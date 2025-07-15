Perez Hilton calls Candace Cameron Bure "Blake Lively's muse" after actress reveals her marriage was saved by son's "45-minute" Bible sermon

Podcaster Perez Hilton weighed in on Candace Cameron Bure’s recent revelation about overcoming a turbulent chapter in her marriage to former NHL player Valerie Bure. In the July 8, 2025, episode of The Candace Cameron Bure Podcast, the 49-year-old revealed that her marriage was saved by her son’s "45-minute" Bible sermon.

Ad

On July 15, 2025, Hilton reacted to Bure’s admission in a post on X, captioned:

"Blake Lively’s muse."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

However, Lively is not directly connected to any incidents in Bure's life. Hilton's comment about Bure being Lively's muse was a reference to the Gossip Girl alum's May 1, 2025, appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers. During this interview, Lively, like Bure, credited her four children as being her "lifeline." She explained that her children had helped her get through "a pretty intense year."

In the article linked to the aforementioned X post, Hilton further recapped the July 8, 2025, episode of The Candace Cameron Bure Podcast.

Ad

Ad

In this episode, Candace Cameron Bure confessed to going through a "really, really rough season" with her husband during the pandemic. The couple reportedly reached such a low point that they questioned whether they could continue their relationship at all.

The actress then revealed that it was her 25-year-old son, Lev, who gave the couple a "45-minute sermon on marriage" from the Bible to help them gain perspective and inspiration to strengthen their bond.

Ad

"And I’ll never forget, ‘cause he (Lev) said, 'You know, I know I haven’t been married. I’m just a young kid...But I don’t need to be married to know what the word of God says'," Bure said.

Bure described Lev’s intervention as a "calm voice" with "much wisdom behind it." That conversation, the Fuller House actress claimed, became a "pivotal moment" and "changed" both her and her husband for the better.

Ad

Reacting to the depth of Lev’s involvement in saving his parents’ marriage, Hilton remarked:

"Wow! He was determined to save Candace and Val’s marriage! That’s a ton of pressure for a young adult!"

Candace Cameron Bure shares her excitement about becoming a "grandma" eventually

Candace Cameron Bure (Image via Getty Images)

As per a People Magazine report dated September 15, 2024, Candace Cameron Bure opened up about how thrilled she was at the idea of becoming a grandmother.

Ad

During an interview with People Magazine on September 14, 2024, nearly eight months after her son, Lev Bure, tied the knot with Elliott Dunham, the Fuller House actress told the outlet:

"(I) can’t wait to be a grandma… I don’t know when that’s gonna happen — no pressure from me...Babies are the best, so I just want cuddles and kisses, and to munch on little chubby legs and hands, and feet."

Ad

During the same interview, Bure also expressed deep admiration for her daughter-in-law, Elliott Dunham, who married Lev in January 2024. The actress remarked that she loved Lev’s "wife so much" and how "fun" it was to "see them growing together in marriage" and be "super happy" in each other’s company.

Later that same year, Bure once again echoed her excitement about becoming a grandmother. As per a US Weekly report dated November 26, 2024, while promoting the Great American Family’s Christmas Festival, Bure told the outlet:

Ad

"I can’t wait until I have them (grandchildren), but I’m definitely not pushing them… They’ve been married (for) less than a year. Whatever their timing is, it's great with us."

Although there are no grandchildren yet, Bure remarked that when the time came, she hoped to be a “fun” grandma. Candace Cameron Bure also revealed that she had already picked out a name she hoped her future grandkids would call her. Her choice was a playful one: she wanted to be known as "Candy Gram."

Ad

"I’m defending my grandma name. Nobody likes it except me, and I wanted to be Candy Gram… I just thought that was cute. My son doesn’t think so. I think he’s like, ‘You’re just sticking with Grandma Candace.’ I’m like, ‘OK.’ Maybe Grammy. Something like that, I don’t know," she explained.

Ad

Candace Cameron Bure married Valeri Bure in June 1996. The couple has three children: Natasha, Lev, and Maksim.

At present, the mother of three serves as the Chief Creative Officer at Great American Media, where she develops, produces, and stars in original content, including movies and series.

In addition to her work in television and film, she also hosts The Candace Cameron Bure Podcast, available on YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Podcasts.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shayari Roy Shayari Roy is a Podcasts and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. With a master's degree in English Literature, her passion for storytelling began early, leading her to an internship with The Telegraph during her school years. With over five years of experience, she has honed her skills as a content writer at WSE Infratech and as a UGC content creator.



Shayari's professional highlights include interviewing actor Rahul Bose and mountaineer Purna Malavath. She is particularly drawn to celebrity trends because they offer a deeper understanding of public figures. She relies on thorough research and detailed analysis to provide insightful coverage.



Shayari admires Taylor Swift for her dedication to her craft and ability to rise above criticism. When she's not tracking the latest in celebrity trends, she enjoys painting and immersing herself in manga. If given a chance, she'd love to be part of the Harry Potter franchise. Know More