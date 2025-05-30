Megyn Kelly notes "problems" for Diddy's defense as video of mysterious Victim-3 claiming rapper "kicked her" & made her get two abortions surfaces

Journalist Megyn Kelly appeared on the May 29, 2025, episode of The Ben Shapiro Show, where she discussed the ongoing trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs. The focus was particularly on Victim-3. Referring to an old resurfaced video of Victim-3, Kelly explained how the footage could pose a "problem" for Diddy’s defense.

Ad

"This is going to be the, you know, problem for the defense that we're really growing to loathe him (Diddy) progressively every day," Kelly said.

Ad

Trending

Previously, in 2019, a woman named "Virginia V" (real name Gina Huynh) did a YouTube interview on Unwine With Tasha K. She alleged that she was in an abusive relationship with Sean Combs.

"I mean like the first three months... he was really nice but then after that, he started being an asshole... he was abusive. He was like always belittling me and... like mentally, emotionally and physically abusing me," Gina Huynh said during the interview.

Ad

Ad

Referring to this video of Virginia V, which had resurfaced in Diddy’s ongoing trial, Kelly confirmed that the woman was the official Victim-3 in the trial, as cited by The New York Times.

"She did give an interview to a YouTuber a couple of years ago…And in that interview, she talks about how he (Sean Combs) beat her, he kicked her in the stomach... made her get at least two abortions," Kelly added.

Ad

Megyn Kelly also described a picture of Sean Combs' court appearance during his trial. The journalist noted that he was wearing a "little gray sweater" with a "little polo shirt folded over underneath", "reading glasses," and "gray hair", looking like a "little old man".

However, Kelly alleged that it was a failed attempt to sway the jury in his favor, considering the emotional weight of the allegations from his past partners.

Ad

"I mean, you hear these testimonials and you hate P Diddy. You hate Sean Combs. And that's what's happening with the jury. I guarantee you…You hear these testimonials and you really look forward to whatever is happening to him in prison happening for years to come," she claimed.

Who is Victim-3 in the ongoing trial of Sean Diddy Combs?

Sean Diddy Combs: Image via Getty Images

As per the May 23, 2025 report by CNN, a woman referred to throughout the ongoing trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs as “Gina" (full name: Gina Huynh) was officially identified as Victim-3. Gina Huynh, an ex-girlfriend of Combs, was in a relationship with him from 2014 to 2019.

Ad

As per the report, Victim-3, or Gina Huynh, was named in the government’s superseding indictment as one of three women allegedly coerced into commercial sex acts through a web of intimidation and manipulation.

The indictment further asserted that Combs and his associates used his vast business empire to "intimidate, threaten, and lure" these victims. They allegedly did this under the pretense of romantic involvement, orchestrating exploitative encounters known as "Freak Offs".

Ad

The CNN report further detailed several mentions of Victim-3 in the trial. George Kaplan, Combs’ former assistant, claimed he once saw Combs throw apples at Gina at his Miami home. Cassie Ventura, Combs' ex-girlfriend, also testified that Combs had an ongoing relationship with Gina during her own 11-year involvement with him. Ventura’s friend, Kerry Morgan, supported this claim.

However, despite her apparent centrality to the narrative, Gina had not testified in the case. In early May, Assistant U.S. Attorney Maurene Comey acknowledged the uncertainty around Victim-3’s participation, stating that although she had been subpoenaed, "she may not show up".

Ad

Comey had also cited the ongoing difficulties in reaching her legal counsel, raising doubts about her cooperation.

As per the report, a source close to the case recently told CNN:

"She didn’t want to testify."

Additionally, outside the presence of the jury, defense attorney Marc Agnifilo stated:

"Gina is out of the case. Gina is not coming."

According to another article by Hot New HipHop, dated May 29, 2025, Sean Combs' former bodyguard, Gene Deal, was interviewed by The Art Of Dialogue. He claimed that prosecutors were facing difficulties in getting the music mogul’s ex-partner, Gina, to testify in Manhattan court because Combs had allegedly given Huynh $2 million along with other benefits to ensure her silence.

Ad

"They want the prosecution to hurry up to bring Gina in so Gina could paint the picture that, like, everything was consenting because she’s been paid off... She took the two million payment from Diddy. I think Diddy may have gave her two million or something like that. Got her in school, gave an apartment out in L.A." Deal claimed.

Ad

According to a report by The Independent on May 13, 2025, at present, in the ongoing trial of Sean Combs, prosecutors have been unable to locate or contact Victim-3 or her attorney. In case Gina does not testify, the prosecution would then call a new witness, "Victim-5", to present similar allegations and maintain the integrity of their case.

Meanwhile, Diddy is facing charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and engaging in prostitution, and is currently undergoing trial. The proceedings began on May 12, 2025, and are expected to last 6-8 weeks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shayari Roy Shayari Roy is a Podcasts and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. With a master's degree in English Literature, her passion for storytelling began early, leading her to an internship with The Telegraph during her school years. With over five years of experience, she has honed her skills as a content writer at WSE Infratech and as a UGC content creator.



Shayari's professional highlights include interviewing actor Rahul Bose and mountaineer Purna Malavath. She is particularly drawn to celebrity trends because they offer a deeper understanding of public figures. She relies on thorough research and detailed analysis to provide insightful coverage.



Shayari admires Taylor Swift for her dedication to her craft and ability to rise above criticism. When she's not tracking the latest in celebrity trends, she enjoys painting and immersing herself in manga. If given a chance, she'd love to be part of the Harry Potter franchise. Know More