  • “Everything is theology”: Candace Owens retweets bizarre conversation about Sigmund Freud with Tucker Carlson

By Vaishnavi Sah
Published Aug 04, 2025 07:58 GMT
Candace Owens, Sigmund Freud, and Tucker Carlson (All Images via Getty)
Candace Owens recently criticized the renowned neurologist Sigmund Freud, referring to him as a "pervert," and challenging both the foundation of his psychological theories and the media's reaction to her criticism.

In the August 1 episode of The Tucker Carlson Show, Candace Owens explained that in a previous episode of her show, she called Freud a "pervert" and criticized one of his theories for "blaming children for their parents being incestuous." She added that her remarks later drew criticism from the media.

Questioning the media's reaction to her remarks about the father of psychoanalysis, the American conservative political commentator stated:

"The reaction across the press was like 'how dare she.' I'm like he's dead. Why are you defending this guy? He did present a theory that these children who were being r*ped by their fathers were actually attracted to them. Why are you defending this?"
She explained that after reading Assault on Truth by former psychoanalyst Jeffrey Moussaieff Masson, she discovered that Freud was aware that children "were being r*ped" by their fathers, contradicting his theory that these children were actually attracted to their abusers.

Owens pointed out that Masson was fired as Projects Director of the Sigmund Freud Archives for "telling the truth."

She further drew parallels to convicted s*x offender Jeffrey Epstein's case, questioning why this "very dark" theme of child s*xual abuse is being covered up by the media.

"I thought no matter where we were on the spectrum, left or right, like when it came to children, whether it's murder, r*pe, like we all were on the same page that like we have to defend innocent lives," Candace Owens said.

She further argued that everything people believe is guided by "theology," stating that while the rest of the world has been driven towards being "agonistic or outwardly atheist," the people who are "in control" do not share those views.

Reposting the clip of this conversation on August 2, Owens wrote on X:

"Everything is theology. Those that defend or cover for those who harm children will burn in hell. That’s how this ends."
"The dumbest gaslighting of all time": Candace Owens' views on the Jeffrey Epstein case

Furthermore, in the podcast, Candace Owens accused the Donald Trump Administration of pretending not to know that Jeffrey Epstein was "working for another country."

"What do you think that was, the Epstein case?," Tucker Carlson asked Owens.
In response, she remarked:

"I would say Israel, obviously, and again, I'm so tired of us being gaslit. It's the dumbest gaslighting of all time," Owens said.

She added that if the authorities are unaware, she could help the "deep state figure out who Jeffrey Epstein was working for." She referenced Ari Ben-Menashe, "a MOSSAD Agent," who was recorded claiming Epstein was working for the intelligence agency.

Candace Owens also claimed that Robert Maxwell, Ghislaine Maxwell's father, brought Epstein to Ari Ben-Menashe, saying, "Let this guy in. He's going to be involved in weapons."

"Hey Pam Bondi, you might have missed this one," Candace Owens exclaimed.
Jeffrey Epstein during a party at the Mar-a-Lago club, Palm Beach, Florida (Image via Getty)
She further cited Victor John Ostrovsky, who "worked for the MOSSAD" and wrote two books, By Way of Deception and The Other Side of Deception, about his service with the intelligence service. According to Owens, he also claimed that Jeffrey Epstein was "working with us."

By citing these two examples, Owens questioned why she can recognize that Epstein "might have been working for another state," while the U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi seemingly cannot.

Owens' comments stem from a memo released by the DOJ and FBI on July 7, 2025. The authorities closed the Epstein case by releasing a two-page memo.

The memo stated that they found no "incriminating" client list and no "credible evidence" that the convicted s*x offender blackmailed prominent individuals. Investigators also "did not uncover evidence that could predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties."

They also clarified that the late financier died by suicide in his jail cell on August 10, 2025, by releasing 11 hours of "full raw" surveillance footage.

The full conversation between Candace Owens and Tucker Carlson is available on Carlson's self-titled YouTube channel.

Edited by Prem Deshpande
