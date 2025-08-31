"Work of some real TayVooDoo"- Perez Hilton raves about alleged hidden detail in Taylor Swift's engagement ring linked to number 13

On August 29, podcaster Perez Hilton took to his blog to react to the secret detail in Taylor Swift's engagement ring. The 14-time Grammy winner recently announced her engagement to Travis Kelce via a five-photo carousel on Instagram.The post showed Kelce getting on one knee and popping the question to the Back to December singer in a picturesque garden. Swift sported a Ralph Lauren sundress and paired it with Louis Vuitton sandals and a diamond-encrusted Cartier Santos Demoiselle watch to complete her look.&quot;You English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,&quot; read the caption. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe post also featured a close-up shot of Taylor Swift's engagement ring, which was designed by Kindred Lubeck of Artifez Fine Jewelry, as per Page Six. Perez Hilton gushed about the ring in his blog, claiming:&quot;The giant, expensive stone is a brilliant cut diamond, which makes it sparkle so much you could probably see this rock from space!&quot;Wide-eyed fans have recently alleged that Swift's engagement ring contains a hidden detail that exemplifies her love for numerology. According to the Gemological Institute of America, gemstones with brilliant cuts typically feature 58 facets. Hilton was quick to point out in his blog that the digits of 58 add to give 13 - a number that has been an integral part of Taylor Swift's professional and personal life.&quot;This one sounds almost too good to be true, the work of some real TayVooDoo…,&quot; continued Hilton.Taylor Swift has waxed lyrical about the importance of the number 13 many times in the past. In a 2009 interview with Jay Leno, she said:&quot;I was born on the 13th. I turned 13 on Friday the 13th. My first album went gold in 13 weeks. My #1 song had a 13-second intro. Every time I win an award, I’m placed at the 13th place, 13th row, 13th sector, or Row M, which is the 13th letter. Essentially, when the number 13 appears in my life, it’s a good thing.&quot;Taylor Swift even found a connection between Travis Kelce and the number 13, explaining the same during her August 13 appearance on the New Heights podcast. She noted that her lucky number was 13 and Kelce's jersey number with the Kansas City Chiefs was 87. Combining these two numbers yields 100.&quot;This is numerology,&quot; she inferred.The New Heights podcast episode featuring Swift has already amassed over 21 million views to become the most-watched episode in the history of the podcast.How much does Taylor Swift's engagement ring cost? Details exploredEngagement ring (image via Instagram/taylorswift)Taylor Swift's engagement ring was reportedly created by jeweler Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine. It features an old mine brilliant-cut diamond, which was co-designed by Travis Kelce himself.Rings designed by Kindred Lubeck are currently available for purchase on Artifex Fine's website for prices ranging from $4,300 to $38,000. However, Page Six reported that the size of the diamond in Taylor Swift's ring could've skyrocketed the price to around a million dollars.During an interview with Voyage Jacksonville in 2024, Lubeck spoke about his craftsmanship, explaining:“I am a goldsmith specializing in hand engraving (think of it as tattooing rings – a lot of people confuse engraving with ‘etching’). Basically, I take very small, sharp instruments and cut away bits of metal, usually on the sides of rings, into a particular design.&quot;The Florida jeweler displayed his craftsmanship on Taylor Swift's ring, and its gold band features intricate engravings to add to its vintage theme.Exploring the romance between Taylor Swift and Travis KelceAFC Championship - Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens - Source: GettySwift and Kelce reportedly started dating in 2023 and have been inseparable since then. According to a report by NBC News, Kelce's first romantic gesture came when he attended her Kansas City concert of the Eras Tour in July 2023.After the carnival, Kelce wanted to give his future fiancée a friendship bracelet with his phone number written on it. However, he was unable to do so and spilled the beans in a subsequent episode of the New Heights podcast.“If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets. And I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it.&quot;Fans got the first confirmation of the brewing romance between the two when Swift altered the lyrics of her song, Karma, during a show in Argentina. Instead of singing, &quot;Karma is the guy on the screen coming straight home to me,&quot; she worded it as:&quot;Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me.&quot;Taylor Swift quickly became a regular sight on the stands in games featuring Travis Kelce. The latter returned the favor by making a cameo as a background dancer during Swift's Eras Tour show in London in June 2024.The songstress compared Travis Kelce's declaration of love to &quot;an 80s John Hughes movie&quot; during her recent appearance on the New Heights podcast.“He was just standing outside of my window with a boombox being like, ‘I want to date you! Do you want to go on a date with me? I made you a friendship bracelet’ … I was like, if this guy isn’t crazy – which is a big if – this is sort of what I’ve been writing songs about wanting to happen to me since I was a teenager,” she announced.Swift and Kelce's wedding date hasn't been announced as of writing.