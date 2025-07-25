  • home icon
Who is Kerstin Emhoff? Emmy-winning producer hits back at Megyn Kelly over podcaster's comments on Jennifer Lopez's viral dance video

By Rajarsi Chakraborty
Published Jul 25, 2025 20:13 GMT
L to R: Megyn Kelly, Jennifer Lopez and Kerstin Emhoff (images via Getty)
L to R: Megyn Kelly, Jennifer Lopez and Kerstin Emhoff (Images via Getty)

Emmy-winning film producer Kerstin Emhoff has criticized Megyn Kelly following her viral comments on Jennifer Lopez on X. Kelly referred to Jennifer Lopez as a "soft p*rn actress" after her recent performance at Spain's Cook Music Festival on July 18.

One of the most viral clips from the performance featured Jennifer Lopez dancing to the 2011 song, I'm Into You. The singer wore a silver dress and danced with three shirtless male dancers.

Speaking about the performance in a recent episode of the Megyn Kelly Show, the popular podcaster claimed that Lopez was performing "actual s*x acts." Kelly also made age-related remarks, criticizing Lopez for allegedly "bumping and grinding against 30-year-old men" and labeled her a "post-menopausal woman."

"But asking the American public to look at you and be like, 'I want to have s*x when I look at her.' That ship has sailed. I'm sorry. It sailed with menopause, and a post-menopausal woman out there bumping and grinding against 30-year-old men. It just makes us think about how old you are. Try to have some class instead of embracing life as a now soft porn actress," Kelly said.
The comments received widespread criticism on social media. Among the critiques, Kerstin Emhoff slammed Kelly for claiming "post-menopausal" women couldn't be "s*xual."

"I bet tons of people look at Jlo and want to have s*x with her. Megan - if you actually think that post-menopausal women can’t be s*xual, you are missing out. You can close up your 55 year old shop while the rest of us are open for business," she wrote on X.
Kerstin Emhoff&#039;s tweet(image via X/@keprettybird)
Kerstin Emhoff's tweet(image via X/@keprettybird)

Kerstin Emhoff is an Emmy-winning American film producer and the CEO and co-founder of creative studio Ventureland and production company Pretty Bird. Her repertoire of executive-produced creatives includes documentaries like Bobi Wine: The People's President, If These Walls Could Sing, AKA Jane Joe, and The Deepest Breath. She won a News & Documentary Emmy Award in 2012.

Kerstin Emhoff has two children with her ex-husband, Doug Emhoff. The couple was married for 16 years until their divorce in 2008. Doug is currently married to the former Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris.

More about Kerstin Emhoff's personal & professional life

Kerstin Emhoff was raised in Minnesota by her parents, Kathleen Davies and James Mackin. The Emmy-winning producer graduated from the College of Communications at Boston University before moving to Los Angeles to embark on a career in the film industry.

Emhoff founded her own production company called Prettybird in 2007. The company has won a barrage of accolades over the years, like MTV's Video of the Year, Grammys, and ones at Cannes Lions. She also started Ventureland to produce documentaries.

The website describes Ventureland as follows:

"Ventureland works with the most exciting and innovative creatives in the industry. We produce award-winning films, television, podcasts and non-traditional media."

In 2008, her divorce from Doug Emhoff was finalized. However, her relationship with both her ex-husband and Kamala Harris is reportedly amicable, as described by the former Vice President in her memoir.

"I had—and have—tremendous admiration and respect for Kerstin. I could tell from the way Doug talked about his kids that she was a terrific mother—and in later months, as Kerstin and I got to know each other, we really hit it off ourselves and became friends. (We sometimes joke that our modern family is almost a little too functional.)," she wrote.
In return, Kerstin Emhoff has supported Harris when criticisms about the latter's lack of biological children were raised before the 2024 Presidential elections. In a 2024 interview with CNN, she described them as "baseless," saying:

“These are baseless attacks. For over 10 years, since Cole and Ella were teenagers, Kamala has been a co-parent with Doug and I. She is loving, nurturing, fiercely protective, and always present. I love our blended family and am grateful to have her in it.”
In a 2021 interview with Politico, Kerstin Emhoff even revealed that she implored her ex-husband not to "mess this up" when he started dating Kamala Harris. The three allegedly even took spin classes together.

Rajarsi Chakraborty

Rajarsi Chakraborty

