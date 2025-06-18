"Hope prison treats him the way he deserves": Perez Hilton reacts to arrest of Kenneth Ray Cook, who allegedly fathers 3 kids with his daughter

Kenneth Ray Cook, a 44-year-old man of Raleigh County, West Virginia, has been held at Southern Regional Jail for allegations of sexually abusing his daughter from 2012 to 2024, leading to the birth of three children.

Disclaimer: This article contains mentions of alleged sexual abuse and suicide. Reader's discretion is advised.

Reflecting on this news, on June 18, 2025, American columnist Perez Hilton shared a blog link from his self-titled website on X.

"I hope prison treats him the way he deserves!" Hilton captioned the post.

Kenneth Ray Cook has been allegedly sexually assaulting his daughter since she was 9 until she turned 21. He was first charged in April with sexual abuse, sexual assault, child neglect, and three counts of incest. Currently, he is facing a total of 152 charges, including 149 counts of incest, with the most recent one dating back to July 2024.

Reflecting on the charges, Perez Hilton in his blog wrote:

"The scope of the crimes involved is absolutely staggering."

According to court records issued by People Magazine, their one-year-old kid was found in poor condition in August.

"What an awful situation. We can’t begin to imagine the life his daughter must have lived for all those years — or that of those three children. Ugh," Hilton remarked on his blog.

"I have reported him MULTIPLE times" – Kenneth Ray Cook's daughter speaks about alleged sexual assault

On April 24, 2025, after Kenneth Ray Cook's arrest, his daughter, Alexzandrea Thomas, opened up about the alleged sexual assault in a Facebook post. Labeling Cook a "monster," Alexzandrea alleged that she had been reporting the abuse since she was 9 years old, but her grandmother, who worked hand-in-hand with Child Protective Services, convinced them that she was lying.

"I’m only doing this because I’m tired of the messages , I have reported him MULTIPLE times since I was 9 years old but since my grandmother worked hand in hand with CPS nobody believed me she made them all think I was lying about it," Alexzandrea wrote.

Alexzandrea alleged that when Child Protective Services was called to her house, her grandma had it "swept under the rug," and Kenneth Ray Cook told her that if she ever informed anyone about the assault, he knew "ways" to get her "erased."

She added that she was not allowed to have a phone or a vehicle, explaining that Cook put in a lot of effort to keep her away from her relative on her mother's side.

"When he seen how i got attached to our neighbor he told me he was going to end up shooting him and forced me to leave the room when he came down so i wouldn’t say anything," Alexzandrea wrote.

She continued stating that her youngest child was born with health complications (something also documented in the court records), and had to stay in the hospital for the first week of his life. However, Kenneth Ray Cook stopped them from visiting the doctor afterward, fearing that the truth about the alleged sexual assault might come out.

"I was nursing a sick baby on my own who desperately needed medical attention," Thomas said.

She further expressed frustration about receiving constant messages from viewers calling Cook a "monster." She urged the viewers to stop telling her that, as she already knows, having lived through it herself.

Alexzandrea Thomas concluded by stating that she had been trying to heal from the alleged sexual assault she experienced from her father.

"Y’all don’t know how many times I’ve considered taking my life bc I was afraid it would never end, please just stop messaging me over it... be sorry or angry from a distance, I will never forget or forgive what he done, but f*ck I’m doing all i can to heal from it," Alexzandrea wrote.

Kenneth Ray Cook has been held in jail since March and is on a $500,000 bond in the Southern Regional Jail. He is scheduled to appear in court on June 24, 2025.

