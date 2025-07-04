When did Nicola Peltz & Brooklyn Beckham marry? Perez Hilton compares her to Hailey Bieber after Peltz addresses "controlling" husband claims

Perez Hilton weighed in on Nicola Peltz’s subtle social media reaction to claims that she was "controlling" her husband, Brooklyn Beckham. On July 4, 2025, Hilton shared a post on X, comparing Nicola to Hailey Bieber, who had previously been accused of shading Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco by allegedly liking a video mocking the couple.

"Nicola Peltz is turning herself into Hailey Bieber. IYKYK," Hilton wrote in the caption.

For context, on June 30, 2025, Nicola actress posted a series of photos on Instagram from her father Nelson Peltz’s birthday celebration. The billionaire businessman was surrounded by family, including Nicola, Brooklyn, and more.

Nicola Peltz married to Brooklyn Beckham on April 9, 2022. However, since their wedding, there has been speculation of an alleged feud between the couple, and Victoria and David Beckham. Alluding to this feud, several users criticized Nicola for highlighting Brooklyn’s presence at her father’s party, just weeks after he skipped David Beckham’s 50th birthday bash.

However, not all fan reactions were against her. One Instagram user (@a_amandamagalhaes) came to Nicola Peltz’s defense, writing:

"The fact people are in this comment section talking bs about someone controlling a GROWN man is absurd. The guy is an adult and can make his own decisions, leave them be, and stop blaming women for everything."

Nicola Peltz reportedly liked the above comment.

An X user @a_amandamagalhaes defends Nicola Peltz (Image via Instagram@nicolaannepeltzbeckham)

In his blog article linked to the aforementioned X update, Perez Hilton also commented on Nicola’s reaction, stating that the actress was finally responding to those “claims” that she was “controlling” her husband, Brooklyn Beckham, amid his “deep feud with parents Victoria and David Beckham.”

What else do we know about the alleged feud between Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham with the Beckham family?

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham (Image via Getty)

According to a People Magazine article dated June 4, 2025, celebrity couple Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham have been allegedly embroiled in an ongoing feud with the Beckham family. This rift reportedly began with the couple's 2022 wedding in Palm Beach, Florida.

David and Victoria—who married in 1999 and share four children, namely Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper—had initially welcomed Nicola into the family when she tied the knot with their eldest son.

However, speculation surrounding the alleged feud first emerged when Nicola Peltz opted not to wear one of Victoria’s designs for her wedding dress. The actress later explained to Variety in August 2022 that the decision was purely logistical, but despite her explanation, tensions seemed to persist.

She had mentioned during the interview:

“I was going to and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realized that her atelier couldn’t do it, so then I had to pick another dress."

A source later told People Magazine in May 2025 that another sore point at the wedding involved a special musical moment that had been arranged for the couple. According to the source, Victoria allegedly hijacked a dance that was meant for Brooklyn and Nicola. Before the song began, Marc Anthony called Brooklyn to the stage and announced, “The most beautiful woman in the room tonight, come on up.”

However, instead of naming Nicola, he called Victoria. Following that moment, Nicola reportedly “felt that Victoria ruined her wedding” and was left hurt and confused by the public snub.

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham (Image via Getty)

After the wedding, rumors of a feud simmered beneath the surface, and in March 2023, Nicola pushed back the notion during an interview with Cosmopolitan, saying:

"I’ve said this so many times: There’s no feud. I don’t know. No one ever wants to write the nice things. It’s really weird, actually, whether it’s my life or someone else’s life or whatever, when you know the truth and then you read something totally wrong."

The rumors of the alleged dispute reignited in May 2025 when David Beckham celebrated his 50th birthday with a high-profile party in London. While the rest of the Beckham children attended, Brooklyn and Nicola were notably absent, despite receiving invitations. At the time, a source told People Magazine the party took place amid ongoing "tensions between Brooklyn and Nicola and the family."

After the event, Victoria posted photos from the celebration to her Instagram on May 4. She captioned the post "creating special memories with family and friends". This aforementioned post appeared to emphasize Brooklyn Beckham and his wife’s absence at the party while the rest of the family was present.

Harper Beckham, Romeo Beckham, David Beckham, Cruz Beckham and Victoria Beckham (Image via Getty)

Days later, an insider offered further context for the couple’s absence at David Beckham’s party. On June 4, 2025, an insider exclusively told People magazine that Brooklyn didn’t attend his father’s birthday celebration because of Romeo’s girlfriend, DJ Kim Turnbull, who had reportedly been linked to Brooklyn in the past.

"Brooklyn didn’t want to be in the same room as her (Kim Turnbull)," the source claimed.

Following the missed party and other Beckham family events, insiders claimed the relationship between Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz with the Beckham family had grown distant. While the family still loved Brooklyn deeply, they were disappointed that he had become largely absent from their lives.

"The relationship is definitely not beyond repair…They love and are always there for him (Brooklyn). They’re just hurt and disappointed that he’s now playing no part in family life," a source told People Magazine

Most recently, on June 2, 2025, it was reported by Daily Mail that Brooklyn and Nicola had taken a strategic step in light of the ongoing dispute with the Beckham family. According to this media outlet, the couple hired British lawyer Jenny Afia—known for working with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry—to assist with “reputation management”.

On the work front, Brooklyn Beckham is currently focusing on his culinary pursuits and a new dog shelter project, The Peltz Beckham Foundation. Meanwhile, Nicola is currently focused on her directing career, and her first directed-film, Lola, released on Feb 9, 2024.

