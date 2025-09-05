"Raises some concerns for many": Perez Hilton reacts after influencer Kat Clark defends decision to let 14-year-old daughter do this alone

Podcaster Perez Hilton reacted after influencer Kat Clark defended her decision to let her 14-year-old daughter travel alone to attend a concert. In his website article dated September 4, 2025, Hilton weighed in on the debate.

Ad

"An influencer is defending herself after getting ripped to shreds online, all because she let her 14-year-old daughter travel alone to attend a concert!… But traveling solo to do so as a young teen? That raises some concerns for many, naturally!" Hilton wrote.

In this article, Hilton detailed that the controversy surrounding Kat Clark stemmed from a video Clark posted to TikTok on August 27, 2025.

Ad

Trending

In the video, Kat Clark shared that her daughter, Deja, wanted to cut short their family vacation in San Diego so she could fly to Dallas and attend a show with friends. Clark admitted she struggled with the choice but ultimately allowed her daughter to make the trip.

"Honestly, I don’t know if I made the right decision. At first, I was like, 'Girl no way, we are on a family holiday and Dallas is a three-hour flight away'...She was like 'Mom, please, I can fly by myself. I promise I’ll text you the whole time.' She even started negotiating with me," Hilton added, citing what Kat Clark had said.

Ad

The podcaster then noted how Clark admitted she "wanted to say no" but eventually gave in because she understood "how much her friends mean" to Deja.

Reacting to Clark’s explanation, Hilton commented that while he was "all for having fun and hanging out with friends," the fact that Deja was still so young made Clark’s decision controversial.

Hilton also pointed out that Clark’s TikTok video drew mixed reactions. Many viewers criticized her for prioritizing her daughter’s happiness over safety.

Ad

"But others defended Kat, pointing out that most major airlines have an unaccompanied minor service, where they are supervised and escorted around the airport as well as receive early boarding access to meet the flight attendants and get situated," Perez Hilton added.

What else did Perez Hilton say about Kat Clark defending her decision to let her teen daughter travel alone?

Perez Hilton (Image via Getty Images)

In the aforementioned article, Perez Hilton detailed how, after posting her TikTok video, defending her decision to let her teen daughter travel alone, Kat Clark faced heavy criticism. The backlash prompted the influencer to post a "follow-up video" clarifying the situation.

Ad

In this follow-up, Clark revealed that her daughter Deja used the unaccompanied minor service at the airport.

She further explained that her husband accompanied Deja all the way to the gate, meaning the 14-year-old was never left unattended. Clark added that when her daughter landed in Dallas, her friend’s mother was required to show identification before airport staff released Deja to her.

Referring to these points, Hilton acknowledged that Clark had taken some "great" precautions. He further highlighted how, in this follow-up video, Kat Clark also clapped back at the critics who had labeled her decision "unsafe."

Ad

"Teenagers need to learn to do things themselves; otherwise, we’ll be raising a whole bunch of annoying adults," Hilton wrote, citing what Kat Clark said.

From L to R, Kat Clark and her daughter Deja Clark (Image via Instagram/@Kat_Clark)

In his website article, Perez Hilton then explained that despite Clark’s clarification, "social media users continued to criticize her parenting!"

Ad

He pointed out that many netizens criticized her for publicly announcing that her child was traveling alone, which he admitted was "a valid argument." Hilton added that it probably had not been the best choice, suggesting she could have shared the videos only after Deja’s solo trip was completed.

"We hope that was the case! But we don’t know! Meanwhile, others still thought it was unsafe and irresponsible to not only let her travel alone but also just to attend a concert out of state," Perez Hilton added.

Ad

The podcaster further added how Kat Clark responded yet again on TikTok on August 31, 2025, defending her parenting approach. In the latest video, Kat Clark admitted that many people had made it clear they disagreed with her parenting style.

Reflecting on her own teenage years, she recalled that she had been pregnant at 16. She even suggested that if TikTok had existed back then, she "would be canceled in five seconds." Clark also contrasted her strict upbringing with the way she now parented her daughter. She revealed that as a teenager, she often ran away from home, and her parents "had no idea where" she was.

Ad

By comparison, she stressed that things were different with Deja. Whenever her daughter traveled, Clark explained that she always knew her whereabouts and had the contact information of the other parents involved. She added that while she was "more open" as a parent, her daughter still had rules to follow.

"Having a child that feels comfortable enough to ask me to want to go instead of hiding things from me? That’s the kind of relationship I want with my kid," Kat Clark said (as per US Weekly)

Ad

Referring to Clark’s latest comments defending her parenting decisions, Perez Hilton sided with her overall intentions. He noted that as long as Deja was "safe and comfortable the entire time," that was what truly mattered.

Kat Clark, a wellness and lifestyle influencer, began her career as a health and fitness coach. However, her relatable family content blew up on TikTok, helping her amass seven million followers on the platform.

On the other hand, social media commentator and podcaster Perez Hilton is busy with his YouTube channel, where he uploads regular videos discussing the latest entertainment and pop culture news.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shayari Roy Shayari Roy is a Podcasts and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. With a master's degree in English Literature, her passion for storytelling began early, leading her to an internship with The Telegraph during her school years. With over five years of experience, she has honed her skills as a content writer at WSE Infratech and as a UGC content creator.



Shayari's professional highlights include interviewing actor Rahul Bose and mountaineer Purna Malavath. She is particularly drawn to celebrity trends because they offer a deeper understanding of public figures. She relies on thorough research and detailed analysis to provide insightful coverage.



Shayari admires Taylor Swift for her dedication to her craft and ability to rise above criticism. When she's not tracking the latest in celebrity trends, she enjoys painting and immersing herself in manga. If given a chance, she'd love to be part of the Harry Potter franchise. Know More