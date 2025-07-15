Below Deck season 12 episode 7 recap: Fraser confronts his team while Solène and Rainbeau lock horns

Below Deck season 12 released a new episode on July 14, 2025. Titled Party Dockin' in the House Tonight, the installment saw sparks fly and tensions escalate among the crew members. Chief Stew Fraser grew increasingly frustrated with his team's complacency, convinced he needed to confront them and teach them about the urgency of yacht work.

With an impending Carnivale party, Fraser was disappointed to see his crewmates lounging. It was Deckhand Jess and Stew Solène's casual behavior at work that bothered not only Fraser but also Stew Rainbeau. Tensions also flared between Fraser and Chef Anthony over dinner time for the charter guests.

Later in the episode, Rainbeau clashed with Solène over work responsibilities, leading to an emotional breakdown. Meanwhile, Fraser reprimanded the ladies for getting too comfortable and not meeting his expectations.

The official synopsis of Below Deck season 12 episode 7 reads:

"Fraser frets that his vision for the dock party might not come to fruition, while rude and demanding charter guests terrorize the interior team. Kyle comes clean to Jess, and Fraser has to check his interior team."

What happened in episode 7 of Below Deck season 12?

The episode started with Fraser feeling overwhelmed about the upcoming Carnivale party for the charter guests. The guests' demanding behavior and sarcasm-laden comments added to Fraser's problems. Meanwhile, Hugo navigated his role as the new Bosun on deck. When Fraser saw his team slacking, he knew he had to take steps to bring about changes.

Before Fraser could do that, he noticed that nothing had been prepared for the party, which was due in seven hours. He grew frustrated with his teammates and acknowledged the need for a confrontation.

Elsewhere, Kyle opened up about his feelings for Solène, noting that he was "hurt" watching her flirt with Jess. After a short while, Rainbeau attempted to develop a connection with Solène, but to no avail.

Later, Anthony clashed with Fraser over the timing of dinner. While Rainbeau saw their argument as a joke between two fathers, a flashback from the previous season of Below Deck hinted at tensions escalating between the two.

In another segment of the Below Deck episode, Fraser saw Jess, Barbara, and Solène cuddling in bed while the VIP section of the party was yet to be done. Consequently, he ushered the ladies back to work. By the end of the day, contrary to Fraser's fears, the hired fire-eaters, dancers, stilt walkers, and band were all present on time for the party. The event ended on a positive note.

Meanwhile, Barbara confessed she had feelings for Jess but could not act on them since Jess was already involved in a connection with Solène.

While the Below Deck guests retired for the night, Fraser and Rainbeau stayed back to tidy the yacht. It was then that Rainbeau opened up to Fraser about her turbulent relationship with Solène, noting that she worked hard every single day while the latter did not. Fraser understood her situation and assured her that he would "start laying some laws soon."

Elsewhere, Damo spotted Jess and Solène neglecting their duties, stating that they were distracting one another from their responsibilities and adding to the workload of the rest of the cast members.

In another segment of the Below Deck episode, Rainbeau asked Solène to restock all the fridges on the yacht. The latter tried to get out of the conversation by saying she was not a morning service type of person. However, Rainbeau remained unconvinced and demanded that Solène learn some new habits. But Solène overlooked the matter and enjoyed a glass of champagne instead.

Due to Solène's complacency, Rainbeau was left cleaning the yacht all by herself. The following morning, Fraser decided it was time to take matters into his hands. As a result, he spoke with Captain Kerry, informing him about the crewmates' lack of urgency and the workload on Rainbeau.

In the meantime, Kyle pulled Jess aside for a private conversation and revealed to her that Solène was still stealing kisses from him. The news took Jess by surprise. However, she was thankful to Kyle for being honest about the situation.

Shortly after the guests left, Captain Kerry told the crew they would spend the following two days relaxing in a private villa. But before that, Fraser called the Below Deck female co-stars for a meeting. He called out their lack of professionalism, criticizing them for not prioritizing work. He added that he would make cuts if they continued to behave in that manner.

Toward the end of the episode, Rainbeau and Solène clashed yet again. While the latter argued that the guests did not care about perfection, Rainbeau thought otherwise. After Solène stormed off, blaming Rainbeau, the latter broke down in tears. When Anthony came to comfort her, she confided that she was "drowning" in work.

Below Deck season 12 is streaming now exclusively on Peacock.

