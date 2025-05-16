Did Cassie say she was in love with Diddy? Zack Peter says he's nervous about the rapper's trial as his ex being in love "doesn't help"

Podcaster Zack Peter discussed the recent developments in Sean 'Diddy' Combs’ ongoing sex trafficking trial, particularly focusing on testimony from the rapper’s ex-girlfriend, Cassandra "Cassie" Ventura. On May 16, 2025, Hilton took to X to share his thoughts, admitting he felt uneasy about the case's trajectory, especially in light of Ventura’s past emotional attachment to Diddy.

Ad

"Who's following the Diddy Trial? Thoughts? From a legal perspective, I'm getting a bit nervous… but the Defense is making it seem like she was actively engaging in his sick thrills. And her constantly sharing how in love she was with him doesn't help," Peter wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

According to a BBC report dated May 14, 2025, Cassie had testified as the prosecution’s key witness. During her testimony, she recounted harrowing instances of physical abuse and sexual violence allegedly perpetrated by Diddy throughout their relationship.

However, as per the report, when prosecutors began questioning Cassie about her 11-year on-and-off relationship with the rapper, the former stated that at the beginning of her career, she had fallen in love with Diddy. Shortly after Diddy's record label signed her in, their romantic relationship began as she "fell in love" with the "larger-than-life entrepreneur and musician".

Ad

Commentator Zack Peter referred to Cassie's emotional testimony in his post. He remarked how she had detailed a “lot of terrible things that happened “ to her, and “lots of kinky stuff Diddy was into". Peter expressed concern about how the defense could frame her former sentiments of love as evidence of consensual behavior, thereby weakening the impact of her allegations.

An article by Variety also reported that Daniel Phillip, a 41-year-old male escort, had been called to the witness stand. Phillip gave graphic testimony about his alleged sexual encounters with the rap mogul and Cassie between 2012 and 2014. Referring to Philip’s testimony, Peter questioned its potential impact on the prosecution’s case.

Ad

"A paid escort also doesn’t help with credibility," he wrote.

He added,

"We need STRONG witnesses that watched or helped him commit CRIMES. That know where the money is hidden and the bodies are buried. I’m waiting for the bombshells re: racketeering and trafficking. Am I missing something?"

Cassie discusses her first "freak-off" arranged by Diddy, says she "didn’t have much of a choice" but to participate in them

Cassie and Diddy - Source: Getty

On May 13, 2025, Sean “Diddy” Combs’ ex-girlfriend, singer Casandra “Cassie” Ventura, took the witness stand in New York City during the second day of the federal sex trafficking trial against the disgraced rap mogul. She testified under oath about the traumatic experiences she endured during Diddy's orchestrated sex parties, called “freak offs".

Ad

As reported by Today on May 14, 2025, according to the indictment filed by the Southern District of New York, "freak offs" were described as “elaborate and produced sex performances that Combs arranged, directed, and masturbated during, and often electronically recorded.”

The report further added how Ventura recounted the first time Combs requested that she participate in a "freak off".

"I was 22 at the time, my stomach churned. I didn’t have a concept of how that would be a turn-on but I accepted the responsibility," she testified.

Ad

Ventura testified that these events were not consensual in the traditional sense and that drugs were often necessary for her to endure them. She admitted she needed to dissociate to participate, mentally detaching herself from what was happening to survive the ordeal.

Ventura also emphasized that her participation stemmed from emotional manipulation and fear. She explained that she felt increasingly powerless as the relationship progressed.

"At some point, I felt I didn’t have much of a choice. I didn’t know what ‘no’ could turn into," she said.

Ad

According to another report by NBC, Cassie also testified that the rapper exerted significant control over both her professional and personal life. As a young artist, she felt trapped—fearful of the consequences she might face if she refused his demands. She described being unable to withdraw from the so-called “freak-offs” on her terms, paralyzed by the fear of how he might react.

"I didn’t know if he would be upset enough to be violent or if he would write me off and just not want to be with me at all...Over time, it turned into the fact that there were actually blackmail materials to basically make me feel like, if I didn’t do it, that it would be hung over my head in that way, or that these things would become public," she added.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs was accused of running a sex trafficking operation, and currently, his trial is in process. Cassie Ventura, his ex-girlfriend, who’s also expecting her third child with husband Alex Fine, is one of the primary witnesses for the prosecution in this ongoing trial.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shayari Roy Shayari Roy is a Podcasts and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. With a master's degree in English Literature, her passion for storytelling began early, leading her to an internship with The Telegraph during her school years. With over five years of experience, she has honed her skills as a content writer at WSE Infratech and as a UGC content creator.



Shayari's professional highlights include interviewing actor Rahul Bose and mountaineer Purna Malavath. She is particularly drawn to celebrity trends because they offer a deeper understanding of public figures. She relies on thorough research and detailed analysis to provide insightful coverage.



Shayari admires Taylor Swift for her dedication to her craft and ability to rise above criticism. When she's not tracking the latest in celebrity trends, she enjoys painting and immersing herself in manga. If given a chance, she'd love to be part of the Harry Potter franchise. Know More