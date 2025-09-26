7 best winners from ‘America's Got Talent’

Season 20 of America's Got Talent crowned its winner, Jessica Sanchez, in the finale that aired on 24 September 2025. With almost two decades of fascinating talents and emotionally resonant stories, the show has no dearth of great winners who went on to make life-defining careers with their talents. Before Sanchez, that was fan favorites like Kody Lee and Darci Lynne Farmer.

The premise of America's Got Talent (or AGT, as it's popularly called) is simple: People from all over the world with an interesting talent, whether that's singing, dancing, or even ventriloquism, go through a two-step audition process. Then, the chosen ones try to wow the judges in the live rounds as they aim for the elusive Golden Buzzer, an act that will put them directly into the quarter finals.

In the finals, they secure the public vote to become the title winner.

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong to the writer. Spoilers ahead. Winners have been ranked based on memorability and public appeal.

Terry Fator, Kody Lee, and other best winners from America's Got Talent

7) Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. (Season 6)

Landau performing on stage (Image via Getty)

Landau's financial struggles formed the undercurrent of his passion as a singer. When the jazz musician auditioned for AGT, it was his first time getting on a stage to show off his vocals. If his background as a coal miner's son working at a car wash inspired empathy from the then judges, Piers Morgan, Howie Mandel, and Sharon Osborne, his singing had their jaws on the floor.

It was no wonder that the awe-inspiring singer went on to win the million-dollar prize with a Frank Sinatra number titled My Way and headline at Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas. He released an album in 2011 called That's Life and went on to do three more. Every fan loves a good underdog story, and his success feels personal, making him one of the best winners from America's Got Talent.

6) Grace VanderWaal (Season 11)

Grace performing on stage (Image via Getty)

It is always surprising to see authentic stories come from a participant as young as the then twelve-year-old singer Grace. When she brought her lifelong love for music to the stage with an original ukulele rendition called I Don't Know My Name, every judge was mesmerized. It was an immediate Golden Buzzer from Howie Mandel, and it was only upwards from there for Grace.

Touted by Simon Cowell as a "young Taylor Swift," Grace performed various originals, from Beautiful Thing to Light the Sky, becoming one of the most beloved participants on America's Got Talent. With the most votes in the show's history until that point, she was one of the youngest to become the winner. Her vocals and lyrics continued into her career as an actor and singer.

5) Mat Franco (Season 9)

Mat Franco performing at one of his shows (Image via Getty)

Mat had a lot of tricks up his sleeve during his time on AGT. From his flawless card manipulation during the auditions to making judge Mel B's cellphone disappear and reappear in the theater, he continuously wowed the judges and the audience. It wasn't just his perfectly-executed tricks, but the charming personality and the knack for storytelling that got him the title.

It is hard to forget the first time a magician won on America's Got Talent. When Mat took to the stage at 25 years old, it was his first time performing in front of a live audience. But that's what prepared him to be one of the biggest acts in Las Vegas, with over 2,750 shows titled "Mat Franco - Magic Reinvented Nightly". He was awarded the 'Magician of the Year' from the Academy of Magical Arts in 2025.

4) Darci Lynne Farmer (Season 12)

Darci and her puppet on the show (Image via YouTube/America's Got Talent)

Lynne Farmer brought a once-in-a-lifetime talent to America's Got Talent. As both a ventriloquist and a singer, she created a unique tale, belting out flawless renditions of songs like Summertime by George Gershwin with her puppet Petunia, and You Make Me Feel Like by Aretha Franklin with her elderly puppet Edna. With standing ovations and a Golden Buzzer, she was ready to soar.

With millions of views on all her performances uploaded on YouTube, it's safe to say she is one of the best winners from America's Got Talent. While her vocal prowess alone might have been enough to break through the music industry, her added talent made her stand out. With over a million YouTube subscribers, original music, and ventriloquism tours, she has found her footing since the win.

3) Kenichi Ebina (Season 8)

Ebina's audition (Image via YouTube/America's Got Talent)

Kenichi Ebina brought a unique mix of self-taught dance skills and earnest energy to the table. His Matrix-inspired performance, complete with sound effects and martial arts, immediately impressed the judges. The combination of freestyle, hip-hop, jazz, contemporary, and so many other styles gave him an edge. Who can forget the way he mimicked his head getting detached?

Ebina is also remembered as one of the best winners of America's Got Talent because of his continued presence. He returned as a mentor to a dance group called Airfootwork performing levitation stunts in season 19, and also tried his hand at AGT: The Champions. As the first dancer and the first Asian to win, his wow factor is definitely high.

2) Kodi Lee (Season 14)

Lee performing on the show (Image via YouTube/America's Got Talent)

It takes a very rare talent to imprint their story so deeply into the hearts of every fan. Lee's story is poignant and inspiring as a blind and autistic participant. His audition went down in the history of AGT as one of the most spell-binding, and when he hit every note of Donny Hathaway's A Song For You, there was not a single dry eye in the house.

Lee had to navigate more difficulties than most. He couldn't see cues or read sheet music, and only had his instincts to guide him. But his power lay in his determination and seamless musical abilities, making him one of the best winners of America's Got Talent. After winning the title, he went on to perform stage shows.

1) Terry Fator (Season 2)

Fator's success makes him one of the best winners (Image via Getty)

The most universally beloved winner of America's Got Talent has got to be Terry Fator. He was the first ventriloquist to win, but his ability to mimic musicians through song renditions made him an immediate favorite. His audition with his ventriloquism puppet Emma, singing At Last by impersonating Etta James, remains one of the most uniquely talented.

After his resounding victory, Fator went on to be one of the most successful ventriloquists in the United States. He performed at the Las Vegas Strip and New York City for over two decades before announcing the end of his show, Terry Fator: One Man, a Hundred Voices, a Thousand Laughs! in September 2025, aiming to expand with a road show and television projects.

