy Osbourne's family shared the news of his passing in a statement to People Magazine, though the cause of the death was not disclosed.&quot;It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time,&quot; they stated.According to the outlet, Ozzy reunited with his heavy metal band, Black Sabbath, just weeks before he died for their farewell concert on July 5 in Birmingham.The singer had stepped back from the spotlight due to several health issues. In 2020, he revealed that he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2003, which affected his ability to walk properly.Explaining his condition in a February 2025 episode of the SiriusXM radio show, Ozzy Osbourne stated:&quot;I have made it to 2025. I can’t walk, but you know what I was thinking over the holidays? For all my complaining, I’m still alive. I may be moaning that I can’t walk, but I look down the road, and there’s people that didn’t do half as much as me and didn’t make it.&quot;He was also diagnosed with pneumonia in 2019 and underwent multiple surgeries over the years. Speaking about his surgeries in the 21 September 2023 episode of the Piers Morgan Show, Ozzy stated,&quot;I finally had my last procedure two days ago. I can’t believe I’ve come to the end of it. The main thing is I’m done with the surgery. It’s been five years of absolute hell for me and the family. My family has been so support. I couldn’t have done it without them.&quot;Also read: Ozzy Osbourne's &quot;Last Rites&quot;: Everything to know about late rocker's memoir after his death Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne tied the knot on July 4, 1982, in Maui, Hawaii. The pair shares three children.