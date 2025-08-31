Perez Hilton has reacted after Travis Kelce's coach, Andy Reid, broke his silence following Kelce's engagement to Taylor Swift. The two superstars announced their engagement via a photo carousel on Instagram on August 26, 13 days after the New Heights episode featuring the Grammy winner dropped.

Reacting to "Big Reid" being Swift and Kelce's "Cupid" on his blog (published on August 29), Perez Hilton wrote:

"So we guess this is all Big Red’s hard work paying off?? LOLz! He really does know how to make a plan!"

For the unversed, Andy Reid waxed lyrical about the romance between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Speaking to Kansas City Sports Radio 810, he said:

“I’m happy for them. It’s hard to find somebody that you fall in love with. That’s not an easy thing, to really fall in love. And it seems like they’re there. I think it’s a great deal for both of them. They like being around each other. That’s a plus, I think. They’re both busy people in their own right. Both are very famous in their own right. It’s kinda neat that they come together and handle themselves the way they do.”

Back in 2023, as reported by US Weekly, Andy Reid had quipped about being Travis Kelce's wingman when asked about Taylor Swift in a post-match press conference.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce both seemingly confirmed this during Taylor's appearance on the New Heights podcast on August 13. Speaking about the subject, Swift commented:

"Whatever Andy Reid says, we're gonna stand by. He said it, that's what happened."

Kelce attested to his fiancée's words, adding:

"'Cupid,' 'Big Red.' It's all the same."

Taylor even recalled hearing from "a lot of people" about how "incredible" Travis Kelce was, including Reid. She quipped that it was "not normal." The Instagram post announcing their engagement has already surpassed 35 million likes in less than five days.

When does the New Heights podcast return after the Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce engagement? Date, time & streaming details explored

When Taylor Swift revealed why she chose Travis Kelce's New Heights for her first podcast appearance

Taylor Swift made her first-ever podcast appearance on the August 13 episode of New Heights. While speaking with Travis Kelce and his brother Jason, the Grammy winner explained why she chose the podcast and its importance in her life.

"This podcast has done a lot for me. I owe a lot to this podcast. This podcast got me a boyfriend, ever since Travis decided to use it as his personal dating app about two years ago," she explained.

Her comment seemingly referenced a confession made by Travis Kelce during the July 26, 2023, episode of the podcast. The Kansas City Chiefs star revealed that he had tried to gift her a handmade friendship bracelet before her Kansas City show on the Eras Tour. However, the attempt had been unsuccessful.

"I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs...I was a little but hurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her…She doesn’t meet anybody, at least she didn’t want to meet me, so I took it personal, but it was an unbelievable show," Travis Kelce said at that time.

Taylor Swift shared her perspective during her recent appearance, comparing the gesture to "an 80s John Hughes movie." She also explained that their initial conversations felt extremely natural and genuine.

"I knew that he wasn’t crazy the first couple of times that we talked. I was just like, ‘He’s truly getting to know me in a way that’s very natural, very normal. The way that he could make me laugh so immediately about normal things,'" the singer said.

Swift described the bracelet attempt as a "wild romantic gesture" and appreciated that Travis Kelce approached her in person and not via her DMs. She went on to describe her fiancé as a "human exclamation point," comparing him to a "picture on your phone and you click the enhance color button."

The New Heights episode featuring Taylor Swift made history as the most-watched episode in the podcast's history, amassing nearly 22 million views in just over 15 days.

