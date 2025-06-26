What is the Aubrey Marcus controversy? Podcast host addresses aftermath of relationship scandal 

On June 25, 2025, podcaster Aubrey Marcus shared a post on Instagram responding to the criticism surrounding his polyamorous relationship with his wife, Vylana, and disciple/ partner Alana Beale, which they revealed via his eponymous YouTube podcast in May 2025.

On May 14, Aubrey Marcus sparked controversy after revealing in his YouTube podcast that he was not in a relationship with both Vylana and Alana Beale. At the time, Marcus shared the story of “how the sacred union” with Vylana “expanded to include” Alana, 28, calling the latter a “powerful woman' who taught them more about their marriage and intimacy than they ever knew they needed.

Now, earlier this week, Marcus posted a glimpse of his upcoming podcast episode on Instagram, where he and his former fiancé/ current best friend Caitlyn Siobhan Howe address the scandal surrounding his polyamorous relationship with Vylana and Alana.

Trending

“The aftermath of the infamously viral podcast about my post-conventional relationship with my beloved wife @vylana and @alanabeale has been one of the hardest initiations of my life. It’s forced me to ask deep, penetrating questions about who I am, at the core of my being,” Marcus wrote in the caption.

Aubrey added that the process has been “profoundly alchemical, a kind of calcination where all the bullsh*t parts are burnt away, and the real truth remains.

“What you will see on this podcast… is an honest exploration of all the vulnerabilities, cracks, faults, and mistakes of a real, living, breathing human being,” the caption continued.

Aubrey Marcus shared he was thankful for the process, outpouring love and support from viewers, alongside sharp critiques.

More about Aubrey Marcus’ recent relationship scandal

Aubrey Marcus sat down with his ex-fiancé and close friend Caitlyn Howe for the 501st episode of his podcast titled Standing in Naked Truth, previewed on Instagram earlier this week.

On it, Aubrey Marcus broke his silence about the scandal surrounding his private life. He shared that he had been at the center of controversy before, but nothing had reached this level.

Marcus acknowledged that the “error” he made on his May 14 podcast titled “A New Pattern Of Sacred Relationship Emerges | Vylana, Alana Beale, Dr. Marc Gafni,” was that he described his relationship with Vylana and Alana as “radical monogamy in the field of erotic mystics,” instead of “radical fidelity.”

“Because fidelity is being faithful to the truth… This phenomenon of putting a label on someone to negate the nuance of their humanity… doesn’t preclude the compassion I gave for people…” Aubrey added.

He also mentioned that the criticism and support helped him further “excavate what is really under the surface if you have the courage to look” for yourself.

“I am not sorry for being who I am. But I am deeply sorry for everyone who has been hurt by people who didn’t have the courage or awareness to know their truth. I have been on both sides, as the person who has hurt people and as the person who has been hurt by people,” Marcus wrote in the caption.

He also hoped that his story and epiphany could “inspire” people with the “same alchemical process of self-inquiry and clarification.” In another preview of the episode that drops on June 26, Aubrey Marcus shared that it was an attempt not to defend his character but to explore the cracks in his personality.

“There is a living, breathing, flawed, f**ked up, fallible, real human being who is on the path of evolution,” he added in the caption.

Last month, Aubrey sat down with his wife, Vylana, and disciple/ partner Alana and asked the question:

“Are relationship structures intended by the Cosmos to be one size fits all? Or do variations actually serve the evolution of love?”

This 2-hour podcast episode features Aubrey Marcus and two guests diving deep into relationships. They explore complex topics like monogamy, intimacy, desire, commitment, and spiritual aspects of love and marriage. They also discuss emotional growth, healing, and the balance between sacrifice and compromise. Other themes include the power of intimacy and the idea of “open-sourcing” relationship wisdom.

They also mentioned that no “label” fit the relationship they shared while living a “life of radical commitment and total freedom” and navigating through interpersonal dynamics.

Who is Aubrey Marcus?

Born Michael Aubrey Christopher Marcus, he is an author, poet, podcaster, entrepreneur, filmmaker, and holistic health philosopher, and the co-founder and former CEO of holistic health supplement brand, Onnit, alongside Joe Rogan. It was based on his philosophy, Total Human Optimization.

Aubrey has also been an ex-MMA fighter, an ayahuasca retreat organizer, and an open relationship/ polyamory champion.

He hosts the self-titled podcast where he discusses spirituality, philosophy, psychedelics, and culture. It has earned over 100 million views. Aubrey Marcus is also a New York Times bestselling writer of the nonfiction Own The Day, Own Your Life and poetry collection Love to the Seventh Power, and has produced documentaries including Awake In The Darkness.

The Fit for Service founder alternately lives in Texas and Arizona and is a pioneer in the field of psychonautics (an altered state of consciousness induced by meditation or mind-altering substances). He is also a believer in the Kabbalist lineage of Solomon and the school of CosmoErotic Humanism.

Aaron Rodgers Speaks At Psychedelic Science 2023 with Aubrey Marcus - Source: Getty

Other controversies Aubrey Marcus has faced in recent times include guiding NFL star Aaron Rodgers to a darkness retreat in southern Oregon in February 2023, reportedly selling questionable products with adverse side effects in Onnit, and infamously saying autistic children “intrinsically know how to access the quantum field of consciousness.”

Aubrey Marcus, who is also a public speaker and self-help expert, has dismissed the idea of running a cult and being a wellness grifter, more than once over the years.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pallavi Kanungo Pallavi has been a celebrity trends writer at SK POP since 2023. She holds a Master's degree in English from Calcutta University and has over 3 years of experience working for brands such as Hindustan Times and Pepper Content. Pallavi is a firm believer in the adage ""The pen is mightier than the sword,"" which is why she chose writing as her career.



An inquisitive person by nature, Pallavi says SK POP helps her keep up with all kinds of events happening around the world. Reporting authentic news and reaching out to the maximum audience is important to her and she does this by finding out around 3-5 reliable sources, conducting optimum research, and presenting the most pertinent facts. She maintains ethical standards of the highest order in her articles as she has been a lifelong disciple of truth and justice herself.



Pallavi had the opportunity to interview the former chief ministers of Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, Bhupesh Bagel, and Shivraj Singh Chauhan respectively at Hindustan Times. She admires feminist icon and popstar Taylor Swift for the cultural impact she has had globally and across all generations.



During her spare time, Pallavi engages in a plethora of diverse activities - writing for her blog, reading investigative articles and crime fiction, watching thrillers, swimming, working out, watching Cricket and Tennis, singing, playing her instruments, and teaching kids at NGOs. Know More